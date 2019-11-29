FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.
While you’ve already put away all the leftovers from Thanksgiving— from turkey thighs to slices of pumpkin pie — the holiday season’s only just begun. That means that there’s still so much cooking left to get done.
And your current cookware set might not be cutting it anymore, particularly since your pots and pans will be working overtime during the holidays with many more mouths to feed. Maybe you’re looking to upgrade to nonstick, or maybe you need more space-spacing sets for your kitchen. Maybe you’re not looking for cookware for yourself, but as a housewarming gift for the friend who just moved into a new apartment.
Investing in grown-up cookware might be the way to go. Luckily, you won’t have to spend so much to get the set of your dreams. That’s where Black Friday comes in.
We found the best cookware sets from some of the most beloved brands like Cuisinart and Calphalon that are on sale for Black Friday.
Check out these cookware set deals below:
1
Gotham Steel Hammered Collection 10 Piece Premium Cookware Set Gotham Steel Hammered Collection 10 Piece Premium Cookware Set Gotham Steel Hammered Collection 10 Piece Premium Cookware Set Gotham Steel Hammered Collection 10 Piece Premium Cookware Set Gotham Steel Hammered Collection 10 Piece Premium Cookware Set Gotham Steel Hammered Collection 10 Piece Premium Cookware Set Gotham Steel Hammered Collection 10 Piece Premium Cookware Set Gotham Steel Hammered Collection 10 Piece Premium Cookware Set Report incorrect product info or prohibited items Gotham Steel Hammered Collection 10 Piece Premium Cookware Set
Walmart
This 10 piece cookware set from Gotham Steel is nonstick, with a coating that makes sure that things just slide off the pan, and dishwasher safe. Plus, the handles are made to stay cool to the touch. Get the set for $150 at Walmart, down from $200.
2
Chicago Metallic Professional Non-Stick 8-Piece Bakeware Set
Amazon
Whether you love making brownies from the box or know how to make a strawberry soufflé, you'll be grateful for this bakeware set from Chicago Metallic. The eight-piece set includes a loaf pan, muffin tin and even a cooling rack. Originally $60, get it for $51 on Amazon.
3
Cuisinart Onyx Black & Rose Gold 12 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Macy's
For anyone hoping that their kitchen can still be an extension of their aesthetic, this onyx and rose gold set from Cuisinart might just touch their soul. The set includes two saucepans, an open-pour saucier and two skillets. Originally $300, get the set for $130 at Macy's.
4
Calphalon Classic Stainless Steel 10 Piece Cookware Set
Macy's
This Calphalon set has both a stainless steel design and aluminum bases for all your culinary adventures. Some of the features of this set include handles that are meant to stay cool, pour sprouts and glass lids that have straining holes. Originally $280, get this set for $170 at Macy's.
5
Gotham Steel 20 Piece Complete Kitchen and Cookware and Bakeware Set
Overstock
With over 100 reviews, this cookware set from Gotham Steel has everything you'll need to be chef in your own kitchen. And if you're looking to fulfill some of your "Great British Baking Show" fantasies of avoiding soggy bottoms, you're in luck: this set comes with bakeware like a cupcake tin. Originally $400, get it at Overstock for $160.
6
Cuisinart Chef's Classic 14 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Macy's
Made out of stainless steel, this Cuisinart has 14 pieces that include a stockpot, saucepan, sauté pan, and nonstick skillets. Macy's is also offering a bonus three piece nonstick bakeware set with select Cuisinart cookware sets like this one for Black Friday. Originally $300, get it for $200 at Macy's.
7
The Pioneer Woman Vintage Speckle 24 Piece Cookware Combo Set
Walmart
If you're a fan of the farm adventures on "The Pioneer Woman," you might love this cookware set from her Walmart collection. The set includes an eight-piece aluminum cookware set, four ceramic measuring cups, four ceramic measuring spoons, and a cast iron skillet. Maybe the set might even inspire you to try to whip up one of her recipes, like this one for peachy pancakes. Originally $119, get this set for $69 at Walmart.
8
Calphalon Premier 10 Piece Space-Saving Hard Anodized Non-Stick Cookware Set
Macy's
If your cabinets are beginning to become crowded by your cookware, you might be able to downsize with this Calphalon cookware set. The set's made with easy stacking and nesting in mind. It includes a Dutch oven and fry pans. Originally $590, get the set for $400 at Macy's.
This cookware set has heat indicators that can tell you when a pan is preheated and ergonomic handles so you're more careful when bringing your pasta from pot to plate. The set's dishwasher safe so you won't have to worry so much about making a mess. Originally $80, get this set as a Black Friday deal for $50.
Rachael Ray Cityscapes Porcelain Enamel 12-Piece Cookware Set
Bed Bath & Beyond
This set comes in colors that are sure to fit into your kitchen aesthetic: cherry, turquoise and gray. The set has a nonstick coating and made of aluminum so your meal is properly heated. There's even a cookie pan in this set. Originally $130, get it now for $80 at Bed Bath & Beyond.