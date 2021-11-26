After hosting all your relatives and doing a mountain of dishes, you’re due for a good night’s sleep. Heck, even if you skipped Thanksgiving plans altogether and just chilled on the couch with a container of Easy Mac, you still deserve a comfortable bed. Enter the Casper Element. Topped with a layer of perforated foam, the Element aims to provide a cooling but supportive night’s sleep. It lets you breathe but is there for you — like a good boyfriend or a well-trained dog.

Like all Casper mattresses, the Element will come compressed and rolled up in a box, meaning you don’t have to hire a moving team to help you. (But you may have to wait a bit ― up to 72 hours ― for the mattress to decompress and expand before sleeping on it.)

Advertisement

To snag your own Casper Element for up to 20% off, take advantage of Amazon’s one-day sale right now. For Black Friday only, take up to 20% off all sizes of the Casper Element mattresses.

Interested in trying one for yourself? Here are Amazon’s Black Friday-only deals on Casper Element mattresses.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Casper Sleep Element mattress, all sizes (20% off)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for your Goldilocks “not too hard, but not too soft” bed, this might just be it. With a durable foam base, the Casper Element provides a supportive night’s sleep that keeps you from sinking in, while the memory foam top makes the mattresses shape to your body. It’s firm without being “concrete slab” firm, and comfortably soft without being “sleeping on mashed potatoes” soft. And hot sleepers will rejoice at the perforated “AirScape” topper, that inspires airflow and circulation to keep you cool and you snooze. Balance and cooling? What could be better? A sale! That’s what. Snag your own Casper Element mattress in every size for up to 20% off.