The Best Black Friday Deals At Nordstrom

From skin care to holiday gifts, men's clothing and more, Nordstrom's Cyber Week deals have you covered.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Nordstrom

The sheer volume of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales happening this year is starting to feel overwhelming already, and we haven’t even made it to Thanksgiving day. Not a moment goes by when my inbox isn’t pinging with fresh emails from shops sharing their latest deals. It can be hard to know where to start! But if there’s one retailer that’s going to satisfy all our shopping needs, it’s Nordstrom.

Keep things simple and get all your needs met at this veritable one-stop shop. Below, I’ve rounded up the very best Cyber Week Nordstrom deals across every category — men, women, home, kids and more. It’s the perfect place to do your holiday shopping, pick up a few household essentials, splurge on a beauty deal or two and even pick up some new fitness gear.

0
Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond ruched dress (57% off)
This dress is sure to become a staple in your wardrobe, making this the perfect time to save. You'll thank yourself come spring. It's available in four different colors in sizes XXS to XXL for 57% off.
$20.97 at Nordstrom (originally $49)
1
Nordstrom
Hanky Panky five-pack original rise thongs (35% off)
Save 35% on a five-pack of these absolutely delightful soft and stretchy thongs that won't give you VPL. They're available in four different color combos.
$76.90 at Nordstrom (originally $120)
2
Nordstrom
Longchamp Le Pliage expandable tote (28% off)
You can't go wrong with this classic water-resistant nylon tote from Longchamp. Join the ranks of people carrying this bestselling bag and save 28%. It's available in seven different colors.
$139.29 at Nordstrom (originally $195)
3
Nordstrom
Vince Camuto crewneck sweater (33% off)
The center seam of this Vince Camuto sweater adds a bit of visual interest to a cozy staple piece. Get it now for 33% off. It's available in 16 colors in sizes XS to XXL.
$45.90 at Nordstrom (originally $69)
4
Nordstrom
Brushed Hacci pajamas (38% off)
It's snuggle time with these soft, warm and somehow also lightweight pajamas. They're available for 38% off right now in sizes XXS to L in four different colors.
$39.90 at Nordstrom (originally $65)
5
Nordstrom
Celine gradient butterfly sunglasses (34%)
Still reeling over the prices at the Joan Didion estate sale auction? Same. Treat yourself to a pair of Celine sunnies to channel your inner novelist while saving a practically unheard-of 34%. You'll see the discount applied when you add it to your cart.
$289.99 at Nordstrom (originally $440)
6
Nordstrom
Misook ombré stripe rib knit skirt (73% off)
How dreamy is this lovely Misook skirt? The slight color variations and texture give it an extremely ethereal look. Get it now for 73% off. Available in sizes XS to XL.
$59.40 at Nordstrom (originally $228)
7
Nordstrom
Avec Les Filles puffer coat (33% off)
This sophisticated Avec Les Filles coat has just as much functionality as it does style. Featuring functional pockets, storm cuffs and a hood lined in luxurious faux shearling. Get it now for 33% off. Available in sizes XS to XXL in six different colors.
$149.90 at Nordstrom (originally $225)
8
Nordstrom
Blondo Dixie waterproof boot ($33% off)
Edgy and sweet all rolled in one, these Blondo boots are as cool as they are practical for the cold weather season. Get them now for 33% off in sizes 5.5 to 8.5 and in three different colors.
$119.99 at Nordstrom (originally $179.95)

Men

1
Nordstrom
AllSaints Hogan carbon black quilted jacket
This cotton corduroy jacket has a quilted silhouette that is as warm as it is stylish and cool. Get it now for 30% off in sizes M to XXL.
$384.30 at Nordstrom (originally $549)
2
Nordstrom
Adidas Trefoil logo cotton blend joggers (50% off)
Get comfy and cozy with these Adidas joggers. They're emblazoned with the brand's classic logo and perfect for long walks, lounging and more. Get them now for 50% off. Available in sizes S to XXL.
$29.95 at Nordstrom (originally $60)
3
Nordstrom
Calvin Klein three-pack of cotton briefs (30% off)
Save 30% when you buy a three-pack of classic black Calvin Klein briefs. They're sexy, functional and comfortable. Pick up a pair of these timeless undies in sizes S to XL.
$32 at Nordstrom (originally $46)
4
Nordstrom
Ted Baker London Yarm wool flannel blend blazer (30% off)
This elegant Ted Baker London blazer has a tailored slim fit that will look good paired with anything from jeans to trousers. It's available for 30% off and in sizes 3 to 7.
$297 at Nordstrom (originally $425)
5
Nordstrom
Levi's 501 '93 straight leg jeans (30% off)
Put a spin on iconic Levi's 501 jeans with this brown pair and save 30% right now. They're available in sizes 30 x 32 through 38 x 32.
$68.60 at Nordstrom (originally $98)
6
Nordstrom
AllSaints Hopper moto boot (30% off)
Add a hint of edge to a casual out fit with these cool moto boots from AllSaints. They feature weathered metal logo platse, a rubber commando sole and a harness ankle detail. They're available in sizes 8 to 13 for 30% off.
$279.30 at Nordstrom (originaly $399)

Baby and Kids

1
Nordstrom
Adidas kids Superstar sneaker (50% off)
Who doesn't love new shoes in the new year? These stylish and classic Adidas kicks are great for school, play and weekends. Get them now for 50% off. They're available in both toddler and kid sizing, from two years old to eight years old.
$34.95 at Nordstrom (originally $70)
2
Nordstrom
Dock-a-Tot Deluxe+ Stage 1 Dock (40% off)
Get this iconic lounger and portable docking station for the newborn in your family or friend group. It's lightweight, cute and easy to travel with. Get it now for 40% off.
$117 at Nordstrom (originally $195)
3
Nordstrom
Bonsie baby skin to skin footie (20% off)
Snuggle up to your little one with a pair of these footie jammies for infants. Available in 13 colors from sizes newborn to 6-9 months. Get it now for 20% off.
$22.39 at Nordstrom (originally $27.99)
4
Nordstrom
Zella Girl live-in high waist leggings for kids (48% off)
Black leggings are a staple in every kid's wardrobe. Stock up on these simple, comfy and cozy Zella Girl leggings while they're 48% off. It's available in sizes 5-6 through 14-16.
$19.99 at Nordstrom (originally $39)
5
Nordstrom
Melissa & Doug Star Diner restaurant play set (25% off)
How sweet is this old school diner play set from toy superstars Melissa & Doug? It's the perfect holiday gift for the kiddo in your life. Get 25% off now.
$28.49 at Nordstrom (originally $37.99)
6
Nordstrom
Nordstrom baby hooded bunting (35% off)
Doesn't get much sweeter than this little baby coverup. Get it now for 35% off in sizes 6M to 9M.
$29.25 at Nordstrom (originally $45)
7
Nordstrom
Nordstrom everyday long sleeve tee shirt for babies (33% off)
Load up on staples for baby with these soft and easy tee shirts. Snag them in sizes 3M-24M in five different colors. Get 33% off right now.
$10.72 at Nordstrom (originally $16)
8
Nordstrom
Save The Duck kid's puffer coat (32% off)
Keep your kids cozy with these sweet puffer coats. They're available in three colors in sizes 2T-6, and are as comfy as they are durable, warm and functional. Get it now for 32% off.
$105.99 at Amazon (originally $158)

Home

1
Nordstrom
Le Creuset Dutch oven (47% off)
Treat yourself or the chef in your life to the cookware of your dreams from Le Creuset. Use this kitchen classic for roasting a chicken, baking bread, frying up tortillas, slow-cooking a cassoulet and so much more. Get it now for 47% off.
$199.95 at Nordstrom (originally $380)
2
Nordstrom
Vacay checked spinner luggage (40% off)
Get yourself a fresh suitcase before your holiday travels courtesy of Vacay. This 28-inch spinner will keep your belongings safe and look good while doing it. Get it now for 40% off.
$120 at Nordstrom (originally $200)
3
Nordstrom
Maison Margiela Replica candle (25% off)
Enjoy one of Maison Margiela's popular Replica fragrances in candle form and fill your room up with the warm, nutty scent of a cozy fireplace. Get it now for 25% off.
$48.75 at Nordstrom (originally $65)
4
Nordstrom
Monica Vinader leather jewelry case (30% off)
This elegant jewelry case from Monica Vinader is as handy as it is beautiful. Travel jewelry cases are one of those items you never think about until you need one, making this an excellent time to jump on it. Get it now for 30% off.
$66.50 at Nordstrom (originally $95)
5
Nordstrom
Vitruvi essential oil diffuser (20% off)
Elevate the vibe of your home this understated yet chic ceramic aromatherapy diffuser from Vitruvi. Get it now for 20% off.
$98.40 at Nordstrom (originally $123)

Beauty

1
Nordstrom
NuFace Trinity microcurrent device (25% off)
The NuFace Trinity device has gained near-cult status in recent years, with devotees swearing by its facial toning prowess. It’s an FDA-cleared microcurrent device that claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to tone, lift and contour facial muscles and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. You can purchase various additional attachments, like a red light wrinkle reducer and lip and eye wand, but it also works perfectly fine on its own. It has five different intensity levels, so you can work your way up if you find it to be a bit too strong at first. And it just so happens to be on sale for 25% off right now!
$254.25 at Nordstrom (originally $339)
2
Nordstrom
True Botanicals (20% off)
I have been using this nourishing facial oil for years now and swear by it. It's made up of high-quality ingredients that hydrate, plump and smooth out skin. Find out why celebs are obsessed with it and pick one up for yourself while it's 20% off.
$88 at Nordstrom (originally $110)
3
Nordstrom
Aveda Invati Advanced hair growth serum (25% off)
Whether you're dealing with postpartum hair loss, trauma-induced hair thinning or just want to boost your locks, take a gander at Aveda's Invati hair care system. This serum is formulated to help stimulate hair growth while keeping it healthy and strong. Get it now for 25% off.
$14.25+ at Nordstrom (originally $19+)
4
Nordstrom
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate (30% off)
I've had this Kate Somerville exfoliator in my shower for years now, and it never fails me. It's a dual-action treatment that smoothes, polishes and brightens skin via both physical and chemical exfoliation. Get it now for 30% off.
$19.60+ at Nordstrom (originally $28+)
5
Nordstrom
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium perfume (40% off)
Black Opium has been my winter signature scent for years, and it never gets old. It's rich without being overpowering and warm without being musky. It's a very romantic smell with notes of coffee, vanilla bourbon and jasmine. Get it now for 40% off.
$66 at Nordstrom (originally $110)
6
Nordstrom
Kiehl's creamy avocado eye treatment (50% off)
Nourish your eyes with this gentle bestselling eye cream from Kiehl's. Get it now for 50% off.
$27.50+ at Nordstrom (originally $34+)
7
Nordstrom
GlamGlow Brightmud mask (40% off)
Brighten up your complexion with GlamGlow's Brightmud mask. It's like having a spa day in the comfort of your home. Get it for 40% off now.
$15+ at Nordstrom (originally $25+)
8
Nordstrom
Aveda wooden paddle brush (25% off)
Keep your tresses smooth and soft with a wooden paddle brush from Aveda. It's a hair care staple that will last you for years to come. Get it for 25% off now.
$24 at Nordstrom (originally $32)
