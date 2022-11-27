All The Best Black Friday Pets Deals

We’re talking deals that are so good, they’re more irresistible than your pup’s eyes when they’re begging for another piece of turkey.
Melanie Aman

We’re wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Wild One
30% off sitewide at Wild One.

Get the harness walk kit here, the travel carrier here, and check out the full selection of things you can get on sale here.

2
instagram.com
50% off and free shipping at Sundays for Dogs.

Enter promo code CYBERSALE at checkout.

Customize a plan for your dog here.

3
Amazon
33% off a dog DNA kit on Amazon because haven't you always wanted to know exactly what kind of dog your beloved rescue mutt is?
Promising review: "Very cool! My dog is a rescue and I was told he was a border collie mix. His personality lead me to do a test because he just didn’t have the personality a border collie. Come to find out he’s a Shih Tzu-pitbull mix, which makes way more sense." —dede123

Get it here.
4
Target
20% off treats, clothing, and more at Target.

Get the fleece dog and cat jackets here, the Temptations play bobble treat here, and check out the full selection of things you can get on sale here.

5
amazon.com
26% off a self-cleaning litter box on Amazon to do the hard work for you.
Promising review: "This is our first automatic self-cleaning litter box and we're really loving the convenience. Not missing the daily manual cleans at all! It's true: once installed, you pretty much don't have to touch it till you switch out the trays. For two cats, you're probably looking at every 7–10 days; we do it at the weekends as part of our home cleaning routine. Our kitties love the spacious box, and took to it immediately. The automatic rake system is pretty smart; not noisy at all. We keep the litter box in a well-ventilated area and have not had any issues with odor thanks to the crystals! What's also great is the obvious reduction of cat litter dust so less vacuuming too! The kitties and I recommend it." —Min W.

Get it here.
6
Litter-Robot
$75 off a robot litter box bundle at Litter Robot
BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes swears this thing is worth the price tag: "When my mom first told me about this $500 automatic litter box she'd read about somewhere, my eyes just about popped out of my head thinking about spending that much on a thing that my cats poop in. But after thinking about it some more, I realized it's actually a pretty reasonable investment since I plan on owning cats forever but shamefully hate cleaning out their litter boxes as often as they really should be. I've been using the Litter Robot myself for almost a year now, and I'm pretty sure both me and my two cats are way happier for it. After a cat is done using it, the Litter Robot waits a set amount of time until the cat's presence is no longer detected, then begins to rotate, collecting the waste into a bag at the bottom while retaining the clean litter in the barrel. I usually don't detect a smell from it afterward, though once the bag starts to get really full, you might get a subtle reminder that you need to take it out. I only have to take out that bag about once a week, and a flashing light will let you know when it's full.Initially, the cats were a little spooked by the sound of the Litter Robot during a cycle, and for the first few weeks, they would just sit and stare at it, as if it would get up and run at them if they took their eyes off it. At this point, though, they've completely adjusted and accepted it as their way of life, making my life a heck of a lot easier while ensuring they always have a clean bed of litter. It's a pricey purchase, to be sure, but if cleaning out the litter box daily or even every other day is hard for you and you'd rather not think about it much at all, I say the Litter Robot is worth it. One thing to note: It's quite large, so make sure you have a dedicated space for it."

Get it here.
7
Bonne et Filou
25% off sitewide at Bonne et Filou, a French-inspired luxury dog brand
Enter promo code BLACKFRIDAY2022 at checkout.

Promising review (for the macarons): "I did not taste them, but my pup says they are delicious! They look like human macarons. Very pretty and beautifully packaged. A little spendy, but a nice treat for special occasions! The seller is quick at responding to messages which I appreciated! Would buy again!" —Anonymous

Get the Dog Macarons here, the French Chic Elevated Feeder here, and check out the full selection of things that you can get on sale here.
8
amazon.com
45% off a robot vacuum from Amazon that you can run for a few hours every day
Promising review: "After running Eufy for nearly two months now, I can confidently say I absolutely LOVE it! It is amazing on my hardwood floors. It picks up sooo much fine dust brought in by my two German Shepards! They shed year-round! And it’s super effective with pet hair! Wow! I use Eufy once a day for a little more than hour, emptying and cleaning the brushes out about three to four times during use. It seriously has been life-changing, keeping my floors cleaner than sweeping! Great purchase and I would highly recommend!!" —Jacqueline M

Get it here.
9
Little Beast
25% off sitewide at Little Beast to give your floofy baby the cutest, trendiest wardrobe
Little Beast is an Asian woman-owned small business started by friends Jisu Kim and Lys Bui.

Enter promo code LOVE25 at checkout.

Get the AC/DC Fleece Hoodie here, the Silver Linings Sweater here, and check out the full selection of things that you can get on sale here.
10
amazon.com
35% off an automatic water fountain on Amazon to stop your cats from spilling water
It also comes with three replacement filters and a mat.

Promising review: "My cat likes to drink out of the toilet. I bought her a $60 stainless-steel teardrop fountain which she never used (not to mention how loud it is). I tried closing the toilet to force her to drink out of it, but then she resorted to meowing next to the sink. So I asked my sister, who is a vet, what I should do. She suggested a flower fountain since cats are more inclined to drink out of them. This thing is amazing. It is DEAD silent with the flower cap on, and without it it has a nice waterfall sound. My cat, even with the toilet bowl open, consistently chooses to drink from this. It’s been a lifesaver. I honestly do not have a single bad thing to say about this." —Minno Durkin

Get it here and don't forget to apply the $5 off coupon!
11
amazon.com
45% off a slow feeder bowl on Amazon for stopping your dog from inhaling their meal
Promising review: "We adopted a sweet three-legged 50-pound Dutch shepherd from the Humane Society recently. Her former two homes were bad, and she had to fight for her food. Because of this, she has food aggression and inhales her food in a regular bowl. A friend recommended this bowl to us and it is FAB-U-LOUS! We mix up some homemade dog food (wet) along with grain-free kibble and spread it around the bowl. Our girl takes FAR longer to eat now. I'm guessing around five to seven minutes? The bowl works best on a smooth, noncarpeted surface as it has grip on the bottom. This ensures that the bowl doesn't slide around. It is also heavy duty, durable plastic that can go in the dishwasher (if I hand clean it, I soak in soapy water and scour with kitchen scrubber). Great product! I highly recommend this bowl for your fur baby too." —Shan the Painter

Get it here.
12
Amazon
40% off a pet-monitoring camera from Amazon to ensure your naughty fur babies stay out of trouble
Promising review: "I bought the PetCube camera in October. Great crystal clear wide colorful picture! Night vision is unbelievable. You can choose for it to be on automatic or set it yourself. The two-way sound is fabulous, allowing you to listen to what’s going on where your camera is with a microphone to talk to your dog/cat/toddler etc., and they can respond. I love how I can get notifications if my dog is moving around. It’s nice to get notifications that there’s a human around, too. It lets me know if my sister happens to check on my dog when I’m gone. I had some trouble with the sound at the beginning. PetCube’s Company promptly got with me to assist me and address the problem. They were more than happy to answer any questions I had. Their customer service is stellar!!" —Cherie

Get it here.
13
Fable
Up to 35% off at Fable.
Enter code HOLIDAY2022 at checkout.

Get the treat-dispensing toy here, the crate here, and check out the full selection of things you can get on sale here.
14
amazon.com
Up to 44% off an orthopedic pet bed from Amazon because your pet deserves the royal treatment.
Promising review: "I bought the large size orthopedic dog bed for my 86-pound German shepard. Being a large dog and a German shepard, it’s not good for her to lay on a hard floor. We’ve looked at many dog beds trying to find one that fits our standards, and this one is exactly what we’ve been searching for. It supports all her pressure points with the thick egg crated pad, and the cover is made of durable high quality materials. We had no problems getting the cover over the pad since the zipper goes along two edges, which will make it easy to take off to be washed. We are pleasantly surprised at how good this product this is for the price; it’s a really good deal! We are very happy!" —Kristy Sill

Get it here.
15
AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed
24% off a hair-removing glove from Amazon that'll curb your dog's shedding
Promising review: "The glove is super comfortable and using it couldn’t be more foolproof: just put it on and run your hands through your pet’s fur. That’s it! The silicone grooves pick up so much fur with ease. Like, my dog looks close to hairless. HOW is he shedding so much!?!? After a few runs, I found that I would have to remove fur from the glove before continuing (you can pick up the fur with your other hand or run the glove under some water — either works) but it’s no biggie. The silicone actually makes it really easy to keep this clean. We got Rockie when he was 5 and he’d been riddled with skin issues and allergies, so I was pretty nervous to use anything that could potentially aggravate his conditions. However! Not only does this *not* bother his skin, but he…loves this. A lot. He starts snoring after exactly two run-throughs on his back. Also, his coat looks SO shiny after each use! TL;DR: this is one of those inexpensive add-ons that any pet owner should have on hand." —AnaMaria Glavan

Get it here.
16
Max Bone
30% off sitewide at Max Bone.
Enter code MBFRIDAY30 at checkout.

Get the waterproof jacket here, the GO! With Ease Pouch here, and check out the full selection of things you can get on sale here.
17
Amazon
Up to 31% off a bacon-flavored wishbone chew toy on Amazon
Promising review: "As a former vet tech, rescuer, and pup momma, I've come across some chewers that take the cake. Of course, one of my own is the worse of the worst. My monster lab/poodle mix can DESTROY just about anything I buy for him. He snaps the ultra Kongs in half without blinking and will crack even the largest Nylabones within a few minutes. Even toys marketed as indestructible with money back warranties fall to their death in his jaws. That said...HE LOVES THIS BONE and hasn't managed to do much damage to it, which makes it one of the best chew toys I've ever encountered." —CKayy

Get it here.
18
Chewy
Up to 50% off and buy 2 get 3 free on select toys, gifts, and more at Chewy.

Get the rubber ball toy here, the puzzle game toy here, and check out the full selection of things you can get on sale here.

19
PetSmart
Up to 50% off at PetSmart.

Get the 25-day cat toy advent calendar here and check out the full selection of things you can get on sale here.

20
Ollie
75% off a starter box at Ollie
This is great if you're looking for vet-formulated, human-grade dog food that's personalized for your pup and delivered straight to your (doggy) door.

Start your box here.
21
BarkBox
80% off your first BarkBox
Deliver joy each month in the form of a themed toy and treat box so your dog is always entertained. Each box contains two toys, two all-natural treats, and a chew.Start your first box here.
22
Revol
30% off at Revol.
Enter code BF2022 at checkout.

Get the crate here and check out the full selection of things you can get on sale here.
