These Are The Most Practical Black Friday And Cyber Monday Purchases

From automatic water flossers to carpet cleaners, these are the Black Friday buys you will actually use.

Staff Writer

Some of the most practical items to get on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Amazon
Some of the most practical items to get on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are an enticing time to buy presents, new gadgets and luxury items you’ve been waiting to see on sale. But in addition to deals on giant smart TVs and whimsical home decor from TikTok, the days after Thanksgiving are a smart time to stock up on totally practical everyday items, like vacuums, electric toothbrushes and portable lithium battery power stations.

While they may not be the sexiest or sauciest items, they’re high-quality, super-usable products that you’ll be happy to have in your home. From washing machines to printers to meat thermometers and disinfectant wipes, they’re the items you reach for on a busy weeknight trying to make dinner or a rushed morning before work and school. And now, for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, they’re all on sale. What’s more practical than that?

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
Gourmia 12-function digital air fryer (47% off)
Finally, an air-fryer for someone who would burn water. With guided prompts, this kitchen appliance tells you exactly what you need to do to make delicious food. The basket is dishwasher-safe for easy clean up.
$59.99 at Target (originally $74.99)
2
Amazon
Shark lift-away upright vacuum
A standing vacuum and a portable power cleaner all in one, this versatile Shark device will get dirt, dust and pet hair off your floors, blinds, furniture and car.
$147.71 at Amazon (originally $219.99)
3
Amazon
Sun Joe electric pressure washer (19% off)
Clean your deck, car, outdoor stairs and more this with portable Sun Joe power washer. It comes with a 34-inch extension wire allowing to you reach all sorts of places, plus five nozzles to control the spray.
$186.99 at Amazon (originally $229.99)
4
Amazon
Rocketbook smart reuseable notebook (29% off)
This 42-page notebook has 7 different page styles that can transmit handwritten notes to a variety of cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Slack, email and more.
$26.38 at Amazon (originally $37)
5
Walmart
KitchenAid stand mixer (29% off)
Whip, mix, shred, knead and more with this 10-speed classic KitchenAid stand mixer. It comes with three attachable heads and is compatible with many other KitchenAid add-ons, like pasta makers and ice cream machines.
$279 at Walmart (originally $339)
6
Amazon
Clorox disinfecting wipes 3-pack (33% off)
These Clorox wipes are great to have around the house (and to buy in bulk). This three-pack gives you a total of 225 scented disinfecting wipes that are tough on dirt and messes.
$10.99 at Amazon (originally $14.99)
7
Amazon
Automatic dry pet food feeder
Never stress about who'll feed the pet again with this digital automatic food dispenser. You can set up to 6 meals a day, and set the machine for up to 50 days.
$69.99 at Amazon (originally $89.99)
8
Amazon
Renpho massage gun (60% off)
At the end of a long day hunched over your computer, you'll love to relax with this Renpho massage gun. It has six different heads and a carrying case, and uses a USB-C port to charge.
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $249.99)
9
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker
Make soup, meat, rice, yogurt and more with this versatile electric Instant Pot pressure cooker. The Instant Pot apps comes with tons of recipes and tricks and the overheat protection and safe-locking lid will keep you feeling secure.
$76.04 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
10
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 692 robot vaccum
Connected to Alexa, this iRobot Roomba robot vacuum works just for you. It makes a map of your home and then cleans on your schedule, and it works for carpets and hard floors alike.
$238.98 at Amazon (originally $299.99)
11
Walmart
Magic Chef countertop dishwasher (16% off)
Wash up to six full plate settings with this countertop dishwasher. Perfect for small kitchens or old buildings that don't have dishwashers, it has six wash styles and uses hygienic air to dry your dishes.
$320 at Walmart (originally $379)
12
Amazon
Philips Sonicare 4100 (20% off)
Keep your pearly whites plaque-free with this electric Sonicare toothbrush. It has a two-minute timer, with 30 second intervals making sure you clean every quadrant of your mouth.
$39.99 at Amazon (originally $49.96)
13
Amazon
Waterpik Aquarius flosser (27% off)
Make flossing a little more fun with this automatic water flosser. With 10 pressure settings, you can get every part of your mouth and keep your gums happy.
$72.76 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
14
Amazon
Gaisten food thermometer (44% off)
Check the internal temperature of your food, time your cooking and stay extra accurate with the option extender cable. This Gaisten food thermometer and timer will be your new best friend in the kitchen.
$19.99 at Amazon (originally $35.99)
15
Target
Bissell Little Green ProHeat portable deep cleaner (10% off)
Finally, a compact and portable device that provides a deep carpet cleaning. It comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool, a three-in-one stair tool and a HydroRinse self-cleaning tool, making your job as easy as possible.
$119.99 at Target (originally $133.99)
16
Target
PowerXL 10-quart dual basket air fryer (50% off)
Remember those math problems about two trains leaving the station at the same time? Consider this air fryer the more delicious culinary version. With its SmartSync setting, it can cook two different things using two different methods, but have them done at the same time.
$99.99 at Target (originally $199.99)
17
Target
Theragun Mini handheld massage gun (10% off)
A pocket-sized massage gun with three speed options, this little guy packs a big punch. It weighs less than 1.5 pounds and fits in the palm of your hand, helping you relieve tension and kinks.
$179.99 at Target (originally $199.99)
18
Target
Epson EcoTank printer, copier and scanner (28% off)
Ditch those tiny, expensive ink cartages and embrace the high-capacity ink tank life. This all-in-one office tool prints, copies and scans with ease.
$179.99 at Target (originally $249.99)
19
Target
Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook with Chrome OS (45% off)
A perfect laptop for students or anyone looking for a Chromebook on a budget, this 14-inch Lenovo has up to 10 hours of battery life, updates automatically and has built-in virus protection.
$179.99 at Target (originally $329.99)
20
Amazon
Jackery Explorer 500 portable power station (17% off)
A 518Wh capacity means this power bank can power mid- and smaller-watt devices like mini fridges, fans, projectors and lights (and it can also charge your phone 53 times on a single charge). It's about the size of a basketball and has one AC port, three USB-A ports and a car charger. It takes 7.5 hours to fully charge from a wall outlet and works with the Jackery SolarSaga 100W portable solar panel, sold separately.
$499 at Amazon (originally $599.99)
21
Walmart
Portable compact washing machine (19% off)
Say goodbye to rushed trips to the laundromat. This compact, portable washing machine washes 9.9 pounds of laundry at a time. It has a built-in pump to easily drain dirty water.
$289.99 at Walmart (originally $361)
22
Amazon
TruSens smart Wi-Fi large room air purifier (40% off)
Filter pollutants, allergins, pet dander, smoke, odors and more and track the air quality both inside and out with this smart air purifier from TruSens. It's enabled with Alexa for hands-free control, with a rounded airstream to hit your entire room.
$299 at Amazon (originally $499)
23
Wayfair
Samsung front load washer (35% off)
Finally, a washing machine you'll drool over. Sleek and sharp, the clean, flat-panel design will spruce up any laundry room or basement. The smart sensors detect soil level to properly clean your clothes and auto dispenses detergent for up to 32 loads.
$1,266.94 at Wayfair (originally $1,589.99)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Wayfair

All The Best Black Friday Sales On Expensive Baby Gear

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

What Makes A ‘Core Memory’?

Wellness

New Report Reveals These Common Products May Cause Uterine Fibroids

Food & Drink

Think About Whose Land Your Thanksgiving Dinner Comes From

Parenting

There’s A Reason Parents Are More Creative With Girl Names Than Boy Names

Home & Living

So THAT’S The Difference Between Cheap And Expensive Candles

Wellness

When Did ‘Hip Dips’ Become A Thing To Get Rid Of?

Relationships

9 ‘Taboo’ Things That Can Actually Benefit Your Relationship

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You These Black Friday Splurges Are Worth Every Penny

Shopping

31 Personal Care Products With Such Fast Results You’ll Be Tracking Delivery

Shopping

All The Best Deals From Target’s Black Friday Sale

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving Hacks: What To Use When You're Missing A Key Cooking Tool

Shopping

The Best Mattress Deals To Get During Black Friday and Cyber Monday This Year

Style & Beauty

Holiday Carbface Is Real. Here's Why Your Skin Flares Up, And How To Handle It.

Shopping

Breville Smart Oven Are On Sale Right Now Just In Time For Thanksgiving

Wellness

The New Heart Health Guidelines You Need To Know About

Shopping

These TikTok Cult Favorites Are On Sale For Black Friday

Shopping

The Best Black Friday Furniture Sales 2022

Shopping

The Best Black Friday Sales That Are Already Live

Wellness

20 Funny Tweets That Sum Up The Hell Of Trying To Get Taylor Swift Tickets

Shopping

The $24 Kitchen Tool That Saved My Family's Enormous Thanksgiving

Relationships

28 Funny Tweets About The Highs And Lows Of Having In-Laws

Work/Life

10 Phrases You're Using That Annoy All Your Co-workers

Wellness

'I Felt Seen': Childless Women React To Jennifer Aniston's IVF Story

Food & Drink

The Best Kind Of Potato For Every Texture Of Mashed Potatoes

Shopping

49 Gifts For Dads Who Never Have A Christmas Wish List

Shopping

22 Gifts Every Tech Fanatic Will Love

Parenting

35 Hilarious Tweets About What Kids Call Things

Home & Living

This Mystery Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Apple AirPods Are 25% Off Right Now On Amazon

Wellness

The Winter Means Lower Vitamin D. Here's How Much You Really Need.

Shopping

These Are Great Gifts For When You Hate Coming Up With Ideas

Food & Drink

Here's Exactly How To Respond To Food-Shaming Comments During The Holidays

Shopping

The Best Artificial Christmas Trees at Walmart

Shopping

11 Women's Coats From Target That Reviewers Say Are Actually Warm

Shopping

Actually-Elegant Holiday Decor You Can Get At Target

Relationships

10 Money Red Flags To Look Out For In A Potential Partner

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

Is It COVID, The Flu Or RSV? Here's How To Tell.

Shopping

These Frequent Flier-Recommended Products Make Great Gifts For The Traveler On Your List

Shopping

Reviewers With Dry Skin Love These Intensive Moisturizers For Winter