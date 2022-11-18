Nordstrom

NuFace Trinity microcurrent device (25% off)

The NuFace Trinity device has gained near-cult status in recent years, with devotees swearing by its facial toning prowess. It’s an FDA-cleared microcurrent device that claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to tone, lift and contour facial muscles and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. You can purchase various additional attachments, like a red light wrinkle reducer and lip and eye wand, but it also works perfectly fine on its own. It has five different intensity levels, so you can work your way up if you find it to be a bit too strong at first. And it just so happens to be on sale for 25% off right now!