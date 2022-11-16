The Best Black Friday Furniture Sales 2022

Target A wicker TV stand from Target.

It’s easy to swoon over the many deals on shoes, bags and skincare that hit the internet after Thanksgiving. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are phenomenal times to get super practical, high-quality home items, too, and for a fraction of the price. If you’re moving, redecorating or just in the market for a new table, bed or dresser, these Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on high-end furniture will help you stock your place without paying full price.

From midcentury modern dining sets to velvet armchairs and chic entertainment centers, we’ve rounded up the best big-ticket home and furniture sales that you can take advantage of post-Turkey Day. Some retailers have already started Black Friday sales and there are plenty more in the pipeline, so make sure to keep checking this story for the latest markdowns as we’ll be adding more when they go live.

