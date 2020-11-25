HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

jonathanfilskov-photography via Getty Images

Are you missing the ritual of picking up a latte on the way to work in the mornings? If so, it could be worth it for you to browse some of Black Friday’s best deals on bestselling espresso machines and coffee makers.

If you want to enjoy lattes, cappuccinos and espressos from home, Black Friday deals might mean it’s finally time to buy that espresso machine you’ve been eyeing. No worries if you’re more of a Black coffee drinker though, machines like this KEURIG K-Café single-serve coffee, latte and cappuccino maker for $100 (normally $200) are on sale, too.

Fancier espresso machines can set you back a pretty penny depending on what features they include — built-in grinders, automatic milk steamers, milk frothers, auto-cleaning capabilities and adjustable brewing settings — and can range in price from $100 to $1,000.

Figuring out which espresso machine is right for you depends on which features you can and can’t live without.

If counter space is important to you, we found this Nespresso Vertuo Next by Breville on sale for $112 (normally $240) at Sur La Table. If you’re got space to spare but really want an espresso machine that can grind beans, you might prefer this Breville The Barista Express Espresso Machine on sale at Bed Bath & Beyond.

So you can spend less time searching and more time brushing up on your barista skills, we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday 2020 deals on espresso machines and coffee makers below.