These Are The Black Friday Deals That Our Editors Think Are Worth Shopping

If there’s one thing our shopping editors can appreciate, it’s a good sale, and for this Black Friday we’re pleased to see steep discounts on some of our most reliable favorites, as well as some worthy new goods.
Whether you’re holiday shopping for others or just perusing for yourself, take some inspiration from us and our picky sensibilities by finding out what we think is worth the purchase this year. Just ahead, we’ve compiled a selection of Black Friday sales that we’re genuinely excited about, either because we own and love the product ourselves, or they’ve been on our radar for some time now.
Explore a selection of trendy travel bags, tried-and-true skin care products, useful kitchen appliances and much more. Keep in mind that this list is always expanding, so be sure to check back regularly to see our latest and greatest additions.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.