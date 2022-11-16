The Best Black Friday Furniture Sales 2022

From Wayfair to Anthropologie and more, these are the best deals on big, expensive furniture to shop right now.

Staff Writer

<a href="https://www.target.com/p/organic-caned-tv-stand-for-tvs-up-to-65-34-white-project-62-8482/-/A-82386223#lnk=sametab" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="A wicker TV stand from Target" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63726e57e4b09c4db179284e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.target.com/p/organic-caned-tv-stand-for-tvs-up-to-65-34-white-project-62-8482/-/A-82386223#lnk=sametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">A wicker TV stand from Target</a>.
Target
A wicker TV stand from Target.

It’s easy to swoon over the many deals on shoes, bags and skincare that hit the internet after Thanksgiving. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are phenomenal times to get super practical, high-quality home items, too, and for a fraction of the price. If you’re moving, redecorating or just in the market for a new table, bed or dresser, these Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on high-end furniture will help you stock your place without paying full price.

From midcentury modern dining sets to velvet armchairs and chic entertainment centers, we’ve rounded up the best big-ticket home and furniture sales that you can take advantage of post-Turkey Day. Some retailers have already started Black Friday sales and there are plenty more in the pipeline, so make sure to keep checking this story for the latest markdowns as we’ll be adding more when they go live.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Boho but elegant, Anthropologie has a stunning selection of dining furniture, bed frames, dressers and more. While we're still waiting for the deets on the brand's official Black Friday sale, the site is currently offering free shipping over $50 and markdowns on furniture like these patterned dining chairs.
Dellen chair: $299.95 at Anthropologie (originally $398)Shop Anthropologie
2
Target
Target
Target is the GOAT, and for a good reason. The retailer launched its Black Friday deals early and are now offering up to 50% off home furnishing and furniture, like this vintage-inspired mixed material TV stand.
TV stand: $320 at Target (originally $400)Shop Target
3
Wayfair
Wayfair
If you're looking for extra seating and tables with fast delivery and nice prices, Wayfair has you covered. The site is offering up to 80% in its early Black Friday sales, like this three-piece office set that includes a desk, filing cabinet and bookshelf.
Ayva set: $850 at Wayfair (originally $1,377)Shop Wayfair
4
Outer
Outer
Don't forget your backyard! AAPI-founded, sustainable outdoor furniture shop Outer is offering 20% off most items, until Nov. 30, like this outdoor dining set with six chairs.
Table and chairs: $5,950 at Outer (originally $6,700)Shop Outer
5
All Modern
AllModern
AllModern is like Wayfair's stylish, wordly little sibling who studied abroad in Europe. They offer the same easy delivery and competitive prices as Wayfair but have a huge selection of midcentury modern-style pieces. They've already started their Black Friday sales, offering discounts on entertaining must-haves like this customer-favorite round dining table.
Thomas Dining Table: $620 at AllModern (originally $860)Shop All Modern
6
Joss & Main
Joss & Main
Like All Modern, Joss & Main is a Wayfair company, offering easy, quick shipping and prices that will make you happy. Starting now, enjoy up to 40% off beloved pieces, like this warm mixed wood coffee table.
Winnifred coffee table: $1,100 at Joss & Main (originally $1,370)Shop Joss & Main
7
Ashley Furniture
Ashley Furniture
Find something for every room in your home with Ashley Furniture. For Black Friday, the site is offering up to 50% off select items, like this chic midcentury modern-inspired dining table and four chairs.
Centiar set: $709.99 at Ashley Furniture (originally $749.99)Shop Ashley Furniture
8
Walmart
Walmart
Don't get it twisted. Walmart has a wide selection of luxury furniture items, like this fireplace TV stand with internet LED lights that holds up to a 75-inch TV. The retailer's Black Friday deals are currently live and include markdowns of up to 30% off furniture.
Bestier TV stand: $320 at Walmart (originally $399.99)Shop Walmart
9
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon has everything, so it's no wonder you can already find early Black Friday deals on high-quality home furniture like this chic white six-drawer dresser.
Scottsdale dresser: $186.74 at Amazon (originally $406.50)Shop Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A shower cup holder

47 Gifts For Dads Who Never Have A Christmas Wish List

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

‘I Felt Seen’: Childless Women React To Jennifer Aniston’s IVF Story

Work/Life

10 Phrases You’re Using That Annoy All Your Co-workers

Relationships

28 Funny Tweets About The Highs And Lows Of Having In-Laws

Style & Beauty

TikTok Influencers Are Sitting Front Row At Fashion Shows. Watch Out, Celebrities.

Food & Drink

The Best Kind Of Potatoes For Every Type Of Mashed Potatoes

Parenting

35 Hilarious Tweets About What Kids Call Things

Relationships

10 Money Red Flags To Look Out For In A Potential Partner

Wellness

20 Funny Tweets That Sum Up The Hell Of Trying To Get Taylor Swift Tickets

Shopping

The Best Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals Happening Right Now

Shopping

22 Gifts Every Tech Fanatic Will Love

Home & Living

This Mystery Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Apple AirPods Are 25% Off Right Now On Amazon

Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Crown'

Weddings

Joe Biden's Granddaughter Getting Married At White House This Weekend

Shopping

These Are Great Gifts For When You Hate Coming Up With Ideas

Food & Drink

Here's Exactly How To Respond To Food-Shaming Comments During The Holidays

Shopping

10 Effortlessly Cool Oversized Blazers Inspired by Sophie Turner

Shopping

The Best Artificial Christmas Trees at Walmart

Shopping

18 Full-Size Comforter Sets To Give Your Bed A Cozy Upgrade

Shopping

11 Women's Coats From Target That Reviewers Say Are Actually Warm

Shopping

31 Toddler Products Reviewers Have Called "Must-Haves"

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

The Adult Board And Card Games That Make Great Gifts

Wellness

Does Cracking Your Knuckles Give You Arthritis?

Shopping

The Best Gifts For The Fitness Enthusiasts In Your Life

Shopping

Reviewers With Dry Skin Love These Intensive Moisturizers For Winter

Shopping

16 Gifts That The Older People In Your Life Will Love

Food & Drink

Hands Down, Bakers Say This Is The Best Brand Of Canned Pumpkin For Pies

Shopping

27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Parenting

How To ‘Un-Spoil’ Your Kid, According To Parenting Experts

Shopping

32 Products With Before-And-After Photos That Are Worth 1,000 Words

Shopping

The Best Carry-On Travel Bags, According To Minimal Packers

Work/Life

14 Things I Won't Do After Working As A Nail Technician

Wellness

Do You Always Need Background Noise? There's A Psychological Reason Why.

Shopping

12 Kitchen Carts That Add Extra Counter And Storage Space

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Parenting

Why Respiratory Sicknesses Are Hitting Kids So Hard This Year

Home & Living

This New Detective Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

Hate Chopping? This Slicing Tool Will Make Thanksgiving Prep WAY Faster

Style & Beauty

This Exfoliating Skin Care Ingredient Is A Game Changer For Sensitive Skin