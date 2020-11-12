HuffPost Finds

The Best Black Friday TV Deals Of 2020 To Watch

It might not be Black Friday just yet, but we already found TV deals from Amazon, Target, Walmart and Best Buy.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

We&rsquo;ve found Black Friday TV deals to upgrade your home theater&nbsp;from retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Amazon.
We’ve found Black Friday TV deals to upgrade your home theater from retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Amazon.

With new fall and winter TV up-in-the-air thanks to the coronavirus, chances are you’re relying now more than ever on streaming platforms to get you through all of this extra time at home.

Whether it’s burning through new episodes of “The Mandalorian” that returned to Disney+ this fall, or queuing up your favorite festive flicks for the holidays, chances are a TV is probably front and center in your winter plans.

Fortunately, we’ve found Black Friday TV deals that might make upgrading a bit more affordable from retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Amazon. You’ll find markdowns on brand name TVs like Samsung, Sony, TCL and more.

If you’re in need of a smart TV for all of that streaming, or just want to upgrade to something bigger in the family room, there are plenty of deals to choose from right now before the holidays, which we’ve rounded up below.

Last year, we saw TVs sell out in less than 3 minutes, so we’ve been on the hunt for what could be this years hottest deals. That way, you can be sure to find what you want when you want it.

So far, the best TV deal we’ve seen is on this Hisense 43-inch 4K UHD Smart Android TV on sale for $240 (originally $500) at Walmart. It has voice control remote and built-in Chromecast. We’re dubbing it a “can’t-miss” deal this Black Friday.

Black Friday Deals On Fire TV Sticks And Roku Streaming Devices...

Don’t need a new TV? There are plenty of streaming accessories out there to elevate your current home entertainment setup, like this Roku Streaming Stick with a TV power and volume Voice Remote on sale for $40 (normally $50) at Best Buy.

So you can spend less time searching and more time decided what to watch, we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday TV deals worth tuning into this year.

Take a look below:

1
Hisense 43-inch 4K Smart Android TV
Walmart
Get this Hisense 43H6570G 43-inch H65-Series 4K UHD Smart Android TV on sale for $240 (originally $500) at Walmart. It has a voice-control remote and built-in Chromecast.
2
Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Get this Samsung 70-inch Class 6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV on sale for $530 (originally $700) at Best Buy. It has built-in apps and PurColor technology for a clear, vibrant picture.
3
Hisense 32-inch Android Smart HD TV
Walmart
Get this Hisense 32H5500F 32-inch H55 Series Android Smart HD TV on sale for $140 (originally $200) at Walmart. It has built-in Bluetooth connectivity and built-in apps.
4
LG 70-inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV
Target
Get this LG 70-inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV on sale for $550 (originally $850) at Target. It's compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple Airplay2 and Homekit.
5
Hisense 85-inch 4K UHD Smart Android TV
Best Buy
Get this Hisense 85-inch Class H65 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV on sale for $1,400 (originally $1,700) at Best Buy. It has built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, Bluetooth and a voice remote.
6
LG 75-inch NanoCell 80 Series 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR
Target
Get this LG 75-inch NanoCell 80 Series 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR on sale for $1,000 (originally $1,400) at Target. It has real 4K NanoCell Display and is compatible with smart assistants.
7
Hisense 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Android TV
Best Buy
Get this Hisense 65-inch Class H65G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV on sale for $249 (originally $500) at Best Buy. It has built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, Bluetooth and a voice remote.
8
Samsung 55-inch Class QLED Q60T Series
Amazon
Get this Samsung 55-inch Class QLED Q60T Series on sale for $598 (normally $750) on Amazon. It has Quantum color and built-in Alexa.
9
Hisense 43-inch Android Smart TV
Walmart
Get this Hisense 43H5500G 43-inch Class H55 1080p Android Smart TV on sale for $230 (originally $430) at Walmart. It has voice-control remote, built-in Google Assistant and DTS Studio Sound.
10
LG 65-inch NanoCell 81 Series 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR
Target
Get this LG 65-inch NanoCell 81 Series 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR on sale for $700 (originally $1,000) at Target. It has real 4K NanoCell Display and is compatible with smart assistants.
11
Samsung 85-inch Class QLED Q70T Series
Amazon
Get this Samsung 85-inch Class QLED Q70T Series on sale for $2,298 (normally $3,300) on Amazon. It has Quantum color and built-in Alexa.
12
LG 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV
Target
Get this LG 55-inch NanoCell 81 Series 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR on sale for $500 (originally $700) at Target. It has real 4K NanoCell Display and is compatible with smart assistants.
WomenBlack FridayBest dealsbest buyholidaydeal20