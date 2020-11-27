HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Whether you’re looking for any excuse to wear real pants or have fully committed to a life of comfort in loungewear, your wardrobe could probably use a refresh for fall. As temperatures drop, you might want a comfy coat to keep you warm during that midday stroll.
Fortunately, there are plenty of Cyber Week sales going on now worth browsing, like Anthropologie, Nordstrom and Levi’s. You also may want to consider shopping at some Black-owned businesses this week, too.
Among some of the best fashion deals we’ve seen so far, Madewell has up to 50% off bestsellers when you use code VERYMERRY.
If you’re looking for an easy gift to give out this year, Girlfriend Collective is offering 30% off site wide from Nov. 24 through Dec. 1. You can’t go wrong with matching sweatsuits or activewear as many people prepare for another season of staying at home.
For fall boots worth ditching your slippers for, we recommend browsing DSW for 30% off with code BFSAVINGS.
Ready to bag some more fashion deals? Below we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday fashion deals on clothes, shoes, bags and more.
BLACK FRIDAY FASHION DEALS:
Take 30% off sale and 50% off outlet from Nov. 11 through Nov. 23
Take up to 25% off all jewelry
Get 30% off site wide from Nov. 25 through Nov. 30
Get 50% off full priced from Nov. 27 through Dec. 1
Take 30% off site wide from Nov. 24 through Nov. 29
Take 20% off orders over $100, 25% off orders over $250 and 30% off orders over $500.
Get 30% off site wide and free shipping with code FRIDAYWEEK from Nov. 23 through Nov. 29
Take 30% off site wide with code LOVE30
Get 30% off site wide with code HOLIDAY from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27
Get 25% off site wide from Nov. 25 through Dec. 1
Take up to 40% off and free shipping with code DRSFRIYAY from Nov. 24 through Nov. 29
Take 30% off almost everything with code BFSAVINGS
Take 25% off site wide
Get 50% off everything site wide and seven days of $25 “Festive Finds” from Nov. 25 through Dec. 2
Get 15% off site wide with code DIGIN from Nov. 23 through Dec. 2
Get 25% off site wide with code FORTUNE25 from Nov. 27 through Dec. 1
Get 40% off your purchase with code SNOWGOOD from Nov. 26 through Nov. 29
Take 40% off everything and free shipping with code FRANCOFRIDAY from Nov. 24 through Nov. 29
Take 25% off site wide Nov. 23 through Nov. 30
Take 30% off site wide from Nov. 24 through Dec. 1 and get leggings up to 50% off starting on Nov. 27
Get 50% off site wide and 60% off sale with code EARLY until Nov. 26
Get 50% off with code TGIBDF from Nov. 25 through Nov. 29
Get 30% off full price and 10% off sale items with code NOCROWDS from Nov. 22 through Nov. 29
Get 40% off all women’s apparel and 50% off outerwear
Get 20% off Bean Boots on Nov. 27
Enjoy different deals throughout the month and 20% off select clearance with code BLKFRI ahead of Thanksgiving.
Get up to 50% off bestsellers with code VERYMERRY from Nov. 24 through Nov. 29
Buy one get 10% off, buy two get 15% off and buy three get 20% off
Take 25% off site wide
Get select styles for 30% off from Nov. 23 through Nov. 29
Get 50% off site wide until Nov. 30
Take 30% off full-price and an extra 40% off sale items from Nov. 18 through Nov. 27
Get 40% off and free shipping
Get an extra 25% off clearance starting on Nov. 27
Take 30% off site wide from Nov. 14 through Nov. 30
Take an extra 50% off coats and winter accessories and extra 25% off bags, wallets and leather goods from Nov. 21 through Nov. 29
Take 25% off when you buy two items, 35% off when you buy three items and 50% off when you buy four or more items, sale items and new markdowns from Nov. 20 through Nov. 26. Take 20% off EVER Beauty and 30% off everything else from Nov. 27 through Nov. 30
Take up to 60% off your entire order with code PREVIEW from Nov. 23 through Dec. 1
Take up to 50% off apparel and accessories from Nov. 19 through Nov. 30
Save on outfit bundles and best sellers starting on Nov. 24
BOGO 50% off site wide from Nov. 28 through Nov. 29