FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

HuffPost The Best Sex Toys And Accessories To Get From Cyber Monday 2019

We won’t beat around the bush. Sex toys and sex accessories are expensive, so any time you can save on a good time, it’s worth it.

Whether you’re looking to spice things up with a partner or want treat yourself to something special for solo time, the time between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is a great time to save.

One of the best deals we’re seeing is at adult toy retailer Lovehoney. The brand is offering up to 50% on select items from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, including the best-selling Wild Weekend Mega Couple’s 11-piece sex toy kit, which is on sale for just $40 (it’s normally $60). It’ll make a sexy gift for your partner — just be sure not to open it with an audience.

From Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, Lovehoney is offering 20% off everything ― on top of already-discount Black Friday prices. It’s the perfect time to double down on savings.

Want even more sexy savings? We worked with Lovehoney to get an exclusive code for HuffPost readers whey when you shop through this link. Check out the deals below, and check out through this link for an extra 10% discount.