Black Friday 2019 Is Almost Over. Here Are The Best Deals We've Spotted So Far.

There are a lot of Black Friday deals out there. These ones are still live.

Don't shop 'til you drop until you see the best Black Friday deals we found.
Your “fancy” dinner plates are probably put back in their place after Thanksgiving dinner and you’re looking forward to sitting back, relaxing and of course, shopping online.

Black Friday 2019 is here and retailers are going big, offering savings on almost anything you can think of — from shoes and clothes to cookware sets.

It’s the day to simultaneously splurge and save to your cart’s content. And sites have started Black Friday early this year — we’ve already found deals on sustainable silicone bags on Amazon and a Samsung smart TV from Walmart.

While some might have pre-planned their checkout (and maybe made a spreadsheet or two of what they’re going to buy), you might just be waiting to see what the best deals are on Black Friday.

You’re in luck. You don’t have to get lost in the Black Friday haze of slashed price tags, because we found some of the best products that on sale right now for Black Friday. These deals are actually worth your time (and won’t be too hard on your wallet). Better yet, they’re still live.

Check out the best Black Friday deals we found that are still live:

Your next holiday party outfit at J.Crew
J.Crew
In deals that made us do a double take, J.Crew is offering 50% off full-price items and60% off sale styles. You'll definitely be able to pick up something that sparkles and shines for your next holiday soiree, like this camel colored sweater with beaded clasps.
An ombre faux fur coat from Anthropologie's sale section
Anthropologie
Everything at Anthropologie's 30% off for Black Friday, including the sale section where we plucked out this pretty in pink ombre faux fur coat.
Glossier's new beauty bundles
Glossier
Glossier just dropped new sets and bundles. For Black Friday, Glossier's offering 20% off everything . You'll already be saving with a bundle and this deal makes it even sweeter. And if you spend $60, you can earn a $5 credit to your Glossier account. Makeup lovers might be filled with glee with these Glossier deals.
Cuisinart Onyx Black & Rose Gold 12 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Macy's
This onyx and rose gold set is perfect for anyone who wants their kitchen to be as chic as they are. The set includes two saucepans, an open-pour saucier and two skillets. Originally $300, get the set for $130 at Macy's.
The first four weeks of a Blue Apron subscription
Blue Apron
With Blue Apron, you can choose what meals you want to cook from chef-designed recipes and the ingredients will be delivered to your door. So you won't have to second-guess the right portion for you at the grocery store. For Black Friday, Blue Apron's offering new subscribers $80 off their first four weeks of deliveries and 30% off Blue Apron Market.For Cyber Monday, the site is giving $60 off your first four weeks of deliveries and if you redeem the offer, you can receive a coupon for $20 off Blue Apron Market. Blue Apron also has a Weight Watchers meal kit that's perfect for people who want an easy way to watch what they eat.
Brooklinen's Luxe Duvet Cover
Brooklinen
We haven't lost any sleep since Brooklinen announced that they were offering 20% sitewide for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So now's the time to finally get the essentials, like this duvet cover, for a good night's sleep. Originally $139, get it now for $111.
Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cord-Free Vacuum
Walmart
This Dyson vacuum can easily go from stick to handheld mode, so you can finally reach those high (and dusty) places. It deep cleans carpets and hard floors and since it doesn't have a cord, you won't get stuck and tangled every couple of seconds. Originally $224, get it for $174 at Walmart.
Samsung 75-inch Class 4K UHD TV with HDR
Best Buy
For the nights that you want to just stay in and binge-watch all the series on Netflix, Amazon and Hulu that you've messed out on, this TV's got you covered. Originally $1,100, get it now at Best Buy for $750.
MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop with Touch ID in Gold
Best Buy
Any golden gal or guy needs their laptop to match their sunshine. And a Macbook is even better when it's on sale. You can find latest version and best deal at Best Buy. Originally $1100, get it now for $900.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription
Microsoft
This Black Friday you can get the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which includes Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold membership for a limited time. Xbox Live Gold is a multiplayer network that allows players to join a community of gamers and get two to four free games each month. While the subscription for the two is usually $45 for three months, Microsoft’s offering them for $1 for a limited time this Black Friday.
