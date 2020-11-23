HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

These days, your headphones might have been busy with all those work calls that could have been emails, online classes that the kiddos have had to sit through or Netflix you’ve been watching from your laptop.

Fortunately, you don’t have to look too far if you need a new pair of headphones or earbuds — Cyber Week 2020 has officially arrived and well-known headphone brands like AirPods deas, Beats and Bose are marked down during the biggest sale of the year.

Maybe you’re searching for over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for peak productivity or wireless earbuds like AirPods that won’t get tangled. Either way, there are tons of deals on headphones this Black Friday.

BEST BLACK FRIDAY HEADPHONES DEAL:

The best headphone deal we’ve spotted for Black Friday 2020 is on AirPods Pro on sale for $199. It’s the same price they were on Prime Day just a few weeks ago, and the cheapest we’ve ever seen them.

For on-the-clock and off-the-clock hours, we rounded up all of the best headphone deals happening for Black Friday on everything from earbuds to over-the-ear headphones. Take a look:

BLACK FRIDAY AIRPODS HEADPHONES DEALS

Wondering what the difference is between Apple AirPods and Apple AirPods Pro?

The Apple AirPods Pro is the latest model and includes features like water resistance, a personalized fit with different-sized earbud tips and a “transparency” mode to opt between noise cancellation and letting some sound in. The older Apple AirPods with wireless charging case are, of course, cheaper with up to five hours of listening time with one charge and a one-tab setup that automatically connects.

BLACK FRIDAY BEATS HEADPHONES DEALS

When it comes to Beats, you have a couple of headphone pairs to pick from. The Powerbeats Pro are wireless earbuds meant for workouts and running. The Beats Solo Pro are noise-cancelling and have hands-free controls to talk to Siri. The Beats Solo3 offer Bluetooth connectivity and a feature called “Fast Fuel” to charge the headphones quickly.

Out of all the Beats headphones on sale for Black Friday, the best deal goes to these Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones on sale for $175 (normally $350) What’s noteworthy about these headphones is they have up to 22 hours of listening time and wirelessly connect to your phone, table or computer.

BLACK FRIDAY BOSE HEADPHONES DEALS

Since Bose’s headphones are pricier, you’re best bet is to find a discount on them whenever you can. Luckily, there are a couple of markdowns on Bose headphones for Black Friday. The best deal is on the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II headphones on sale for $199 (normally $300).

BLACK FRIDAY JABRA HEADPHONES DEALS

You might not think of Jabra right away when thinking of well-known headphone brands, but the company has lots of top-rated earbuds and headsets (we’re talking thousands of reviews) at Amazon.

Of course, a few of the brand’s bestsellers are on sale for Black Friday, including the Jabra Elite 65t on sale for $70 (normally $120).

MORE BLACK FRIDAY HEADPHONES DEALS