Whether it’s burning through new episodes of “The Mandalorian” that returned to Disney+ this fall, or queuing up your favorite festive flicks for the holidays, chances are a TV is probably front and center in your winter plans.

Fortunately, we’ve found Black Friday TV deals that might make upgrading a bit more affordable from retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Amazon. You’ll find markdowns on brand name TVs like Samsung, Sony, TCL and more.

If you’re in need of a smart TV for all of that streaming, or just want to upgrade to something bigger in the family room, there are plenty of deals to choose from right now before the holidays, which we’ve rounded up below.

Last year, we saw TVs sell out in less than 3 minutes, so we’ve been on the hunt for what could be this years hottest deals. That way, you can be sure to find what you want when you want it.

So far, the best TV deal we’ve seen is on this Hisense 43-inch 4K UHD Smart Android TV on sale for $240 (originally $500) at Walmart. It has voice control remote and built-in Chromecast. We’re dubbing it a “can’t-miss” deal this Black Friday.

Black Friday Deals On Fire TV Sticks And Roku Streaming Devices... Don’t need a new TV? There are plenty of streaming accessories out there to elevate your current home entertainment setup, like this Roku Streaming Stick with a TV power and volume Voice Remote on sale for $40 (normally $50) at Best Buy.

So you can spend less time searching and more time decided what to watch, we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday TV deals worth tuning into this year.