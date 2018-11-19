The Apple Watch is a hot item this and every holiday season, and for good reason.
The new Apple Watch Series 4 was released only a few months ago, and its all-new features are a big factor in how shoppers are spending their money this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With features like fall detection and a larger display, it makes for a good gift for older parents that they’ll actually use.
Unfortunately, the Series 4 comes with a hefty price tag, and markdowns on the Series 4 will be few and far between. Though there are some promotions at places like T Mobile and Verizion, you’ll have a much easier time getting a really good deal on earlier Apple Watch models, like the Series 3.
The best deal we’ve found on Series 3 Apple Watches is Target’s promotion, where the Series 3 will be on sale for $199 (savings of $80). The best Black Friday Apple Watch bundle we’ve found is from Walmart, where you can get a Series 3 Apple Watch for $259 with an extra band.
To help, we’ve rounded up some of the best spots to score Apple Watches during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018:
