These Are The Black Friday Deals That Our Editors Think Are Worth Shopping

Timberland

A classic Timberland boot (30% off list price)

"When I'm not here at HuffPost, I'm a volunteer harm reduction medic in Philly and I'm always looking for heavy-duty, waterproof boots that I can do mobile outreach in. I recently got a pair of these waterproof platform Timberlands and attest to their instant comfort and durability. They felt great for long-time wear right of the box and truly stand up in the elements. I've worn them for hours standing and walking and they've kept my feet warm and dry in gross weather and protected from trash and dirty needles in the street. The platform makes them a little more whimsical and less Bob The Builder, but they're still very easy to walk in. I got the OG tan because I wanted them to look like a fun spin on classic Timbs, but I think the all-black would make a great chic winter boot for anyone and would dress up nice. These will be 30% off starting Nov. 24." — Wynne