Black Friday and Cyber Monday are often synonymous with TV sales, promotions on laptop deals, cheap Instant Pots and discounts on Apple Watches, but more and more retailers are stepping into the frenzy of deals and steals across the internet to capitalize on shoppers’ eagerness to spend and save. That includes the travel industry.
“Travel Deal Tuesday” is being tagged as the best day of the year for travel deals, based on an analysis run by airfare booking app Hopper. In 2017, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving provided the most deals on travel, with travel purchases jumping two times their normal volume.
Though it’s hard to nail down Black Friday coupon codes, site-wide deals and sales on airfare and travel, there are plenty of Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel promotions, packages and cheap travel sites worth keeping an eye on this shopping season. Some of the best travel deals we’ve found are 30 percent of full-price tours from G Adventures during Cyber Weekend and the more than 40 travel promo codes available at Cheap Caribbean.
With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the best sites to book flights and travel packages during the many post-Thanksgiving shopping days:
