The sheer volume of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales happening this year is starting to feel overwhelming already, and we haven’t even made it to Thanksgiving day. Not a moment goes by when my inbox isn’t pinging with fresh emails from shops sharing their latest deals. It can be hard to know where to start! But if there’s one retailer that’s going to satisfy all our shopping needs, it’s Nordstrom.
Keep things simple and get all your needs met at this veritable one-stop shop. Below, I’ve rounded up the very best Cyber Week Nordstrom deals across every category — men, women, home, kids and more. It’s the perfect place to do your holiday shopping, pick up a few household essentials, splurge on a beauty deal or two and even pick up some new fitness gear.