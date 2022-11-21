The Best Black Friday Shoe and Sneaker Deals of 2022

Get major discounts on everything from comfy walking shoes to stylish fall boots for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

A <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43354&u1=-637439ebe4b0184e84dc4419&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vionicshoes.com%2Fcarlin-slipper.html%3Fcolor%3D1266" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Vionic Carlin slipper" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="637439ebe4b0184e84dc4419" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43354&u1=-637439ebe4b0184e84dc4419&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vionicshoes.com%2Fcarlin-slipper.html%3Fcolor%3D1266" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Vionic Carlin slipper</a> and <a href="https://footlocker.8s4u9r.net/c/2706071/764040/11068?subId1=-637439ebe4b0184e84dc4419&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.footlocker.com%2Fproduct%2F%7E%2FA38G1RIQ.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Vans Old Skool shoe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="637439ebe4b0184e84dc4419" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://footlocker.8s4u9r.net/c/2706071/764040/11068?subId1=-637439ebe4b0184e84dc4419&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.footlocker.com%2Fproduct%2F%7E%2FA38G1RIQ.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Vans Old Skool shoe</a>
Vionic, Foot Locker
A Vionic Carlin slipper and Vans Old Skool shoe

You can never have too many shoes. As a self-proclaimed shoe expert, I would never lead you wrong in deciding which pairs are worth your money and which ones should, well, stay on the shelf. Black Friday and Cyber Monday present the perfect opportunity to not only stock up on new gym shoes, slippers and boots, but to also buy gifts for your shoe-fanatic loved ones.

Brands like Vionic, Crocs, Allbirds, Merrell and Saucony are offering major discounts this year on a variety of styles. And even though these two highly anticipated shopping holidays are right around the corner, multiple retailers already have sales going on that you should know about.

Below, we rounded up the top shoe deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday that deserve to be on your radar.

1
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon has plenty of early Black Friday deals that are already live, including a hefty discount on one of Keen's bestselling and most recognizable sandals, the Newport. This all-terrain leather shoe is currently 40% off for a limited time.
Newport: $81 at Amazon (originally $135)Shop footwear deals at Amazon
2
Madewell
Madewell
Now through Nov. 24, you can get 40% off select Madewell items, including shoes,and 50% off sitewide Nov. 25-27 when you use the code OHJOY.
Boot: $208.80 at Madewell (originally $348)Shop Madewell
3
Merrell
Merrell
Merrell's Cyber Week savings include multiple tiers: Now through Nov. 24, get 40% off select footwear and all apparel and accessories. From Nov. 25-27, get up to 60% off select footwear and apparel and accessories. From Nov. 28 through Dec. 2, get up to 60% off select footwear and apparel and accessories.
Puff shoe: $49.99 at Merrell (originally $100)Shop Merrell
4
Native Shoes
Native Shoes
Until Nov. 28, get 20-50% off sitewide at Native Shoes.
Slip-on shoe: $40 at Native Shoes (originally $50)Shop Native Shoes
5
Saucony
Saucony
Get 25% off orders of $150+, 20% off orders of $120+ and 15% off orders of $100+ at Saucony when you use the code SAVEMORE.
Running shoe: $90.95 at Saucony (originally $130)Shop Saucony
6
Vionic
Vionic
Give your feet some extra comfort during the chilly months and take advantage of Vionic's limited-time 30% off sale on select styles.
Slipper: $54.99 at Vionic (originally $79.95)Shop Vionic
7
Thousand Fell
Thousand Fell
Now through Nov. 29, eco-forward sneaker brand Thousand Fell will be offering rotating discounts that will change daily and range from 20% to 30%.
Shop Thousand Fell
8
Allbirds
Allbirds
Get up to 40% off select Allbirds styles, including the Tree Runners, Wool Runners and Tree Breezers.
Tree runner: $94 at Allbirds (originally $105)Shop Allbirds men's shoesShop Allbirds women's shoes
9
Steve Madden
Steve Madden
Upgrade your boot game and get 40% off with code EARLY at Steve Madden.
Boots: $77.97 at Steve Madden (originally $129.95)Shop Steve Madden
10
Koio
Koio
Right now, Koio is offering 20% off sitewide for Black Friday.
Capri sneaker: $236 at Koio (originally $295)Shop Koio
11
Foot Locker
Foot Locker
Get up to 40% off at Foot Locker during its holiday savings sale, which includes brands like Vans, Timberland, Nike, Adidas, Ugg and Asics.
Vans: $49.99 at Foot Locker (originally $70)Shop Foot Locker
12
Crocs
Crocs
When you register for or sign into your Crocs Club account (it's free!), you can get early access of up to 60% off popular styles like the classic clog, Baya clog, lined clog and more.
Classic clog: $37.49 at Crocs (originally $49.99)Shop Crocs
13
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Now through Nov. 29, get up to 60% off during Nordstrom's Black Friday sale, which includes savings on shoe brands like Adidas, Nike, Sam Edelman, Marc Fisher, Brooks and Converse.
Adidas sneaker: $74.95 at Nordstrom (originally $150)Shop Nordstrom men's shoesShop Nordstrom women's shoes
14
Macy's
Macy's
Now through Nov. 26, get huge savings on a variety of shoe brands during Macy's early Black Friday sale, including Madden Girl, Sperry, Coach, Guess and more.
Sperry boot: $60 at Macy's (originally $120)Shop Macy's
15
Naturalizer
Naturalizer
Shop Naturalizer’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals now through Nov. 28 to get 30% off sitewide and free shipping on a variety of women’s shoes.
Shoe: $108.50 at Naturalizer (originally $155)Shop Naturalizer
16
Rockport
Rockport
Comfort meets cozy with Rockport's shoe selection. Get ready for winter with the brand's current sale, where you can get 50% off with the code EARLYBF.
Bootie: $62.48 at Rockport (originally $124.95)Shop Rockport
17
DSW
DSW
DSW is currently offering up to 50% off select shoes and accessories, including brands like Hunter, Sorel, Jessica Simpson, New Balance, Stuart Weitzman and Cole Haan.
Hunter boot: $99.98 at DSW (originally $159.99)Shop DSW
18
Wolf and Badger
Wolf and Badger
Get up to 50% off during Wolf and Badger's Black Friday sale, which includes brands like Rag & Co., Embassy London and Ocelot Market.
Boot: $168 at Wolf and Badger (originally $210)Shop Wolf and Badger women's shoesShop Wolf and Badger men's shoes
19
Saks Fifth Avenue
Saks Fifth Avenue
Add even more designer shoe brands to your closet without having to pay full price during Saks Fifth Avenue's Black Friday early access sale. Get an additional 50% off select styles for a limited time.
Bernardo clog: $139 at Saks Fifth Avenue (originally $238)Shop Saks Fifth Avenue
