While they may not be the sexiest or sauciest items, they’re high-quality, super-usable products that you’ll be happy to have in your home. From washing machines to printers to meat thermometers and disinfectant wipes, they’re the items you reach for on a busy weeknight trying to make dinner or a rushed morning before work and school. And now, for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, they’re all on sale. What’s more practical than that?