The Black Friday 2018 Apple Watch Deals Worth Tracking

Apple Watch deals for Series 4 and more, all worth your time and money.
By Katelyn Mullen
11/19/2018 12:54pm ET
Chesnot via Getty Images

The Apple Watch is a hot item this and every holiday season, and for good reason.

The new Apple Watch Series 4 was released only a few months ago, and its all-new features are a big factor in how shoppers are spending their money this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With features like fall detection and a larger display, it makes for a good gift for older parents that they’ll actually use.

Unfortunately, the Series 4 comes with a hefty price tag, and markdowns on the Series 4 will be few and far between. Though there are some promotions at places like T Mobile and Verizion, you’ll have a much easier time getting a really good deal on earlier Apple Watch models, like the Series 3.

The best deal we’ve found on Series 3 Apple Watches is Target’s promotion, where the Series 3 will be on sale for $199 (savings of $80). The best Black Friday Apple Watch bundle we’ve found is from Walmart, where you can get a Series 3 Apple Watch for $259 with an extra band.

To help, we’ve rounded up some of the best spots to score Apple Watches during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Apple
Apple
If you're an Apple purist, you might as well shop straight from the source, but those discounts haven't been released yet. Black Friday deal sites predict a direct discount of $379.99, saving $20 or the Series 4 + Free $30 Gift Card for $399.99 with no discount.

Shop the Series 4 at Apple.
2
Target — $199 For Series 3 Apple Watch
Target
Target will save you 21 percent on an Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS Aluminum Case this year. Regularly $279.99, get it for $199.99 this Black Friday.
Shop the Series 4 Apple Watch at Target.
3
Walmart — $259 On Apple Watch Series 3 Bundle With Extra Band
Walmart
Walmart has a special offer bundle that could save you up to $69 on an Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm)+ extra band. This bundle is going for $259 right now.
Shop the Series 4 Apple Watch at Walmart.
4
Costco — $40 Off Apple Watch Series 3
Costco
Costco's members-only deal will get you $40 off 42mm Series 3 GPS with black sport band.
Shop the Series 4 Apple Watch at Costco.
5
Best Buy — $229 For Apple Watch Series 3
Best Buy
Best Buy's Black Friday deals have Apple Watch Series 3 starting at $229, saving you $50.
Shop the Series 4 at Best Buy.
6
Verizon — $10 Off First Month Of Service And $50 Off iPhone Purchase When You Buy A New Series 4 Apple Watch
Verizon
Though Verizon isn't offering deals on the Series 4 itself you can get $10 off 1st month service, plus save additional $50 with an iPhone purchase when you purchase a new Series 4 as part of their Black Friday events.
Shop the Series 4 at Verizon.
7
Macy's — $200 for Apple Watch Series 3
Macy's
Get an Apple Watch Series 3 38mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Bandfor $200, or $80 off at Macy's this Black Friday. Get a bonus offer of $30 Diamond Cluster Stud Earrings with any purchase of $50 or more, a $200 value.
Shop the Series 4 Apple Watch at Macy's.
8
AT&T — $60 off Series 4 Apple Watch With iPhone Purchase
AT&T
Some will qualify to up to $60 off when you purchase a Series 4 + Cellular Apple Watch at full price from AT&T. Offer details apply and requires a purchase of an iPhone 6 or higher. Both watch and phone must be on the same account. Not the most universal deal but for those looking to have a very Apple holiday, could be satisfied.
Shop Series 4 at AT&T here.
9
Groupon — Half Off A Refurbished Apple Watch Series 3
Groupon
Get a refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 38mm w/ GPS and Cellular LTE for more than 50 percent off. Plus free shipping, free returns and easy exchanges.
Shop the Groupon's Apple Watch options here.
10
T Mobile — Series 4 Apple Watch For $20/Month With Wireless Service
TMobile
T Mobile is currently offering $0 at the time of purchase and as low as $20.84/month on the Series 4 40mm. (Requires wireless service.) Plus, buy one and get $200 off a second one if you add an additional line.
Shop all T Mobile's Apple Watches here.
MORE:
