ShoppingsalesBlack Friday

These Items Are All 50% Off Or More For Black Friday

See the biggest bargains and record-low deals you won’t want to pass up.
By 

Shopping Writer, HuffPost

An <a href="https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-100345797-11846545?sid=655e6c52e4b0c0333bee8711&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.michaels.com%2Fshop%2Fholidays-occasions%2Fchristmas%2Fchristmas-trees%2Fshop-all-christmas-trees%3Fpage%3D1" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="artificial Christmas tree from Michael&#x27;s" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="655e6c52e4b0c0333bee8711" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-100345797-11846545?sid=655e6c52e4b0c0333bee8711&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.michaels.com%2Fshop%2Fholidays-occasions%2Fchristmas%2Fchristmas-trees%2Fshop-all-christmas-trees%3Fpage%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">artificial Christmas tree from Michael's</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XDKP9Z9?th=1&tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=655e6c52e4b0c0333bee8711%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="adult baby blanket from Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="655e6c52e4b0c0333bee8711" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XDKP9Z9?th=1&tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=655e6c52e4b0c0333bee8711%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">adult baby blanket from Amazon</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=38503&u1=655e6c52e4b0c0333bee8711&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.drschollsshoes.com%2Fproduct%2Fdr-scholls-mens-marcus-chelsea-boot-5273986" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="black men&#x27;s Chelsea boots from Dr. Scholl&#x27;s" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="655e6c52e4b0c0333bee8711" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=38503&u1=655e6c52e4b0c0333bee8711&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.drschollsshoes.com%2Fproduct%2Fdr-scholls-mens-marcus-chelsea-boot-5273986" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">black men's Chelsea boots from Dr. Scholl's</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=655e6c52e4b0c0333bee8711&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbruvi.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-bruvi-bundle" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="a Bruvi coffee machine bundle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="655e6c52e4b0c0333bee8711" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=655e6c52e4b0c0333bee8711&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbruvi.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-bruvi-bundle" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">a Bruvi coffee machine bundle</a> and a <a href="https://www.pjatr.com/t/8-8624-265720-68308?sid=655e6c52e4b0c0333bee8711&website=373869&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosabella.com%2Fcollections%2Fpajama-sets%2Fproducts%2Fbella-long-sleeve-top-pant-pajama-set-luzerne-blue-luzerne-blue-en" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cosabella pajama set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="655e6c52e4b0c0333bee8711" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pjatr.com/t/8-8624-265720-68308?sid=655e6c52e4b0c0333bee8711&website=373869&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosabella.com%2Fcollections%2Fpajama-sets%2Fproducts%2Fbella-long-sleeve-top-pant-pajama-set-luzerne-blue-luzerne-blue-en" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">Cosabella pajama set</a> are all at least 50% off for Black Friday 2023.
Michael's, Amazon, Dr. Scholl's, Bruvi and Cosabella.
An artificial Christmas tree from Michael's, adult baby blanket from Amazon, black men's Chelsea boots from Dr. Scholl's, a Bruvi coffee machine bundle and a Cosabella pajama set are all at least 50% off for Black Friday 2023.

Black Friday is (finally) almost here. If you’re anything like me, what you really want to hear about are those deep, deep discounts, namely, the ones that are 50% off or more. Here they are, folks, obsessively compiled and vetted by our Shopping team here at HuffPost.

Our roundup has everything from (my absolute favorite) super-soft pajamas and a bestselling adult baby blanket to artificial Christmas trees and a seriously innovative coffee brewer. Have fun filling up your cart knowing you’re getting the best deals possible, and upgrade your home, closet and life for a steal.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A pair of wireless Beats Studio Pro headphones (51% off)
These cult-fave wireless Beats headphones provide rich, crisp and immersive sound for up to 40 hours (!) whether you’re jamming out to music or talking on the phone. They offer an impressive “active noise cancelling” mode so you can focus with extra clarity (or just enjoy your favorite tunes that much more intensely). You can even use Siri with them!
$169.95 at Amazon (regularly $349.94)
2
Amazon
An Echo Pop (55% off)
Echo Pop is the newest addition to everyone’s favorite Alexa smart device lineup, now extra compact and user-friendly. It’ll play music and podcasts for you, set timers, check the weather, make calls, re-order toilet paper, answers questions, read the news for you and way, way more. Now’s the time to invest, since it’s a whopping 55% off the list price, making it less than $20.
$17.99 at Amazon (regularly $39.99)
3
Amazon
A Keurig single-serve coffee maker (50% off)
This tried-and-true Keurig single serve coffee maker is majorly discounted for Cyber Week. It lets you choose between 6-, 8- and 10-oz. brew sizes and will quickly brew you a perfect cup of joe with barely any effort on your part.
$49.99+ at Amazon (regularly $89.99)
4
Amazon
A pair of wireless JBL headphones (50% off)
These highly-rated JBL headphones deliver 44 hours of rich sound and head-nodding bass along with active noise cancellation to keep the whole world out while you do your thing. You can also use them to take calls thanks to their built-in mic.
$49.95 at Amazon (regularly $79.95–$99.95)
5
Amazon
A 23AndMe DNA kit bundle (57% off)
This 23AndMe kit will show where in the world your DNA and ancestry composition is from, out of 2,750 geographic regions. It also shows you your inherited personal traits, such as hating the sound of chewing! You'll also have the opportunity to opt-in to 23AndMe's "DNA Relative Finder" to connect with other people who share your DNA.

This bundle also comes with a one-year premium membership that gives you personalized recommendations for your health and lifestyle based on your genetic predispositions.
$129 at Amazon (regularly $299)
6
Michael's
A pre-lit Christmas tree (up to 70% off)
Get up to 70% off artificial Ashland Christmas trees until Nov. 26 from Michaels, like this 7.5-foot tall Whistler Pine tree replete with LED lights. Its branch tips are designed to be lifelike and you'll save money now that you won't be buying a live tree every year. (Plus, you won't have to deal with needles littering your floor or having to drag your tree to the curb once the holiday's over.)
$119.99 at Michaels (regularly $399.99)70% off Ashland Christmas trees at Michaels
7
Amazon
A set of four Italian wine glasses (50% off)
These stylish, steeply discounted 15-ounce wine glasses are crafted in Italy through a laser cutting technique (!). They're sure to add some elegance to your meals, while still being dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
$22.99 at Amazon (regularly $45)
8
Amazon
A endlessly convenient electric lighter (46% off)
This handy little rechargeable electric lighter is supposed to be a game-changer for anyone who loves candles and incense. You can simply use one of these instead of going through packs of matches or disposable lighters. It's available in several colors, is easy to use and charge and is wind and splash-proof. While it’s not quite 50% off the typical Amazon price, we couldn't resist including this-reader favorite option.
$6.99 at Amazon (regularly $12.99)
9
Amazon
A Lefant robot vacuum (56% off)
Reviewers call this robot vacuum "a huge quality of life upgrade" for its ability to clean up dirt, dust, hair and more from hard-to-reach areas like under your couch. It has six clean modes, including a scheduled cleaning so you can get vacuuming out of the way while you catch up on rest or run errands. You can also give it voice commands through Alexa or Google Assistant!
$88.88 at Amazon (regularly $179.99–$199.99)
10
Amazon
An 18-piece knife set with storage block (50% off)
This set of 18 stainless steel knives includes everything you need for food prep, including a sharpening steel to keep your knives in tip-top shape. Each knife is designed to be rust-, stain- and pit-resistant.
$36.09 at Amazon (regularly $72.19)
11
Dr. Scholl's
Stylish boots from a trusted comfort-footwear brand (up to 65% off)
If you need new boots for winter, now’s the time to grab your new go-to pair. Fan-fave shoe brand Dr. Scholl’s is offering up to 65% off everything (plus free shipping!) through Nov. 27. I love these comfy, effortlessly fashionable women's ankle boots and men's Chelsea boots to carry you through chilly weather.
Women's: $59.99 at Dr. Scholl's (regularly $90)Men's: $80 at Dr. Scholl's (regularly $85)
12
Bruvi
A versatile coffee machine complete with accessories (50% off)
Coffee lovers, score 50% off this Bruvi Bundle with code FRIYAY150 until Nov. 27. The versatile single-serve Bruvi machine makes coffee, espresso and cold brew through a unique brewing system that promises no cross-contamination for a tastier (and more hygienic) cup of Joe. The bundle includes 20 bio-degradable coffee pods, a water filter kit and more.
$198 at Bruvi (regularly $348)
13
Hanna Andersson
An editor-favorite pair of ultra-comfy pajamas (50% off)
Hanna Andersson's iconic pajamas are the softest I've ever tried and the only pjs I'll wear. Everything on their site is 50% off for Black Friday until Nov. 27. Their adult and kids' jammies feel like slipping into freshly washed sheets every time you wear them, and Hanna also offers an array of stylish kids' clothing.

If you're not sure where to begin, I'm obsessed with their whimsical striped pajama pants, which are available in adult and kids' sizes. They're made of organic cotton that get even softer the more you wash it, so they'll only get cozier with more wear.
50% off everything at Hanna Andersson
14
Amazon
A bestselling Urban Decay Naked mini eyeshadow palette (50% off)
This cult-fave eyeshadow palette is a holy grail for many makeup-lovers due to its versatile neutral shades that'll take you from brunch to meetings to nights out. This version has three matte and three shimmer options that you'll love mixing and matching.

There's also an all-matte Urban Decay Naked mini palette available for 50% off for Black Friday!
$16.50 at Amazon (regularly $33)
15
Amazon
A mini extra bright flashlight (50% off)
This powerful little flashlight provides 1000 lumens of light while only as big as a tube of lip balm. It'll fit easily in your pocket, purse or junk drawer to help with any emergencies like a sudden loss of power, or even if you just need to walk the dog or take out the trash at night.
$19.99 at Amazon (regularly $39.99)
16
Amazon
A Ring video doorbell (45% off)
This video doorbell device is so popular that we think this 45% off deal, while not quite 50% off, is well worth a look. It allows anyone to see, hear and speak to someone at their front door through their smartphone, tablet or computer, and sends mobile notifications when anyone sets off its built-in motion sensors or rings the doorbell. It provides an extra sense of security for those living alone, and is designed to easily connect to Wifi and pair with Alexa-enabled devices.
$54.99 at Amazon (regularly $99.99)
17
Buffy
Bedding bundles from Buffy (up to 50% off)
Grab up to 50% off bedding bundles from Nov. 22–28 at Buffy, including a cult-fave eucalyptus set complete with swoon-worthy pillows, a comforter, duvet cover and sheet set.
Up to 50% off bundles at Buffy
18
Casper
A popular weighted blanket (50% off)
Score up to 75% off all clearance items at internet-favorite mattress brand Casper until Nov. 30. You can snag bestselling mattresses, bedding and pillows at a steep discount, including this comfy weighted blanket.
$84.50+ at Casper (regularly $169+)Up to 75% off sale items at Casper
19
Amazon
An electric salt and pepper grinder set (69% off)
This electric set will grind your salt and pepper for you, ensuring your spices are extra fresh and tasty — and relieving you of having to tediously grind by hand. It charges using a USB cable, which is included.
$24.98 at Amazon (regularly $49.99)
20
Lane Bryant
A holiday-ready cardigan (50% off)
Snag 50% off clothing, accessories and sleepwear at Lane Bryan until Nov. 25 and refresh your wardrobe for cheap, including this sweet striped open-front cardigan that's available in sizes 10–28.
$39.97 at Lane Bryant (regularly $79.95)50% off at Lane Bryant
21
Amazon
A soft-sided rolling golf travel bag (51% off)
This Amazon Basics traveler will keep your golf clubs secure and safe. It sports reinforced padding on its stress points to protect your clubs, and its soft sides will make it extra easy for you to transport in your car with all your other gear.
$29.19 at Amazon (regularly $59.99)
22
Amazon
A comfy retro-inspired bean bag chair (50% off)
This cozy bestselling bean bag chair makes a perfect gift for the young people in your life — or, keep it in your home and wow them whenever they come over. It's filled with shredded memory foam for maximum comfiness, and its super-soft microfiber cover is designed to be stain-resistant, so if anyone spills on it, it'll be easy to clean up.
$39.99 at Amazon (regularly $79.99)
23
Lulu's
A party-ready wide-legged satin jumpsuit
Chic fashion brand Lulus is offering up to 70% off everything starting Nov. 24. This includes bridal fashion! You'll find the perfect outfit for your next holiday party (might we suggest this stylish forest green wide-leg satin jumpsuit?) or that long-awaited night out with friends.
Get the jumpsuit at Lulus (regularly $72)Up to 70% off at Lulus
24
Cosabella
Some soft and stylish PJs
Starting Nov. 22, enjoy 50% off all pajamas at Cosabella, the renowned luxury intimates brand. Bedtime won't be the same — and you won't want to change out of this super-soft, menswear-inspired pajama set in the morning.
50% off pajamas at Cosabella

Before You Go

A Blackstone Adventure Ready two-burner 22-inch propane griddle (up to 51% off list price)

The Best Black Friday Kitchen And Cookware Deals

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE