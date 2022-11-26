39 Gifts To Buy On Amazon This Black Friday

Stock up on these crowd-favorite gifts while the deals are still hot.
Emma Lord

We’re wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

1
amazon.com
The new AirPods Pro for 20% off (their best price all year!)
Promising review: "I have purchased every generation of AirPods. When I first read the reviews here, before purchasing these AirPods, I thought people were perhaps exaggerating a bit. But after having them for two days, what they say is absolutely true. The sound is amazing. Light years better than the AirPods Pro 1. It’s hard to believe that the richness of sound and bass can actually be produced by these small speakers. The noise cancellation feature is outstanding; in fact, when I took them out of my ears, and was hit with the onslaught of actual live sound around me, I realized just how effective the noise filtration is. They’re comfortable, fit great in my ears, especially with the choices of circular ear pads that are included, and the battery life is so much better than the previous generation. Love these guys. Very satisfying purchase." —M. SHAPIRO

Price: $199.99 (originally $229.99).

Price: $199.99 (originally $229.99).
2
amazon.com
Plus a set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds for 53% off
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold

Price:$18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors)

Price:$18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors)
3
amazon.com
A heated eye massager for 46% off (plus an additional 15% off!)
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer

Price:$59.49(get this price by clipping the 15% off coupon on the product page — originally $99.99; available in four colors)

Price:$59.49(get this price by clipping the 15% off coupon on the product page — originally $99.99; available in four colors)
4
amazon.com
A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic for 56% off
Promising review: "You don't understand TikTok made me obsess over this microphone. As a 30+ year old woman, I resisted purchasing it. I finally broke down and bought it because it was haunting me in my sleep. I'm so glad I did. When I am in a bad mood I start karaoke in my house and am instantly better. It has 'ruined' my teenage son's life because my performances can be heard through his XBOX microphone. This is a must have product." —Zane A. Undercoffer

Price:$22.19 (originally $49.99; available in 11 colors)

Price:$22.19 (originally $49.99; available in 11 colors)
5
amazon.com
A Renpho percussion massager for 60% off
Check out aTikTok of the massager in action.

Promising review: "My husband bought me a massage gun for Christmas. I opened it, and it had been used (yuck) so I said, let's return it. My daughter in law got one for Christmas as well. We put an end on each one, and we compared them. Mine was from Sharper Image/Costco, hers was this model Renpho. Mine in comparison was not powerful, did not go as fast, and just didn't do much for me. They look similar but they were NOT. So I returned mine, and I ordered this Renpho. Due to the holidays, there were delays with the shipment. I was soooo disappointed because I was looking forward to trying it on my aching feet with plantar fasciitis. I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, and I opened the box to find an UNUSED, BRAND NEW massage gun with all the attachments. I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well! In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal. It's worth the money if you have pain." —L Johnson

Price:$99.99 (originally $249; available in four colors)

Price:$99.99 (originally $249; available in four colors)
6
amazon.com
A dual hair dryer and brush for 37% off
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2a–4c hair mentioned it working for them, and especially noted that it helps cut down on drying time!Promising review: "OH MY LANTA. PURCHASE THIS NOW. YOU WILL NOT REGRET IT. I found this on TikTok and saw the gal's review and had to buy it. I have thick hair and this dries my hair in less than 15 minutes. PLUS I don’t have to fuss with a straightener or a curling iron if I don’t want to!! It leaves my hair so soft and shiny and gives it SO MUCH VOLUME! I recommend this to ANYONE I talk to about it. Seriously my favorite styling tool. Seriously so in love." —Sydney

Price:$25.24+ (originally $39.87; available in three styles)

Price:$25.24+ (originally $39.87; available in three styles)
7
Amazon
A 23andMe test for 50% off
Promising review: "Thoroughly enjoyed. Other ancestry sites really cannot compare. Providing health information along with analyzing your maternal line (maternal and paternal if your male) really sets 23andme apart. Of course you can get the basic ancestry feature if that is your preference. If you have a grandparent submit their DNA along with yours, you can see exactly what traits were passed to you." —Mama Matcha

Price:$99 (originally $199)
8
amazon.com
A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker for 30% off
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friends house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY

Price:$35 (originally $49.99; available in six colors)

Price:$35 (originally $49.99; available in six colors)
9
amazon.com
A set of "floating" kitchen knives for 38% off (plus $5 off!) in an acrylic case
Each set comes with 13 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage stage knife sharpener, and an acrylic knife stand.

Promising review: "I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." —Emily S.

Price:$34.99 (clip the "$5 off" coupon for this price)

Price:$34.99 (clip the "$5 off" coupon for this price)
10
amazon.com
A splashproof spa foot tub for 33% off
Promising review: "The spa is a good one for its price. However, the water doesn't stay hot so make sure to use hot water in the beginning. The bubbles are relaxing and very calming. Nice addition to a family spa day. Definitely going to be doing this more because Lord, I did not know how much I needed this. The cleaning process is very easy. Pour out the water and wipe it down. I wouldn't advise using anything like epsom salt or oils in the spa because it is harder to clean. Overall great product for a simple feet-soaking session and weekly self-care routine." —O

Price: $19.99 (originally $24.99)

Price: $19.99 (originally $24.99)
11
Amazoon
A plush blanket for 20% off reviewers swear by as the ultimate Barefoot Dreams dupe
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy

Price:$23.19+ (originally $28.99; available in 12 styles and two sizes)

Price:$23.19+ (originally $28.99; available in 12 styles and two sizes)
12
Amazon
The newest version of the glare-free Kindle Paperwhite for 32% off
Check out a TikTok of the new Kindle Paperwhite in action.

Promising review: "I LOVE Kindles, and this one is no exception. The warm light is in the pictures as yellow, but it also goes the other way to an ice blue! And the touch response is miles better than the older kindle, a tap is almost instantly registered. If you are on the fence- just try it! You have my permission and recommendation!" —ErikJuun

Price:$94.99 (originally $139.99)

Price:$94.99 (originally $139.99)
13
amazon.com
A cold brew coffee maker for 20% off that's gloriously easy to use
Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option) so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning. Now don't get me wrong, i love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E.

Price:$22.39+ (originally $27.99; available in three colors and two sizes)

Price:$22.39+ (originally $27.99; available in three colors and two sizes)
14
amazon.com
A pair of waterproof, anti-slip fuzzy memory foam slippers for up to 39% off
Promising review: "These slippers are amazing! Discovered them on TikTok and went back and forth about ordering them but wow, they are so comfortable. I have barely taken them off since receiving them. They are so fluffy and stay on my feet surprisingly well when walking around the house. Can’t wait until more colors are in stock to get another pair." —MSumm

Price:$18.39+ (originally $29.99; available in sizes 5–10 and 12 colors)

Price:$18.39+ (originally $29.99; available in sizes 5–10 and 12 colors)
15
amazon.com
A Roomba robot vacuum for 35% off to effortlessly keep those floors spotless
Promising review: "Love the programmable scheduling through the iRobot app. The i3 cleans my vinyl floors perfectly and goes over floor mats well. Good navigation around obstacles! I have an area rug that gets cleaned pretty well, considering the ton of hair my border collie constantly sheds. There are a few stray hairs here and there but it’s minimal and my dog is a shed monster. This vacuum has changed my life. I love not walking through dirt and hair each day as I try and find time to vacuum. The canister is typically 3/4 full after 500 square feet of vinyl floors and an area rug. The Roomba vacuums each day to clean up after two humans and one dog. The canister is very easy to clean as is the filter, which I spray off in the sink and leave to dry. I could see investing in a model with a larger canister if you have a bigger space (it will do my entire 900 s.f. house but is full to capacity) or if you don’t want to empty it each day. Perfect for my needs. I love this vacuum!" —Zhandalia

Price:$229 (originally $349.99)

Price:$229 (originally $349.99)
16
amazon.com
A set of exfoliating gloves for 38% off
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok made me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby. My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." —Brittney

Price:$6.79+ (originally $10.99; available in three textures and as sets of two or three)

Price:$6.79+ (originally $10.99; available in three textures and as sets of two or three)
17
amazon.com
An Amazon Fire TV stick 4k for 50% off to magically transform their old TV into a smart one
Promising review: "I was considering dishing out the money for the new Apple 4k TV since I'm pretty deep into the whole ecosystem but decided to try this beforehand since the price gap is huge. Definitely in love with this. To someone who just watches TV during movie night and occasionally plays Netflix in the background for cooking and relaxing, this literally does everything 100% perfectly. Loading speed is fast, the Alexa voice controls are great, and app integrations are awesome. I would say don't waste money on some extravagant streaming device and just go for this. Most people nowadays have their own dedicated device for gaming, livestreaming, and other tech related stuff. The fire tv 4k is perfectly adequate for all things TV related." —Broke college student

Price:$24.99 (originally $49.99)

Price:$24.99 (originally $49.99)
18
amazon.com
A TikTok-famous rotating digital alarm clock for 44% off
Plus, it has two USB outlets, which means you can use it to charge your phone (and AirPods) while you sleep.

Promising review: "This is what I have been looking for. I had seen this clock on TikTok many times and decided to bite the bullet. Set up was easy and to get it to my perfect setting took me about two to three days of readjusting. I started with the automatic dim and changed it to have the display bright from 7 a.m. to midnight. When I wake up in the middle of the night, it's dimmed so it doesn't hurt my eyes. Instructions were a little tough, but I managed. Definitely recommend this clock to everybody." —Joshy S

Price:$18.36+ (originally $32.98; available in 10 colors)

Price:$18.36+ (originally $32.98; available in 10 colors)
19
amazon.com
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper for 40% off
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.

Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

Price: for $23.88 (originally $39.99)

Price: for $23.88 (originally $39.99)
20
amazon.com
A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker for 39% off
Check out a TikTok of the retro Bluetooth speaker in action.

Promising review: "Sound quality and durability is very good! I like the ability to change the artwork on the cover, the ability to change the brightness of the image, the ability to change the volume of the startup/connect/disconnect, the auto-shutoff and auto-sleep mode toggles, and the ability to set multiple alarms (available on the app only, sadly, not out of the box). There's surprisingly a lot you can do with such a seemingly simple device, and it's made more than a great replacement alarm clock for me, which is initially what I bought it for. Highly recommend if you've got the extra coin to spend on something cute, fun, and practical!" —Soul Breaker

Price:$79.92 (originally $129.99; available in six colors)

Price:$79.92 (originally $129.99; available in six colors)
21
amazon.com
A pair of drawstring lounge pants for 30% off that are perfect for traveling
Promising review: "I was so excited to find this brand on a TikTok video (LOL) that claimed to be a Lululemon dupe, and they totally are! Purchased two different pairs, and will definitely be buying more. Great quality for the price!" —Jalyn

Price:$22.40+ (originally $32; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 20 colors)

Price:$22.40+ (originally $32; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 20 colors)
22
amazon.com
A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.

Promising review: "I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY

Price:$32.79 (originally $49.99; available in six colors)

Price:$32.79 (originally $49.99; available in six colors)
23
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
An Orolay jacket, aka *the* Amazon coat for 44% off
TBH, it is the warmest, most functional coat I've ever owned. It's like being snuggled everywhere you go?? A gift that will just keep on giving and giving. Also the POCKETS ON THIS THING. I genuinely feel like a one-woman clown car pulling out all the things I've snuck in there. I don't use a purse in the winter, everything just very snugly and securely fits in one of the zippered pockets (and the side pockets are SO warm for your hands). Promising review: "Best purchase of 2021. I’d like to thank TikTok for this recommendation. SUPERIOR QUALITY, durable, warm, fashionable and affordable." —SarahD

Price:$89.49+ (originally $159.99; available in sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors)

Price:$89.49+ (originally $159.99; available in sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors)
24
amazon.com
A compact Verilux therapy lamp for 25% off
Promising review: "I am not a morning person at all, I bought this light to help me wake up on these gloomy winter mornings. It truly does help me pry myself out of bed in the morning! I leave it on my nightstand, flip it on after my alarm goes off, and just lay there for awhile while my body adjusts to the light. It starts my day off right and even helps me tolerate a little bit of talking before my coffee, if absolutely necessary! Super easy assembly, you just slide the front light screen in and bam, ready to use! Highly recommend for people that hate mornings." —LakeLover215

Price:$29.99 (originally $39.95)

Price:$29.99 (originally $39.95)
25
amazon.com
A six-piece (!!) set of high-performance matte lipsticks for 20% off
Promising review: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire

Price:$9.98 (originally $12.48)

Price:$9.98 (originally $12.48)
26
Amazon
A Victrola Bluetooth-enabled vinyl turntable for up to 38% off
Promising review: "Measuring about the size of a small 10 to 14-inch laptop PC, but 5" deep, this is the perfect portable and stowaway companion for my 40-plus years of LPs. Yes, it also sounds just right through the two small front-facing stereo speakers. This Victrola is also a bigger eargasm when using my larger stereo speakers or extra-bass headphones. Trust this for certain, uncompressed analog audio sounds much fuller and more impressive than the compressed digital sound we've gotten used to over the last 25 years. Don't believe it? Well, you'll hear the same distinct similarities that those mostly "old head" jurors heard and knew when listening to the Blurred Lines song (Pharrell and Thicke) while clearly remembering the sounds from Marvin Gayes' worldwide 1977 hit and party jam, Got to Give It Up. "Old head" ears (like me) are more attuned to hearing a much fuller spectrum of sounds, ranges, and rhythms than people who have only listened to compressed digitized music. Simply, it just sounds more full, real, and live. Even the price on this 3-speed stereo turntable was under $50 perfect. It's well worth buying for all those middle and subtle sounds I've been missing in my music and comedy albums. Buy this Victrola portable record player, and FINALLY get your 21st-century musical head and ears right — at a low cost. Your mind, body, soul, and ears will thank you." —MooreNoLess

Price:$55.99+ (originally $89.99, available in 26 colors)

Price:$55.99+ (originally $89.99, available in 26 colors)
27
@sodastream
A retro-style SodaStream sparkling water bundle for 38% off
The bundle comes with the SodaStream Art device, two 60L Co2 cylinders, an additional two-pack of dishwasher-safe bottles, and two 40ml Bubly drops flavors: cherry and lime.

Promising review: "I love this thing. Looks cool and retro! Co2 lasts a while. It’s so fun to think of whatever flavors you could or want to try. Does not need electricity! The best sparkles and it’s a fun process. ✨" —Kelley Chaplain

Price:$124.99 (originally $199.99; available in four colors).

Price:$124.99 (originally $199.99; available in four colors).
28
amazon.com
A portable laptop power bank for 38% off to truly change the game for remote workers
Check out a TikTok of the laptop power bankin action.

Promising review: "Bought for travel. On one day where I needed to use the phone more, I realized that my phone was low on power but was able to connect it to the power bank. It charged very quickly and I was able to keep going without disruption. Quite a relief! It, of course, has just a bit of a heft to it, as expected with a battery like this, but nothing too bad. It’s compact enough to be easily portable (I tucked it into a pocket of my tote)." —MAB

Price:$79.99 (originally $129)

Price:$79.99 (originally $129)
29
amazon.com
A waterproof touchscreen shower phone holder for 20% off
Promising review: "This product was a TikTok recommendation and has not let me down. It comes with three adhesive mounts and sticks well to either tile or glass. The clear screen allows for scrolling or swiping easily. My only critique is how the phone sits inside. I have the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is a larger phone but it sits low in the chamber and that prevents me from changing between apps as I can't swipe up at the bottom to get back to my home screen. Otherwise its great!" —Susan Gifford

Price:$13.59 (originally $16.99; available in three colors for this price)

Price:$13.59 (originally $16.99; available in three colors for this price)
30
Amazon
A Calvin Klein bralette for up to 40% off because they deserve as many of these cozy staples in their closet as they can get.
Promising review: "This is the most comfortable bralette in the world. Please note I said bralette and not sports bra — this offers minimal to no support and I would never recommend it for physical activity. I am a 32D and I ordered a size small, which fits great. If you’re between sizes, I’d recommend going a size down as this is very stretchy. That being said, I wear this everywhere. It’s cute if you want to show it off under a flannel or cropped sweatshirt, or just a nice piece to wear under tank tops, etc. The material is UNBELIEVABLY soft, it feels like you aren’t wearing a bra at all. I put this in the wash with all my clothes and let it hang to dry, and I’ve had no problems with shrinking or pilling at all." —Courtney S.

Price:$18+ (originally $28+; available in women's sizes XS–XL, 1X–3X, and 27 styles).You can also score the matching underwear for up to 40% off!

Price:$18+ (originally $28+; available in women's sizes XS–XL, 1X–3X, and 27 styles).You can also score the matching underwear for up to 40% off!
31
An affordable sunrise alarm clock for 45% off so they can trick their human brain into thinking they're already dappled in the light of a bright, sunshiny day when they wake up, even if the the sun hasn't quite caught up to their morning routine.
amazon.com

This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake.

Promising review: "I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep. The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." —Amazon Customer

Price: $32.88 (originally $59.99)

Price: $32.88 (originally $59.99)


32
Amazon
A rechargeable hand warmer for 47% off complete with double-sided heat and three different heat settings that'll make them the envy of everyone gritting their teeth through the winter cold.

Check out a TikTok of the hand warmer in action.

Psst — this is USB rechargeable, and you can even use a power bank or your phone to charge it!

Promising review: "This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm but nothing has worked until now. I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful — I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g. sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater). I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well. I hope Ocoopa comes out with a foot warmer next!" —Riva Kupritz

Price: $19.59+ (originally $36.99; available in six colors)

Price: $19.59+ (originally $36.99; available in six colors)

33
amazon.com
A bamboo charcuterie board for 50% off all their "book clubs" that are really just an excuse to have wine and cheese (and now an excuse to show off this board's hidden pull-out drawer of cheese knives).

Promising review: "My husband is such a foodie — he's obsessed! He watches cooking shows, loves to cook, grill and just eat! So for his birthday I thought what better gift? He loved it! We had a whole table of charcuterie and used this to put all our meat and cheeses on. It was so easy to clean afterward and is obviously very durable seeing as it's made out of bamboo. No complaints here! We'll be using this product a lot in the future!" —Fawn

Price: $39.99 (originally $79.99)

Price: $39.99 (originally $79.99)

34
amazon.com
An egg bite maker for 20% off so they can flex on Starbucks and Costco and all the other places where they're paying top dollar for fresh or frozen egg bites by — gasp?? — customizing and making their own for cheap. Bonus: they can take the silicone molds off of it and use it as a regular grill for sandwiches!

Check out a TikTok of the egg bite maker in action.

Psst — a lot of folks also use these for pancake and protein pancake bites!

Promising review: "I bought this in hopes to make egg bites similar to Starbucks and I have not been disappointed. I chose this one after reading reviews on the smaller four-bite size. I have used it multiple times and have had excellent results each time. I followed the recipe in the booklet and used a tip from another reviewer that suggested to triple the cottage cheese amount. It’s very easy to use and clean." —April124

Price: $39.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors)

Price: $39.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors)

35
amazon.com
A memory foam neck pillow for up to 45% off designed with a curve to support their neck so they aren't flippity-flopping around and waking up from a long trip with sore muscles. Bonus: free eye mask and ear plugs included!

Promising review: "I love this travel pillow. The memory foam seems to adjust to your head but still gives the necessary support. There is a tie that makes it easily adjustable and I appreciate that because I like these to be snug. The fabric cover is very soft. I am not sure what that material is. In addition to the foam, one favorite thing's the shape. It is elevated in the back and gives excellent stabilizing support for when you sleep with your head leaning back. So much better than those pillows that are the same height all around. Also for a good sized pillow, it compresses. Included carrying sack. People might initially be concerned that there is a slight chemical smell. It goes away after a couple of days and isn’t a big deal. I assume it’s just normal ‘off gassing,’ which I learned about when I got a foam mattress recently. Anyway, I really like this travel pillow and am happy to ditch my uncomfortable inflatable one!" —Istaples

Price: $21.99+ (originally $39.99, available in four colors)

Price: $21.99+ (originally $39.99, available in four colors)

36
amazon.com
Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for up to 43% off that are beloved by tens of thousands of reviewers for good reason — these feature a built-in mic for calls, 40 hours (!!) of listening time on a single charge, and charge so fast that they can get three hours of battery in five literal minutes. (Irresponsible overnight charging people UNITE!!)

Promising review: "I've had these now for about four months and I have to say that I am really impressed with not only the sound quality but the battery life. They pair seamlessly with my iPhone11 and my iPad. They do not cancel external noise which I did know prior to buying them but the sound quality experience is top-notch, so not too put off by them not being sound cancelling." —Gevais N Jefferson

Price: $114..95+ (originally $199.95; available in three colors)

Price: $114..95+ (originally $199.95; available in three colors)

37
Amazon
An oversized turtleneck sweater for 45% off so they can flex some real "main character in a rom com" vibes while they're leaf peeping and snow frolicking in the cold.

Promising review: "I saw this sweater ALL OVER Tiktok, and it is worth the hype. Feels like such good quality. I will get a lot of wear out of it this winter!" —The Raleigh Life

Price: $30.09 (originally $54.99; available in sizes XS-XL and in 36 colors and styles)

Price: $30.09 (originally $54.99; available in sizes XS-XL and in 36 colors and styles)

38
Amazon
A set of satin pillowcases for 38% off that not only have a cooling effect, but are soft on skin and create less friction for their hair so it won't get as tangled while they sleep.

Promising review: "My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning." —Aaron Key

Price: $7.99 for a set of two (originally $12.99; available in 23 colors and three sizes).

