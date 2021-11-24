Have you lost an earbud or decided to finally ditch your old wired headphones? Black Friday and Cyber Monday are bringing good deals on Apple AirPods, Airpods Pro and other top wireless Bluetooth headphones and earbuds from the likes of Beats, Bose and JBL, too. Whether you want yours to wear while working out, joining meetings on Zoom or zoning out during your commute, you’ll find a solid pair for a solid discount below. And keep an eye on this space: We’ll update as deals change and new sales are available.