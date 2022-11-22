As much as I adore taking advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales across all categories, there’s nothing quite like the joy of picking up some new clothes at wildly discounted rates. It’s the perfect time to invest in a fresh pair of work trousers , a kicky party dress for the holiday season or a hardworking winter coat that will keep you warm for years to come. But parsing through the myriad Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals can be downright daunting.

We’re here to spare you the trouble of going through an inundated inbox by rounding up the very best deals on fashion and clothing taking place during this year’s Cyber Week — and we’ll updating this post every day with the latest deals. Keep reading to get the scoop on some of our favorite retailers’ offerings. From Madewell to Reformation, Eddie Bauer, Carhartt and more, you’ll be able to snag everything from some flashy new jewelry to a snuggly beanie to keep you warm and the cutest bras and undies around.