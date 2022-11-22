Black Friday 2022: The Best Deals On Fashion And Clothing

Save big on clothing for men and women from retailers like Madewell, Quince, Eddie Bauer and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Quince, Indochino, Good American

As much as I adore taking advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales across all categories, there’s nothing quite like the joy of picking up some new clothes at wildly discounted rates. It’s the perfect time to invest in a fresh pair of work trousers, a kicky party dress for the holiday season or a hardworking winter coat that will keep you warm for years to come. But parsing through the myriad Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals can be downright daunting.

We’re here to spare you the trouble of going through an inundated inbox by rounding up the very best deals on fashion and clothing taking place during this year’s Cyber Week — and we’ll updating this post every day with the latest deals. Keep reading to get the scoop on some of our favorite retailers’ offerings. From Madewell to Reformation, Eddie Bauer, Carhartt and more, you’ll be able to snag everything from some flashy new jewelry to a snuggly beanie to keep you warm and the cutest bras and undies around.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Aeropostale
Aeropostale
The affordable, on-trend teen retailer is pulling out all the stops with sitewide discounts ranging between 50% and 70% from November 20 through November 30.
Shop Aeropostale
2
Levi's
Levi's
From November 21 through 29, Levi's is offering 40% off sitewide on its vast selection of apparel for men and women, including their era-defining denim silhouettes like this fleece-lined “trucker” jacket. (Members can enjoy access to this discount right now.)
$76.80 at Levi's (originally $128)
3
The North Face
The North Face
From now through November 28, save up to 40% on select sale and holiday collection styles during The North Face's big sale. Find coats, cold-weather accessories and more for the whole family. XPLR Pass members also get 25% off all full-price products; you can sign up for free on their website.
Shop The North Face
4
Alex Crane
Alex Crane
Shop basics like sweaters, jackets and organic cotton pieces for men at Alex Crane. Dates: From November 21 through November 30, the more you buy the more you save. Spend $100, and get 15% off. Spend $200, and get 20% off. Spend $300, and get 25% off.
Shop Alex Crane
5
Tanya Taylor
Tanya Taylor
Pick up one of Tanya Taylor's stunning dresses during the brand's Cyber Week sales. Get 30% off sitewide from November 21 through November 28.
Shop Tanya Taylor
6
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer
Pick up long-lasting, durable and stylish duds for the whole family from Eddie Bauer. From now through November 26, get 50% off sitewide.
Shop Eddie Bauer
7
Madewell
Madewell
Make sure you pick up some cold-weather staples at Madewell. From now through November 24, get 40% off sitewide. From November 25 through November 27 get 50% off sitewide with the code OHJOY. Sale excludes shearling, leather apparel, fine jewelry and Labels We Love.
Shop Madewell
8
Carhartt
Carhartt
Pick up some new shoes, coats or a classic Carhartt beanie during their Black Friday celebration. Get 25% off sitewide from now through November 28. The brand's durable, warm, cozy and well-made gear is perfect for cold weather.
Shop Carhartt
9
Studs
Studs
Upgrade your ear bling with a few must-haves from Studs! From November 20 through November 27, get 30% off including sets, both online and in-stores. On Cyber Monday, November 28, get three Mystery Sets for $25 or five for $39.
Studs
10
Sheertex
Sheertex
Snag a pair of Sheertex's indestructible tights during their Black Friday Sale. From now through November 28, all tights are $35.
Shop Sheertex
11
Indochino
Indochino
Looking to pick up a stylish new suit without going bankrupt? Check out Indochino's sale. From now through November 28, get up to 25% off sitewide and pick up custom suits starting at just $329.
Shop Indochino
12
Pepper
Pepper
Pepper makes the best bras for small chests, hands down. I live in their bralette and underwire bra. From now through November 28, get 40% off select bras and underwear for $8. From November 23 through November 28, everything will be on sale up to 40% off.
Shop Pepper
13
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
The more you spend, the more you save at Urban Outfitters. From November 20 through November 22, get 10% off $50, 25% off $100 and 50% off orders of $150 and more. From November 23 through November 28, get 25% off and more daily deals.
Shop Urban Outfitters
14
Aerie
Aerie
Aerie is popping off during Cyber Week. From now through November 20, get 40% off all leggings and sweatshirts plus 10 for $35 undies. From November 21 through November 24, get 40% off all leggings and sweatshirts and 30% off the collection. From November 24 through November 26, get the Real Me Crossover leggings for $25 and 40% off the collection. From November 27 through November 29, get the Real Me Crossover flare leggings for $30 and get 30% to 50% off the collection.
Shop Aerie
15
Hill House Home
Hill House Home
Get comfy with one of Hill House Home's cult-fave nap dresses. From now through November 25, get30% off sitewide when you use code 30FORYOU at checkout.
Shop Hill House Home
16
Good American
Good American
Whether you're a Kardashian fan or not, you can't deny that Good American's offerings are top-tier. Their inclusive sizing and stylish and well-designed clothing make them worth a visit. Get 30% off select items from November 20 through November 24 and 30% off sitewide offerings from November 25 through November 28.
Shop Good American
