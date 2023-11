These Are The Black Friday Deals That Our Editors Think Are Worth Shopping

A versatile reusable silicone storage bag (16% off list price)

"I know actual clean people love Stasher bags for food and snacks and keeping produce looking cute. I do not have a dishwasher and have found they're too hard to clean by hand for daily food use. However, this thing is hands-down my absolute favorite fuss-free toiletry bag for traveling. Even the fun colors are see-through, so it can go through TSA; it's waterproof, so no worries if your little mouthwash spills open; it's super durable, so it won't tear or snag; it really does stay sealed; it's soft to the touch; it's easy to spot and pull out of a larger carry-on bag and it garners me compliments literally all the time from TSA agents. I used it one time in a pinch and have never gone back. Big tip: Simply spend too much money at CVS one time, get all the minis you need (toothpaste, tooth brush, shampoo, Q-tips, etc.) keep 'em in your Stasher, put your Stasher in a drawer, and you have a travel kit all ready to go whenever you're headed out of town." — Griffin Wynne , shopping writer