Travel Deals Tuesday: 2018 Black Friday And Cyber Monday Travel Deals

Best Travel Deals on Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Deals Tuesday ✈️
By Katelyn Mullen
11/19/2018 02:09pm ET
DmitriMaruta via Getty Images

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are often synonymous with TV sales, promotions on laptop deals, cheap Instant Pots and discounts on Apple Watches, but more and more retailers are stepping into the frenzy of deals and steals across the internet to capitalize on shoppers’ eagerness to spend and save. That includes the travel industry.

“Travel Deal Tuesday” is being tagged as the best day of the year for travel deals, based on an analysis run by airfare booking app Hopper. In 2017, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving provided the most deals on travel, with travel purchases jumping two times their normal volume.

Though it’s hard to nail down Black Friday coupon codes, site-wide deals and sales on airfare and travel, there are plenty of Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel promotions, packages and cheap travel sites worth keeping an eye on this shopping season. Some of the best travel deals we’ve found are 30 percent of full-price tours from G Adventures during Cyber Weekend and the more than 40 travel promo codes available at Cheap Caribbean.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the best sites to book flights and travel packages during the many post-Thanksgiving shopping days:

1
G Adventures

G Adventures
G Adventures is slashing tour prices over a four-day "Cyber Weekend Sale" starting at midnight on Thanksgiving and deals must be booked by 11:59pm ET on Cyber Monday. Deals of up to 30 percent off regular tour prices and more than 200 different trips on six different continents will be deeply discounted.
2
Southwest Vacations
Southwest Vacations is offering up to $250 on any destination when you book a flight and hotel package when booking during Black Friday and Cyber Week with promo codes and daily deals. $125 off U.S. vacations with promo code SAVE125DOM and $250 off international vacations with promo code SAVE250INT.
3
Priceline
Priceline's Season of Savings has begun and includes Black Friday and Cyber Monday steals. Priceline will roll out Express Deal coupons starting at 5am ET on Black Friday and continue throughout the weekend to email subscribers. Cyber Monday will have one thousand coupon codes for99 percent off Express Dealhotels worldwide for email subscribers. Be sure to check the weekly sweepstakes during the full Season of Savings, which lasts Nov. 19 to mid-January.
4
Travelzoo

Travelzoo
Travelzoo's Cyber Monday deals include destinations that have been the most popular with members, with some of the lowest prices of the year. You can find other great deals just released in Travelzoo’s Top 20 list here.
5
Cheap Caribbean

Cheap Caribbean
Check out early access deals giving up to 70 percent off some all inclusive beach vacations and over 40 promo codes to save up to $900 off when booking your next trip with Cheap Caribbean .
6
Groupon

Groupon
You can get up to 80 percent off on tech, home apparel, and even travel accessories on Groupon. Searchtravel deals and tour discounts in your area. Check back for the site's best holiday deals.
7
JetBlue
JetBlue
Keep tabs on the JetBlue Vacation Deals section for the deals on top destinations during Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018. Top domestic destinations include New York, Boston and Ft. Lauderdale and international destinations inclue Cartagena, Aruba and Punta Cana.
8
CheapOair

Find cheap Black Friday flights and many deals for top tourist attractions around the world with CheapOair'sBlack Friday Deals.
9
Hotels.com
hotels.com
Save up to 40 percent off with Hotels.com's Thanksgiving sale, but you have to book by Nov. 22. Continue with the savings on select bookings with promo code TAKE10NOV18.
10
American Airlines
American Airlines
Earn 20,000 bonus miles by booking select destinations in Asia and the Pacific through December 26. Keep an eye on American Airlines website during the Black Friday weekend as they've hinted at deep discounts on flights.
11
One Travel

One Travel
Save on flights deals this Black Friday with One Travel. Enjoy some early discounts (active now) this year and keep an eye out for price drops through Cyber Monday. Get up to $30 offfees when you register your email with the site through Nov. 25.
12
Booking.com
Booking.com
Keep an eye on Booking.com for discounts during Cyber Week and register your email with the site to see discounts up to 50 percent off, all year long.
13
TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor
Use TripAdvisor's Very Best of Travel List to pick a destination and enjoy discounts on hotels, flights and vacation rentals. Save up to 30 percent on hotels when you book through TripAdvisor over the Black Friday weekend – and any time.
14
Travelocity
Travelocity
Use the the Travelocity mobile app on Black Friday to save 50 percent on hotels. Use the promo code FRIDAYAPP18 and save an extra 18 percent off in the app all Black Friday long. Shop between 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Cyber Monday and save when you book a hotel and combine with the promo code CYBER18.
15
Orbitz

Orbitz
Keep an eye out for the 50 percent off banner on select properties at Orbitz this Black Friday. Use promo code THANKFUL at and save an extra 18 percent off in the app.Use the Cybersale page on Monday to book between the hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Use the promo code MONDAY18 in combination with other deals.
16
Expedia
Expedia
Expedia's Black Friday sale starts Nov. 23, extending through Cyber Monday and users can expect to see deals throughout the weekend. Look for coupons offering 75 percent off standalone hotels, 90 percent off select hotels only on the Expedia app and $50 off standalone flights.
17
Marriott Hotels
Marriott
Marriott Hotels has expanded this year to include Starwood Properties, making this year's Cyber Sale even more extreme. Expect to see up to 30 percent off 2,000+ hotels over the weekend. Marriott Rewards members will see even deeper deals.
18
AirfareWatchdog
Airfare Watchdog
AirfareWatchdog is great travel site to find inexpensive travel deals. Check back here after Thanksgiving for the site's best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
