Sleep better knowing how much you’ve saved on bedding from Brooklinen, Casper, Parachute and more.
A <a href="https://casper.5ad6.net/c/2706071/396851/7235?subId1=6552a083e4b0c9f2466156ad&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcasper.com%2Fbedding%2Fblankets%2Fvelvet-quilt.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="velvet quilt" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6552a083e4b0c9f2466156ad" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://casper.5ad6.net/c/2706071/396851/7235?subId1=6552a083e4b0c9f2466156ad&u=https%3A%2F%2Fcasper.com%2Fbedding%2Fblankets%2Fvelvet-quilt.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">velvet quilt</a> from Casper, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/LUNA-Weighted-Blanket-Natural-Cooling/dp/B083C5RR31?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6552a083e4b0c9f2466156ad%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Luna weighted blanket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6552a083e4b0c9f2466156ad" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/LUNA-Weighted-Blanket-Natural-Cooling/dp/B083C5RR31?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6552a083e4b0c9f2466156ad%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Luna weighted blanket</a> and <a href="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/2706071/971323/12856?subId1=6552a083e4b0c9f2466156ad&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fluxe-duvet-set" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sateen duvet set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6552a083e4b0c9f2466156ad" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/2706071/971323/12856?subId1=6552a083e4b0c9f2466156ad&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fluxe-duvet-set" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">sateen duvet set</a> from Brooklinen.
There’s no greater luxury than snuggling up in layers of bedding, whether you’re embarking on a lazy day of lounging or a good night’s sleep. Now that Black Friday is in our sights, all of your cozy cocoon dreams are especially possible — and at more affordable prices.

Some of the bedding world’s most recognizable brands are offering major discounts on everything from blankets to duvet covers to throws and beloved sets of sheets.

No matter if you’re just stocking up or doing a massive bed overhaul, treat yourself to the upcoming selection of some of this year’s best Black Friday deals in bedding.

1
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Shop Nordstrom's new bedding markdowns which include offerings from trending brands and old favorites like Ugg, Blacksaw and Parachute.
400 thread count sheet set: $76.30+ at Nordstrom (regularly $109+)Shop The Sale At Nordstrom
2
Target
Target
Target's on-going Black Friday deals change weekly, including their selection of bedding deals which range from tasteful cotton throws to pillow shams and mattress pads. Be sure to check back to see the latest discounts.
Woven cotton throw: $49 at Target (regularly $59)Shop The Sale AT Target
3
Schoolhouse
Schoolhouse
Starting Nov. 20 through Nov. 27, shop Schoolhouse's entire collection of kitschy cute home items including duvet covers, woven quilts and flannel pillow cases — all at 20% off, no code needed.
Floral quilt: $239.99+ at Schoolhouse (regularly $299)Shop The Sale At Schoolhouse
4
Wayfair
Wayfair
Wayfair is running up to 70% off "early" Black Friday sales on bedding items like 1,000 thread count Egyptian-quality cotton sheet sets and pillow inserts. Be sure to check back for more Black Friday deals
Egyptian-quality cotton sheet set: $35.99 at Wayfair (regularly $109.99)Shop The Sale At Wayfair
5
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
Through Nov. 28, this globally inspired home brand is discounting all of their handwoven alpaca throws down to $125 and offering 20% off all bedding and blankets and 35% off bedding bundles which includes their signature stonewashed linen and luxury organic cotton sets.
Handwoven alpaca throw: $125 at The Citizenry (regularly $189)Shop The Sale At The Citizenry
6
Pom Pom at Home
Pom Pom at Home
Whenever you use code BF30 at checkout, get 30% off your entire order from Pom Pom at Home, a bedding and textile brand that focuses on versatile fabrics that are free from harmful chemicals. This sale is running through Nov. 30.
Carter duvet cover: $265.30+ at Pom Pom at Home (regularly $379+)Shop The Sale At Pom Pom At Home
7
Big Blanket Co.
Big Blanket Co.
Through Nov. 26, save up to $100 off on purchases of $300 or more at Big Blanket Co., a cozy bedding brand that, as the name suggests, specializes in very large blankets that are perfect to wrap yourself up in.
Duvet insert: As low as $219 at Big Blanket Co. (regularly $279+)Shop The Sale At Big Blanket Co.
8
Burrow
Burrow
If you're looking to upgrade your entire bedroom situation, the home brand, Burrow, might be a great place to tack on a set of really luxe sheets and quilts while you're at it. Through Nov. 21, get up to $1,000 off on purchases of $4,000 or more when you use code BF23 at checkout.
Four-piece eucalyptus sheet set: $ at Burrow (regularly $175+)Shop The Sale At Burrow
9
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
A supreme source for trendy bedding that looks and feels amazing, Brooklinen is offering 20% off their entire site of plush robes, duvet sets, wool throws and much more for Black Friday. Score on a variety of different weave options like their popular sateen duvet covers and sheets.
Luxe Sateen duvet set: $138.72+ at Brooklinen (regularly $204+)Shop Brooklinen Sale
10
Boll & Branch
Boll & Branch
Boll & Branch has tons of high-end bedding options from sheet bundles to duvet sets and quilts to mattress toppers. Through Nov. 20, get 25% off purchases of $350 or more with code DREAMBIG, and Nov. 26 through Nov. 30, get 25% off sitewide with no minimum and a free gift with purchase when you spend $499 or more. Use code DREAMHOME at checkout.
Signature hemmed sheet set: $171.75+ (regularly $229+)Shop The Sale At Boll & Branch
11
Baloo
Baloo
This luxury weight blanket company is known for their use of lead-free glass microbeads and materials that are certified to be free of harmful chemicals. Nov. 20 through Nov. 28 their entire comforting line of sleep essentials (which includes sheets and duvet covers) is 20% off.
Weighted comforter: $223.20+ at Baloo (regularly $279+)Shop The Sale At Baloo
12
Muslin Comfort
Muslin Comfort
Featuring the cloud-like comfort of muslin cotton, this home brand is best known for their 365 blanket, which is perfect for year-round comfort and is great for both hot and cold sleepers alike. Through Nov. 27, the brand is offering 25% off its entire site of 100% muslin cotton bedding, robes and more when you use code BF25OFF at checkout.
The 365 blanket: $150+ at Muslin Comfort (regularly $199.99+)Shop The Sale At Muslin Comfort
13
Parachute
Parachute
Nov. 20 through Nov. 27, enjoy 20% off your entire order from Parachute whether you're after duvet inserts, quilts, comforters or sheet sets which you can shop by fabric — a luxe list that includes everything from percale to brushed cotton to European linen.
Linen sheet set: $151.20+ at Parachute (regularly $189+)Shop The Sale At Parachute
14
Casper
Casper
Although Casper might be best known for their line of cooling mattresses, they also have a selection which includes everything from alternative down duvets, breathable sheets and more. Through Nov. 30, get up to 25% off everything and up to 75% off on clearance items like the brand's cozy velvet quilt.
Velvet quilt: $72.25+ at Casper (regularly $289)Shop The Sale At Casper
15
Amazon
Luna
Luna's comforting selection of weighted blankets range from cooling bamboo throws, sherpa-lined quilts and duvets and cover sets, all of which will all be discounted up to 60% off at Amazon Nov. 24 through Nov. 27.
$42.75+ at Amazon (regularly $71.24+)Shop Luna at Amazon
16
Ettitude
Ettitude
Ettitude is offering 30% off their entire site including the brand's signature sateen sheets which are made of a silky soft "CleanBamboo" fabric that's both breathable and cooling. Their Black Friday sale, which runs from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28, will also include up to 85% off final sale items.
Signature Sateen sheet set: $118.30 at Ettitude (regularly $169)Shop The Sale At Ettitude
17
Pretty Rugged
Pretty Rugged
Pretty Rugged, home of the spill-proof faux fur blankets, is offering 30% off their entire site Nov. 22 through Nov. 27. These functional blankets come in a variety of sizes and they even have a collection of waterproof and wind-proof outdoor blankets.
$203 at Pretty Rugged (regularly $290)Shop The Sale At Pretty Rugged

