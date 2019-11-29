HuffPost Finds

Black Friday And Cyber Monday 2019 Deals On Clothes, Shoes And Jewelry

Save big on Black Friday from brands like Nordstrom, DSW and Rent The Runway in 2019.

Looking for the best Black Friday deals on clothes, shoes, jewelry, lingerie and more? Keep scrolling, because our shopping editors have combed through the deals to find you the best fashion sales going on now.&nbsp;
While everyone loves a good Black Friday deal on vacuums or snagging the best Black Friday deal on a new gold 13-inch MacBook Air, don’t underestimate the savings on clothes, shoes and Black Friday deals on jewelry and accessories during the Cyber Week madness.

Whether you’re looking for a pair of knee-high snake print boots before winter, want to refresh your wardrobe ahead of the holidays or snag that winter coat before the next major snowfall, most of the time you can save big when you shop sooner than later.

One of the best deals we’ve spotted so far is at size-inclusive fashion retailer Universal Standard. The brand is offering a deal of three best-selling styles for just $210, including best-sellers like the Kanda Puffer, Josie Short Puffer and Geneva Dress. We’ve also spotted 40% to 50% off at Rent The Runway.

The good news is we’ve comb all of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to find the best deals on fashion finds like dresses, boots, purses, bags coats and more.

Below, we’ve broken down the deals by clothing, shoes and accessories deals. Keep scrolling for your perfect fit:

BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY CLOTHING DEALS

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals on clothes for men and women.
& Other Stories

Take 20% off everything on Nov. 29 when you use code NOIR20 at & Other Stories.

Anne Cole

Get 30% site wide from Nov. 20 to Dec. 2 when you use code BLACKFRI4 at Anne Cole

Anthropologie

Take 30% off site wide when you use code HAVEABALL

ASOS

Take 30% off site wide on Nov. 29 at ASOS

ASTR The Label

Get 20% off select styles on Dec. 2 at ASTR The Label

Aquatalia

Take 30% off site wide Nov. 27 through Nov. 30 when you use code BLACKFRIDAY. Get 40% off site wide Dec. 2 through Dec. 3 when you use code CYBERSTYLE at Aquatalia

Banana Republic

Get 50% off full priced items Nov. 27 through Dec. 1 and 50% off everything Dec. 1 through Dec. 2 at Banana Republic


ban.do

Get 30% off site wide Nov. 25 through Dec. 2 at ban.do.


Bluebella

Take 20-50% off select styles Nov. 26 to Dec. 3 at Bluebella

Boohoo

Take 60% off everything starting Nov. 29 at Boohoo

Bonobos

Get 30% off site wide Nov. 25 through Dec. 2 at Bonobos

Carbon 38

Get 30% off site wide and free shipping Nov. 29 through Dec. 2 when you use code CYBER30 at Carbon 38

Coach

Take 30% off select styles Nov. 13 through Dec. 2 with code SAVE30 and get 50% off bestselling styles on Nov. 26 at Coach


Draper James

Take 25% off site wide Nov. 27 through Dec. 2 at Draper James

ELOQUII

Take 50% off your entire purchase and get free shipping on orders over $100 on Nov. 27 and use code BF2019. Get 50% off your entire purchase, $1 shipping and an additional $25 off when you spend $125 on Nov. 28 and use code BF2019. Score 50% off your entire purchase and 60% off select styles on Nov. 30 when you use code BF2019 at ELOQUII

Express

Get 50% off site wide and free shipping on Nov. 29 at Express

Forever 21

Get back 10% of what you spend Nov 12. through Dec. 16 to use on a future purchase in Jan. Take an extra 50% off sale and an additional 21% off your purchase Nov. 30 through Dec. 1 with free shipping on orders over $21. Get 40% off site wide with free shipping and no minimums on Dec. 2 at Forever21

Fossil

Take 30% off your entire purchase and 50% off select styles Nov. 24 through Dec. 1 when you use code INTHEBAG at Fossil

Garage

Take 30% off site wide on Nov. 29 at Garage

H&M

Get 30% off everything on Nov. 29 at H&M

J.Crew

Get 50% off full prices and 60% off sale at J.Crew

Lucky Brand

Take 50% off site wide Nov. 25 through Nov. 30 and 50% off regular priced items and up to 75% off sale Dec. 1 through Dec. 4 at Lucky Brand


Lulu’s

Get up to 90% off site wide Nov. 25 to Nov. 30. Take 40% off sale items and get your fifth item free Dec. 1 through Dec. 3 at Lulu’s

Nasty Gal

Take 60% off everything Nov. 24 through Dec. 2 at Nasty Gal

NYDJ

Take 40% off regular priced items and 70% off sale with free two-day shipping Nov. 27 through Dec. 3 at NYDJ

Need Supply Co.

Get 20% off site wide Nov. 29 through Dec. 3 at Need Supply Co

Nordstrom

Get up to 40% off must-have styles hiding in Nordstrom’s Black Friday section


Nordstrom Rack

Take 50% off clearance Nov. 28 through Nov. 29 with free shipping and 30% off clearance Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 with free shipping at Nordstrom Rack

Pretty Little Thing

Get up to 75% off Nov. 29 at Pretty Little Thing

Rent the Runway

Take 40% off site wide Nov. 26 through Nov. 30 with code WEARITALL. New members can get 50% off their first month of RTR Unlimited on Dec. 2 with code GOODCHOICE at Rent The Runway.

Richer Poorer

Get 30% off site wide Nov. 27 through Dec. 2 at Richer Poorer

Saks Off 5th

Get 25% off crossbody handbags, small leather accessories and belts, 50% off women’s Vince sneakers, 50% off men’s, women’s and kid’s coat and cold weather accessories, 50% off men’s and women’s jeans and cashmere, 50% off watches and women’s boots and 70% off Effy jewelry Nov. 25 through Dec. 1 at Saks Off Fifth

Shopbop

Get up to 25% off select full-price items and up to 75% off sale items with code MORE19 Nov. 26 through Dec. 3 at Shopbop

Superdown

Take 20% off your favorite Superdown styles Nov. 29 through Dec. 2 at Superdown with code HUFFSUPERBABE

The Kooples

Take 25% off site wide on Nov. 29 and Dec. 2 at The Kooples

Ted Baker

Take 30% off apparel and accessories with select items 40% to 50% off Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 at Ted Baker

Uniqlo

Take anywhere from $10 to $50 off select styles with free shipping when you shop from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 at Uniqlo

Universal Standard

On Nov. 29 get three select styles for just $210, including the brand’s best selling Geneva dress (which normally retails for $120). Buy one get one free on essential street styles Nov. 30 and get three essential tees, tops and dresses for just $75 on Dec. 1 at Universal Standard

Urban Outfitters

Buy one get one 50% Nov. 27 through Dec. 1 at Urban Outfitters

Vitamin A

Get up to 70% off the FW19 collection and an extra 10% off your car when you add any cover-up at Vitamin A


Volcom

Get 40% off sale items and free ground shipping when you spend $59 Nov. 28 through Dec. 1 and use code FREAKOUT at Volcom

Wear NYLA

Take 30% off site wide Nov. 29 through Dec. 2 when you use code UNWRAP30 at Wear NYLA

BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY SHOES DEALS

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals on shoes for men and women.
Adidas

Get 30% to 50% off select styles Nov. 27 through Nov. 30 at Adidas

ALDO

Get 50% off sale styles Nov. 29 through Dec. 2, take 20% off full-priced styles on Nov. 29 and get 25% off when you buy two pairs on Dec. 2 at Aldo


ASOS

Take 30% off site wide on Nov. 29 at ASOS

Boohoo

Take 60% off everything starting Nov. 29 at Boohoo


DSW

Get 30% off everything on Nov. 28 when you use code BIGTHANKS. Take 20% off everything or get 30% off when you buy two pairs of shoes or two handbags Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 when you use code BCDEALS. Get 25% off everything or get 30% off when you buy two pairs of shoes or two handbags Dec. 2 through Dec. 3 and use code BCCYBER. Score a free grey felt duffel when you spend $75 and use code BCMONDAYS at DSW

Express

Get 50% off site wide and free shipping on Nov. 29 at Express

Foot Locker

Get discounts on select styles by Nike, Under Armour and Jordans each day starting Nov. 29 and Dec. 5 at Foot Locker

Forever 21

Get back 10% of what you spend Nov 12. through Dec. 16 to use on a future purchase in Jan. Take an extra 50% off sale and an additional 21% off your purchase Nov. 30 through Dec. 1 with free shipping on orders over $21. Get 40% off site wide with free shipping and no minimums on Dec. 2 at Forever21

Nasty Gal

Take 60% off everything Nov. 24 through Dec. 2 at Nasty Gal

Nordstrom

Get up to 40% off must-have styles hiding in Nordstrom’s Black Friday section


Nordstrom Rack

Take 50% off clearance Nov. 28 through Nov. 29 with free shipping and 30% off clearance Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 with free shipping at Nordstrom Rack

Pretty Little Thing

Get up to 75% off Nov. 29 at Pretty Little Thing

Sam Edelman

Take 30% off select styles when you use code SAMSGIVING Nov. 25 through Nov. 30 at Sam Edelman

Saucony

Take 20% off all styles Nov. 27 through Dec. 2 at Saucony. When you shop on Cyber Monday 20% of your purchase will go to charity

Shopbop

Get up to 25% off select full-price items and up to 75% off sale items with code MORE19 Nov. 26 through Dec. 3 at Shopbop

Superdown

Take 20% off your favorite Superdown styles Nov. 29 through Dec. 2 at Superdown with code HUFFSUPERBABE

Ted Baker

Take 30% off apparel and accessories with select items 40% to 50% off Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 at Ted Baker

TOMS

Take 30% off Nov. 24 through Dec. 2 when you use code THANKFUL at TOMS. Get up to 50% off on Nov. 29 with an additional 10% off when you subscribe to TOMS newsletter

Urban Outfitters

Buy one get one 50% Nov. 27 through Dec. 1 at Urban Outfitters

Via Spiga

Get 15% off orders over $100, 20% off orders over $250 and 25% off orders over $400 Nov. 28 through Nov. 30 when you use code VIAGIVING at Via Spiga

Vince

Take 25% off site wide when you spend over $200 at Vince

Zappos

Get 40-50% off select styles from brands like Frye, Sam Edelman and Blundstone every day starting Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 at Zappos

BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY JEWELRY, LINGERIE AND ACCESSORIES DEALS

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals on jewelry, lingerie, bags, accessories and more.
Gorjana

Get $25 off when you spend $100, $50 off when you spend $150, and $100 off when you spend $250 Nov. 28 through Nov. 30. Get $15 off when you spend $75, $25 off when you spend $100, $50 off when you spend $150, and $100 off when you spend $250 on Dec. 2 at Gorjana

Hanky Panky

Take 50% off Retro 3 Pack underwear on Nov. 29 at Hanky Panky

Happy Socks

Take 30% off site wide Nov. 25 to Dec. 2 at Happy Socks


Heist Studios

Take 25% off everything on from Monday, Nov. 25 to Monday, Dec. 2

Michele

Take 40% off select styles Nov. 27 through Dec. 1 at Michele


Missoma

Get 25% off everything Nov. 25 through Dec. 2 and a tree will be planted by Treesisters for every order made


Nordstrom Rack

Take 50% off clearance Nov. 28 through Nov. 29 with free shipping and 30% off clearance Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 with free shipping at Nordstrom Rack.

Rent the Runway

Take 40% off site wide Nov. 26 through Nov. 30 with code WEARITALL. New members can get 50% off their first month of RTR Unlimited on Dec. 2 with code GOODCHOICE at Rent The Runway

Ray Bans

Take 30% off online orders and 50% off select styles Nov. 27 through Dec. 2 at Ray Bans


Saks Off 5th

Get 25% off crossbody handbags, small leather accessories and belts, 50% off women’s Vince sneakers, 50% off men’s, women’s and kid’s coat and cold weather accessories, 50% off men’s and women’s jeans and cashmere, 50% off watches and women’s boots and 70% off Effy jewelry Nov. 25 through Dec. 1 at Saks Off Fifth

Shopbop

Get up to 25% off select full-price items and up to 75% off sale items with code MORE19 Nov. 26 through Dec. 3 at Shopbop


Spanx

Get 20% off site wide at Spanx

Ted Baker

Take 30% off apparel and accessories with select items 40% to 50% off Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 at Ted Baker

Totokaelo

Get up to 10% off Nov. 29 through Dec. 2 at Totokaelo


True&Co

Take 25% off site wide Nov, 22 through Dec. 3 when you use code BESTDEAL25 at True&Co

What Goes Around Comes Around

Take 20% off everything Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 at What Goes Around Comes Around

