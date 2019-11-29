FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change

Why does Thanksgiving dinner make you sleepy? If all of that tryptophan (the hormone in turkey that makes you sleepy) has you nodding off about now, here are some Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals you won’t want to sleep on.

If you’ve been losing sleep over whether to shell out the cash for a weighted blanket, you can rest easy. We’ve spotted top-rated weighted blankets on sale on Black Friday for as low as $40.

Like other weighted blankets we’ve spotted on sale in the past, these discounts depend on the size of the blanket you buy — smaller blankets typically get a smaller markdown, bigger blankets get a bigger markdown. Considering most weighted blankets will set you back anywhere from $100 to $200 a blanket, any kind of markdown is useful — though can you put a price on a good night’s sleep?

If you’re wondering how weighted blankets work, they typically have 10 to 25 pounds of pellets sewn into the lining that evenly distribute a pressure across your body. This creates a deep pressure stimulation, mimicking the soothing feeling of hugging, holding and massages. Some research suggests sleeping with a weighted blanket that’s about 10% of your body weight can help you get a better night’s sleep by reducing stress and anxiety.

In fact, one of our writers once said that a weighted blanket had changed her life and that she’d never go back to sleeping without one. This makes weighted blankets a great gift for the troubled sleepers on your shopping list or even as way to help yourself get some shuteye this stressful holiday season.