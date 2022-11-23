The Best Bedding And Sheets Deals To Shop For Black Friday

Don't sleep on these bedding deals from Amazon, Walmart, Target and more.

Staff Writer

<a href="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/2706071/971323/12856?subId1=63779dd2e4b0e771d9535bb9&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fflannel-core-sheet-set%3Fvariant%3D39582229463130" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cozy flannel sheets from Brooklinen" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63779dd2e4b0e771d9535bb9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/2706071/971323/12856?subId1=63779dd2e4b0e771d9535bb9&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fflannel-core-sheet-set%3Fvariant%3D39582229463130" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Cozy flannel sheets from Brooklinen</a>, on sale for Black Friday.
Brooklinen
Cozy flannel sheets from Brooklinen, on sale for Black Friday.

What’s better than a good night’s sleep? Try the extra rest you’ll get knowing you saved big on the softest, most comfortable sheets you’ve ever snuggled in. In the midst of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on air fryers and televisions, don’t miss out on huge savings for the bedroom. We’re talking sheet sets, pillowcases, comforters, weighted blankets and more — all for prices that will make you and your wallet feel totally relaxed.

To help you drift into a joyous slumber, we’ve rounded up the best bedding sales you’ll find on bedding this Black Friday. From big box stores to smaller, direct-to-consumer online brands, they offer all sorts of bedding options for all sorts of sleepers and budgets. For each sale, we’ve pulled a stand-out item and listed the price for queen size, but all other sizes are available, too! Check out the rest of each site’s offerings to see if something else catches your eye. We’ll be scouring the internet and adding new sales as we find them.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
The Citizenry offers totally unique, one-of-a-kind luxury home goods from around the world. From Nov. 25 through Nov. 30, enjoy 30% off sitewide, including their dreamy bedding, like this organic Turkish cotton sheet set that comes in five calming colors.
Queen set: $168 at The Citizenry (originally $240)Shop The Citizenry
2
West Elm
West Elm
Known for its high-quality furniture in chic styles, it's no surprise that West Elm has gorgeous yet comfortable bedding. For Black Friday, enjoy up to 70% off their clearance section, with free shipping on bedding items like this velvet tack stitch quilt that comes in 11 colors.
Full/queen quilt: $100+ at West Elm (originally $200)Shop West Elm
3
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Don't be fooled by the linen pun, this New York City bedding retailer makes drool-worthy sheets in flannel, sateen, cashmere, percale and more. From now through Nov. 30. enjoy 20% off sitewide, like these soft but breathable flannel sheets,
Queen set: $167.20 at Brooklinen (originally $209))Shop Brooklinen
4
Wayfair
Wayfair
Wayfair is your one-stop shop for everything home-related, so it's no wonder they have a great selection of bedding. From now through Cyber Monday, enjoy up to 80% off select items across their website, like this microfiber sheet set that comes in 24 colors.
Queen set: $18.81 at Wayfair (originally $43.80)Shop Wayfair
5
Amazon
Amazon
Hot sleepers rejoice! These double-brushed microfiber sheets from Amazon are breathable, cooling and super soft. For Black Friday, enjoy a hefty discount on these reviewer-beloved threads, as well as other bedding sales across the site.
Queen set: $31.99+ at Amazon (originally $49.99)Shop Amazon
6
Walmart
Walmart
From sheets to comforters to electric blankets, Walmart has it all, and at prices you'll like. The site is currently hosting some amazing deals, like this 7-piece bedding bundle including sheets and a comforter. On Black Friday proper they will offer up to 40% off most bedding.
Queen set: $29 at Walmart (originally $44)Shop Walmart
7
Target
Target
If you've never had the pleasure of snuggling up in Target sheets, Black Friday is the perfect time to try. Find huge savings on blankets, bed skirts, pillowcases and more, like these 100% cotton, 400-thread count hotel-style sheets that come in eight colors.
Queen set: $59.99 at Target (originally $79.99)Shop Target
8
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Bring some color and excitement into your home with eye-catching, unique bedding from Urban Outfitters. Through Nov. 28, enjoy 25% off your entire purchase, like these adorable mushroom sheets and pillowcases.
Queen set: $64+ at Urban Outfitters (originally $89)Shop Urban Outfitters
9
Parachute
Parachute
Parachute is a women-founded company that makes gorgeous minimalist home furnishings. From now through Nov. 28, enjoy 20% off sitewide, like this brushed cotton top sheet that comes in six colors.
Queen sheet: $88 at Parachute (originally $110)Shop Parachute
10
Kohls's
Cuddl Duds
HuffPost's Head of Life, Kristen Aiken, loves Cuddl Duds flannel sheets and swears they're the perfect present for a housewarming, wedding or any winter holiday. You'll find the widest selection of colors and bed sizes at Kohls, currently for 15% off.
Queen set: $29.74 at Kohls (originally $34.99 )Shop Kohls's
11
Baloo Living
Baloo Living
Baloo Living creates luxury weighted blankets with lead-free glass microbeads and super soft cotton. From now through Nov. 28, enjoy 30% off all weighted blankets with the code GIFT30. Try this breathable weighted blanket that keeps you feeling secure without getting you sweaty and is perfect for using all year.
Full/queen for $195.30 at Baloo (originally $279)Shop Baloo Living
12
Aden + Anais
Aden + Anais
Aden + Anais is an Australian company creating high-quality, luxury baby gear from clothing to toys to bathtime needs. From Nov. 25 through Nov. 28, enjoy 20% off all bedding, like this cotton muslin three-pack.
$79.99 at Aden + Anais (originally $99.99)Shop Aden + Anais
13
Tuft & Needle
Tuft & Needle
You may love Tuft & Needle mattresses, but did you know they also make bedding, bed frames, pet beds and nightstands? From now through Dec. 2, enjoy 20% off select bedding, like this linen sheet set made from 100% certified European flax that comes in five colors. Note: The discounted price will be reflected in checkout.
Queen set: $208 at Tuft & Needle (originally $260)
