The Best Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals On AirPods, Earbuds And Headphones

Get AirPods Pros for just $159, plus more sales on top wireless Bluetooth headphones and earbuds from Apple, Beats, Bose and JBL.

You can get a pair of AirPods Pro for $159 right now -- $30 cheaper than they were on Amazon Prime Day.
Have you lost an earbud or decided to finally ditch your old wired headphones? Black Friday and Cyber Monday are bringing good deals on Apple AirPods, Airpods Pro and other top wireless Bluetooth headphones and earbuds from the likes of Beats, Bose and JBL, too. Whether you want yours to wear while working out, joining meetings on Zoom or zoning out during your commute, you’ll find a solid pair for a solid discount below. And keep an eye on this space: We’ll update as deals change and new sales are available.

AirPods Pro with wireless charging case (up to 36% off)
Amazon
With the ability to switch between noise cancellation mode and a transparency mode that enables you to hear the world around you, you'll never miss a thing. Each sweat-resistant pair comes with three sizes of soft silicone tips for a customizable fit, a wireless charging case and fast, easy connection to your iPhone or Apple laptop.

Get them from Amazon for $159 (originally $249) or from Walmart for the same price. (Wondering how good a deal this is? They were $189 for Amazon Prime Day.)
Workout-ready Beats Powerbeats Pro with mic (40% off)
Amazon
These workout-perfect faves have a built-in mic and Apple's H1 headphones chip, and they're one of Wirecutter's three picks for best wireless Bluetooth earbuds. Just five minutes in the charging case adds 90 minutes of use.

Get them for $149.99 in black, ivory, lava red and navy from Amazon (originally $249.95).

Get them in black or ivory from Target for $149.99 (originally $249.99).

Get them in black, ivory, lava red and navy for $149.95 from Walmart (originally $249.95).
AirPods (2nd Gen) with wired charging case (31% off)
Amazon
Don't mind a wired charging case? Then AirPods may be for you. The new Apple H1 headphone chip helps these earbuds connect even faster to all your devices. Always on, they can sense when they're in your ears and automatically pause when removed.

Get them from Amazon for $109 (originally $159).
Comfy sleep headphones that won't poke your head (60% off)
Amazon
Soothe yourself to sleep with these headphones, which are therapist-approved for stress, as well! They can connect to any wireless device so you can play meditations, music or whatever else that will lull you to sleep. Best of all: They’re extremely comfortable, so you’re able to drift off without headphones pressing into your ears.

Get the Perytong sleep headphones from Amazon for $15.99 (originally $39.99).
Beats Solo3 wireless headphones (50% off)
Target
With the sound Beats is known for and up to 40 hours of battery life for multi-day use on a single charge, you can hardly go wrong using these for calls, commutes and more. The Fast Fuel feature provides 3 hours of playback after just 5 minutes of charging when the battery is low.

Get it in black or rose gold for $99.99 (originally $199.99).
JBL Live 300 premium wireless headphones with mic (50-53% off)
Amazon
With just a touch, you can switch back and forth between full music immersion and the ability to hear ambient sounds around you. A full charge of these Bluetooth earbuds lasts six hours, but just 10 minutes will charge them for an extra hour of use.

Get them in white, blue, purple or black from Amazon for $69.96-$74.95 (originally $149.95).
A pair of Jabra Elite 75t noise-canceling earbuds (47% off)
Amazon
The Jabra Elite 75t are Wirecutter's pick for the best wireless earbuds. They pair with your devices easily, have four mics and wind reduction for clear calls, feature noise cancellation technology and are pleasingly small and light. The charging case gives you up to 24 hours of use.

Get them in black from Amazon for $79.99 (originally $149.99).

Get them in black from Target for $79.99 (originally $149.99).
Sony noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones with mic (57% off)
Amazon
These comfy wireless headphones have smartphone compatibility for hands-free calls and up to 35 hours of battery life.

Get them in black or blue from Amazon for $78 (originally $199.99).
Bose QuietComfort 35II noise-canceling wireless headphones with mic and Alexa (49% off)
Amazon
These headphones are legendary for being both comfortable and cancelling — noise-canceling, that is. They also have settings you can personalize through the Bose app and a dual-mic system for clear phone calls.

Get it for $179 from Amazon in silver or black (originally $349).

Get it for $179.99 from Target in silver or black (originally $299.99).
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds (29% off)
Amazon
Between the high fidelity audio, active EQ, transparency mode and touch controls, these Bose earbuds just about do it all -- and you can get $80 off right now for Black Friday.

Get it in soapstone, stone blue, triple black or sandstone from Amazon for $199.99 (originally $279).
A surround sound gaming headset (38% off)
Amazon
Get these for the gaming enthusiast in your life. The HyperX Cloud Alpha S PC gaming headset has 7.1 surround sound, a noise-canceling mic, adjustable bass and breathable leatherette with memory foam.

Get it in blue or blackout from Amazon for $79.99 (originally $129.99).
Sony noise-canceling WH-1000XM4 headphones with mics for phone calls (29% off)
Amazon
Reviewers say calls are crystal-clear on these comfy noise-canceling headphones with five built-in microphones, which is great for anyone who joins a lot of audio meetings from home. These headphones pair with multiple devices, automatically pause playback when removed and provide up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Get them in silver, black or blue from Amazon for $248 (originally $348).
