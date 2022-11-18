Black Friday 2022 Splurges Worth Every Penny

Save on luxury items like internet-beloved suitcases from Away, a cult-fave moisturizer, clothes, fitness gear and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

An Away <a href="https://www.pntrac.com/t/8-11514-265720-155614?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awaytravel.com%2F&sid=-6373dca0e4b0184e84dbcd42&website=373869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="suitcases" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6373dca0e4b0184e84dbcd42" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntrac.com/t/8-11514-265720-155614?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awaytravel.com%2F&sid=-6373dca0e4b0184e84dbcd42&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">suitcases</a>, Agustinus Bader<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=-6373dca0e4b0184e84dbcd42&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Faugustinus-bader-the-rich-cream-face-moisturizer%2F5891504" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" facial cream" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6373dca0e4b0184e84dbcd42" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=-6373dca0e4b0184e84dbcd42&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Faugustinus-bader-the-rich-cream-face-moisturizer%2F5891504" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> facial cream</a>, Cradlewise <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=-6373dca0e4b0184e84dbcd42&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcradlewise.com%2F" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="bassinet" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6373dca0e4b0184e84dbcd42" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=-6373dca0e4b0184e84dbcd42&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcradlewise.com%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">bassinet</a> and GE Profile <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Opal-Countertop-Nugget-Ice-Maker/dp/B09B18P5RG?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6373dca0e4b0184e84dbcd42%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Opal nugget ice maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6373dca0e4b0184e84dbcd42" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Opal-Countertop-Nugget-Ice-Maker/dp/B09B18P5RG?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6373dca0e4b0184e84dbcd42%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Opal nugget ice maker</a>.
Away, Nordstrom, Cradlewise, Amazon
An Away suitcases, Agustinus Bader facial cream, Cradlewise bassinet and GE Profile Opal nugget ice maker.

Is there anything better than the thrill of saving big money during a large sales event? Few things send endorphins racing through my tiny brain quite like the bliss of scoring a big ticket item while it’s on sale and would otherwise be cost-prohibitive. Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are the perfect time to stock up on items that are usually wildly expensive, whether you’re looking to splurge on a luxury beauty product, want to get in on the latest fitness trend without breaking the bank or need to update your home’s overall vibe.

While the occasion of a big sale might be a good time to grab everyday necessities like cleaning products, practical undies, future gifts and more, you may also want to take this opportunity to splurge on a luxury item like furniture or things that are usually outside your budget and you’ve been saving up for.

Below, I’ve rounded up the very best Black Friday splurges that are absolutely worth spending your hard-earned money on. (We’ll be updating this story with new sales daily, so keep checking back for the latest deals.) There’s something so satisfying about knowing that you’ve been able to snag a splurge-y item for less than the usual retail amount. From fitness equipment to cookware and even baby gear, I regret to inform you that these pricey Black Friday deals are worth every penny.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Sakara
Sakara
Wellness brand Sakara is offering 25% off their entire site from November 18th through 28th – including meals. Shop all Sakara nutrition programs from the start of the sale through the end of December (meaning you can get up to five weeks of meals at 25% off!) This kind of sale is almost unheard of for Sakara, so get it while you can.
Shop Sakara
2
Our Place
Our Place
Treat yourself to some fresh cookware from Our Place. It'll give your kitchen an elevated vibe, making it worth the investment. Get up to 30% off sitewide from now through November 28.
Shop Our Place
3
Ergobaby
Ergobaby
Pick up some of Ergobaby's bestselling products like baby carriers, travel strollers and bouncers during their Cyber Week sales event. Through November 27, get 40% off the Omni 360 Carrier with code BLACK40 and 30% off Breeze/Dream Carriers with code BLACK30. From November 27 through December 4, get $100 off Metro+ Compact Stroller with code METRO100 or free Embrace with carrier purchase.
Shop Ergobaby
4
True Botanicals
True Botanicals
Celebrities (and I) love True Botanicals, with good reason. These high-quality skin care products are as good as it gets. I'm partial to the Pure Radiance oil, but you really can't go wrong with any item from the lineup. From now through November 28, get up to 30% off sitewide, including sale items depending on how much you spend. Get 30% off orders over $400, 25% off orders over $250, and 20% off all orders with the code TRUEVIP2022.
Shop True Botanicals
5
Nordstrom
Agustinus Bader The Rich Cream (25% off)
Augustinus Bader, the luxury skin care brand known for a facial moisturizer so good it's simply dubbed The Cream, is 25% off at Nordstrom throughNovember 29.
$66.75+ at Nordstrom (originally $89+)
6
Solawave
Solawave advanced skincare wand with light therapy
Elevate your skin care routine with the help of light therapy. Solawave's Black Friday sale is buy-one-get-one-free on everything, including their iconic wand! Use code GetOne! from now through November 30 to save.
Shop Solawave
7
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
You can't go wrong with any of Brooklinen's home items, but I'd recommend investing in their super plush towels set. Get 20% off sitewide from now through November 30 (excluding Last Call and Spaces partner products).
Shop Brooklinen
8
Hill House Home
Hill House Home
Get comfy with one of Hill House Home's cult-fave nap dresses. From now through November 25, get30% off sitewide when you use code 30FORYOU at checkout.
Shop Hill House Home
9
Levoit
Levoit Core 600S Smart True HEPA air purifier
Keep the air in your home clean and free of pollution, smoke, pet dander, irritants and more with a Levoit air purifier. Get 25% off this smart purifier fromnow through November 28 with the code Levoit25.
$224.25 at Levoit (originally $299)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

The Citizenry stonewashed linen bed bundle

I Regret To Inform You That The Citizenry’s Linen Sheets Are Worth The Hefty Price Tag

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

What Makes A ‘Core Memory’?

Wellness

New Report Reveals These Common Products May Cause Uterine Fibroids

Food & Drink

Think About Whose Land Your Thanksgiving Dinner Comes From

Parenting

There’s A Reason Parents Are More Creative With Girl Names Than Boy Names

Home & Living

So THAT’S The Difference Between Cheap And Expensive Candles

Wellness

When Did ‘Hip Dips’ Become A Thing To Get Rid Of?

Relationships

9 ‘Taboo’ Things That Can Actually Benefit Your Relationship

Shopping

The Most Practical Things To Buy On Black Friday

Shopping

31 Personal Care Products With Such Fast Results You’ll Be Tracking Delivery

Shopping

All The Best Deals From Target’s Black Friday Sale

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving Hacks: What To Use When You're Missing A Key Cooking Tool

Shopping

The Best Mattress Deals To Get During Black Friday and Cyber Monday This Year

Style & Beauty

Holiday Carbface Is Real. Here's Why Your Skin Flares Up, And How To Handle It.

Shopping

Breville Smart Oven Are On Sale Right Now Just In Time For Thanksgiving

Wellness

The New Heart Health Guidelines You Need To Know About

Shopping

These TikTok Cult Favorites Are On Sale For Black Friday

Shopping

The Best Black Friday Furniture Sales 2022

Shopping

The Best Black Friday Sales That Are Already Live

Wellness

20 Funny Tweets That Sum Up The Hell Of Trying To Get Taylor Swift Tickets

Shopping

The $24 Kitchen Tool That Saved My Family's Enormous Thanksgiving

Relationships

28 Funny Tweets About The Highs And Lows Of Having In-Laws

Work/Life

10 Phrases You're Using That Annoy All Your Co-workers

Wellness

'I Felt Seen': Childless Women React To Jennifer Aniston's IVF Story

Food & Drink

The Best Kind Of Potato For Every Texture Of Mashed Potatoes

Shopping

49 Gifts For Dads Who Never Have A Christmas Wish List

Shopping

22 Gifts Every Tech Fanatic Will Love

Parenting

35 Hilarious Tweets About What Kids Call Things

Home & Living

This Mystery Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Apple AirPods Are 25% Off Right Now On Amazon

Wellness

The Winter Means Lower Vitamin D. Here's How Much You Really Need.

Shopping

These Are Great Gifts For When You Hate Coming Up With Ideas

Food & Drink

Here's Exactly How To Respond To Food-Shaming Comments During The Holidays

Shopping

The Best Artificial Christmas Trees at Walmart

Shopping

11 Women's Coats From Target That Reviewers Say Are Actually Warm

Shopping

Actually-Elegant Holiday Decor You Can Get At Target

Relationships

10 Money Red Flags To Look Out For In A Potential Partner

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

Is It COVID, The Flu Or RSV? Here's How To Tell.

Shopping

These Frequent Flier-Recommended Products Make Great Gifts For The Traveler On Your List

Shopping

Reviewers With Dry Skin Love These Intensive Moisturizers For Winter