HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
After several months of at-home facials, self-taught hair dye jobs and maybe even cutting your own hair, it wouldn’t be surprising if your beauty bag or medicine cabinet is in need of a restock.
Luckily, there are plenty of deals on makeup, skin care and hair care to be found during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020. Perhaps you’re looking to shop at some Black-owned beauty brands like Pat McGrath Labs or Fenty Beauty. We’ve also found beauty sales at ULTA, Sephora and Dermstore.
For some skin care TLC, we recommend browsing Soko Glam and Skinstore’s sale selection of moisturizers, serums and face masks, including this beloved Peter Thomas Roth cucumber gel masque.
If you’re just trying to look as put-together as you can in as little time as possible, we’ve also spotted a deal on the cult-favorite Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer hot air brush. This top-rated hot air brush has become the stuff of legend, racking up a whopping 83,000 reviews on Amazon. While it normally retails for $60, it’s on sale for $30 on Amazon.
Below, we’ve rounded up a full guide to the best Black Friday beauty deals on makeup, skin care and hair care.
Get 20% off site wide with code HOLIDAY from Nov. 23 through Nov. 30
Get a gift-with-purchase (valued at $210) on orders more than $125 from Nov. 16 through Nov. 19
Get 30% off select brands and double Dermstore Rewards points with code SHARETHELOVE from Nov. 24 through Nov. 28
Get 25% off FaceGym Kits
Get 30% off site wide and free gifts on orders over $60 and $100 from Nov. 27 through Nov. 30
Get 30% off site wide and free Fenty Skincare Bag with orders $75+ from Nov. 24 through Dec. 1
Take 30% off the first four months of subscription skin care
Take 25% off site wide and up to 35% when you shop sets from Nov. 26 through Nov. 30
Get 30% off site wide (including holiday sets + gift cards)
Take 25% off site wide with code HOLIDAY25 from Nov. 24 through Nov. 30
Get 20% of all products Nov. 27 through Dec. 1
Get 20% off orders $25+, 25% off orders $50+ and 30% off orders $75+ from Nov. 20 through Nov. 30
Get 30% off site wide and free shipping from Nov. 23 through Dec. 1
Get up to 75% off plus and extra 11% off with code BEAUTY11 until Dec. 3
Get 50% off Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer from Nov. 26 through Nov. 30 at Sephora and Super-Size Un-Wrinkle Eye on sale for $38 (normally $200) at Peter Thomas Roth.
Take 35% off your first month of Ritual from Nov. 27 through Nov. 30
Get major markdowns on select items from beloved brands like Benefit, Tarte and Anastasia Beverly Hills.
Get 30% off site wide with code BRIGHT30
Ge 20% off orders $50+ site wide and free shipping from Nov. 23 through Nov. 30
Get up to 50% off select brands like Elizabeth Arden and SkinCeuticals from Nov. 26 through Dec. 3
Take 25% off site wide from Nov. 26 through Nov. 29
BOGO 50% off site wide from Nov. 25 through Nov. 28
Get 20% off from Nov. 27 through Nov. 30 on Amazon
Get up to 50% off and a free Ghost Dry Oil Disco Edition with code SPARKLEME