The Best Sex Toys And Accessories To Get From Cyber Monday 2019
The Best Sex Toys And Accessories To Get From Cyber Monday 2019

We won’t beat around the bush. Sex toys and sex accessories are expensive, so any time you can save on a good time, it’s worth it.

Whether you’re looking to spice things up with a partner or want treat yourself to something special for solo time, the time between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is a great time to save.

We’ve spotted plenty of adult novelty brands offering deep discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday on adult toys and sex accessories you’ll want to add to your nightstand. Save on vibrators, dildos, plugs, lube, lingerie and more.

One of the best deals we’re seeing is at adult toy retailer Lovehoney. The brand is offering up to 50% on select items from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, including the best-selling Wild Weekend Mega Couple’s 11-piece sex toy kit, which is on sale for just $40 (it’s normally $60). It’ll make a sexy gift for your partner — just be sure not to open it with an audience.

From Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, Lovehoney is offering 20% off everything ― on top of already-discount Black Friday prices. It’s the perfect time to double down on savings.

Want even more sexy savings? We worked with Lovehoney to get an exclusive code for HuffPost readers whey when you shop through this link. Check out the deals below, and check out through this link for an extra 10% discount.

Take a look below at Black Friday deals from Lovehoney, Unbound, Dame and more:

Lovehoney
Lovehoney
From Black Friday, Nov. 29, to Dec. 4, you can get 20% off everything at Lovehoney. So splurge on all the toys and teddies you want.
What's worth getting:
Lovehoney Bliss Orgasm Balm
Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couple's Sex Toy Kit (11 Piece)
Lovehoney Butt Tingler 10 Function Vibrating Butt Plug 3.5 Inch
Dame Products
Dame
During Cyber Week, Dame Productsis offering 20% off site wide. It might be the right time to get the couples’ kit you’ve been waiting for.
What's worth getting:
Eva II Hands-Free Vibrator
Pillo Pillow For Sex
Alu Aloe Lube
Lelo
Lelo
Get up to 70% off best-selling toys like the Sona, Hugo and more starting Nov. 22 to Nov. 30 at Lelo.
What's worth getting:
Hugo Prostate Massager
Sona Clitoris Vibrator
Tor Vibrating Ring
Lily Handheld Massager
Unbound
Unbound
Get 20-30% off everything Nov. 24 through Dec. 3 and be sure to check back on Dec. 2 for the biggest sale of the week at Unbound.
What's worth getting:
Bender Vibrator
Bean Clitoral Vibrator
Palma Vibrator Ring
Amazon
Amazon
Get up to 30% off sexual wellness products on Amazon.
What's worth getting:
Orlena Clitoral Sucking Vibrator
Paloqueth G Spot Rabbit Vibrator
Hisionlee Sexy Toys 4PCS Anal Plug Set
