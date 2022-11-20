Black Friday 2022: Best Deals On Expensive Baby Gear

Diaper bags, strollers, cribs, carriers and more – all up to 40% off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=-6373057de4b002e88214fc27&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bugaboo.com%2Fus-en%2Faccessories%2Fcar-seat%2Fbugaboo-turtle-one-by-nuna-car-seat-with-base-MI003014.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Turtle One car seat and base" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6373057de4b002e88214fc27" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=-6373057de4b002e88214fc27&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bugaboo.com%2Fus-en%2Faccessories%2Fcar-seat%2Fbugaboo-turtle-one-by-nuna-car-seat-with-base-MI003014.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Turtle One car seat and base</a> from Bugaboo, <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=60167&afftrack=-6373057de4b002e88214fc27&urllink=ergobaby.com%2Fbaby-carrier%2Fomni%2Fomni-360%2Fomni-360-pearl-grey" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ergobaby Omni ergonomic baby carrier" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6373057de4b002e88214fc27" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=60167&afftrack=-6373057de4b002e88214fc27&urllink=ergobaby.com%2Fbaby-carrier%2Fomni%2Fomni-360%2Fomni-360-pearl-grey" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Ergobaby Omni ergonomic baby carrier</a>, <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=-6373057de4b002e88214fc27&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fmotorola-5-34-video-baby-monitor-w-ptz-vm75%2F-%2FA-82656348%23lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Motorola video baby monitor" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6373057de4b002e88214fc27" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=-6373057de4b002e88214fc27&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fmotorola-5-34-video-baby-monitor-w-ptz-vm75%2F-%2FA-82656348%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Motorola video baby monitor</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=-6373057de4b002e88214fc27&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcradlewise.com%2F" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cradlewise smart crib" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6373057de4b002e88214fc27" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=-6373057de4b002e88214fc27&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcradlewise.com%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Cradlewise smart crib</a>.
Whether you’re expecting a little one, are a veteran parent or you’re searching for a baby shower gift, getting your hands on high-quality functional and good-looking baby gear can end up costing a small fortune.

Fortunately some of the trendiest goods happen to be majorly discounted for this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday, from nursery furniture to travel essentials.

Right now, save on popular jogger strollers, intuitive baby cameras and even The Snoo, a smart pediatrician-created bassinet that’s normally priced over $1,500 –– all included in the list below. Just make sure to keep checking back for updates as we’ll be adding more deals as they go live.

1
Happiest Baby
Happiest Baby
Through Nov. 28, this brand is offering 40% off sitewide, including the pediatrician-created smart bassinet, The Snoo. Plus, you can buy one, get one free for bodysuits with the code BUMPBOGO, now through Dec. 31.
Snoo smart bassinet: $1,017 at Happiest Baby (originally $1,695)Get 40% at Happiest Baby
2
Wayfair
Wayfair
Now through Nov. 29, Wayfair's selection of nursery furniture is up to 80% off, including bedding.
Bartolomeu bedside bassinet: $139.99 at Wayfair (originally $204.99)Get up to 80% off at Wayfair
3
Nanit
Nanit
This smart baby monitor brand is currently offering tiered discounts, with up to 30% of select items. Plus, now through Dec. 25, Nanit will also offer 20% off full-price items with the code GIFTOFSLEEP.
Pro camera: $199 at Nanit (originally $249)Get up to 30% off at Nanit
4
Pottery Barn Kids
Pottery Barn Kids
Save up to 25% on select convertible cribs and bassinets at Pottery Barn Kids, happening now for a limited time.
Dawson convertible crib: $599+ at Pottery Barn Kids (originally $799+)Get up to 25% off at Pottery Barn Kids
5
Target
Graco travel bassinet and playpen
Target is offering a regular rotation of deals on baby goods like this easy-fold Pack n' Play bassinet and playpen that features two height positions, a removable bassinet and changing table.
$181.99 at Target (originally $259.99)Shop Target
6
Walmart
Walmart
You can expect new rounds of savings every Monday in November at Walmart, including baby essentials, nursery furniture and more, like this durable nursing glider which promising lumbar support and a solid wood construction.
Storkcraft glider: $226.96 at Walmart (originally $379.99)Get the deals at Walmart
7
Solly Baby
Solly Baby
The soft and ultra wearable wrap designs from Solly Baby are designed to be safe for your baby's hips and joints. Right now, their most popular Loop carrier is $30 offwhile other swaddles, sleepers and wraps are also discounted up to 22%. Just be sure to use the code LITTL10 at checkout when shopping for baby wraps.
Loop carrier: $79 at Solly Baby (originally $109)Get the deals at Solly Baby
8
buybuyBaby
BuyBuyBaby
For a limited time, you can save up to 40% on buybuyBaby's selection of baby gear, like the popular Baby Jogger stroller that offers 24 possible stroller configurations.
Baby jogger: $489.99 at buybuyBaby (originally $699.99)Get up to 40% off at buybuyBaby
9
Lalo
Lalo
Lalo crafts minimalist-designed baby products for mealtime, playtime and everything in between. For a limited time, you can currently snag up to 40% off on their entire site, including bestsellers.
The Chair: $210 at Lalo (originally $210)Get up to 40% off at Lalo
10
Aden + Anais
Aden + Anais
Now through Nov. 24, get 24% off sitewide, including bedding, swaddles and playmats. Then, starting Nov. 25, get 30% muslim essentials and 20% off bedding.
Weighted blanket: $79.96 at Aden + Anais (originally $99.99)
11
Maisonette
Maisonette
Right now, you can shop some of Maisonette's array of baby gear, clothes, toys and more at up to 40% off for Cyber Week. Find everything from humidifiers to luxury diaper bags, like this one by FEM.
FEM diaper tote: $252 at Maisonette (originally $360)Get up to 40% off at Maisonette
12
Bugaboo
Bugaboo
Now through Nov. 28, you can grab the ultra-functional Fox 3 bassinet stroller for 25% off, and from Nov. 21-Nov. 28, the Turtle One car seat will also be 25% off. Both of these items from Bugaboo make traveling with little ones a more streamlined process.
Shop Bugaboo
13
Ergobaby
Ergobaby
Ergobaby is known for their comfortable and ergonomic baby carrying designs and starting until Nov. 27, they are offering 30% off Breeze and Dream carriers with code BLACK30 and40% off Omni 360carriers with code BLACK40. Then, from Nov. 27-Dec. 4, Ergobaby's Metro+Compact stroller is $100 off with code METRO100.
Omni 360 carrier: $107.40 at Ergobaby (originally $179)
