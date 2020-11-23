HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
These days, your headphones might have been busy with all those work calls that could have been emails, online classes that the kiddos have had to sit through or Netflix you’ve been watching from your laptop.
Fortunately, you don’t have to look too far if you need a new pair of headphones or earbuds — Cyber Week 2020 has officially arrived and well-known headphone brands like AirPods deas, Beats and Bose are marked down during the biggest sale of the year.
Maybe you’re searching for over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for peak productivity or wireless earbuds like AirPods that won’t get tangled. Either way, there are tons of deals on headphones this Black Friday.
BEST BLACK FRIDAY HEADPHONES DEAL:
The best headphone deal we’ve spotted for Black Friday 2020 is on AirPods Pro on sale for $199. It’s the same price they were on Prime Day just a few weeks ago, and the cheapest we’ve ever seen them.
In case you don’t know, you can find all of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage in one convenient place. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from TVs to DNA test kits.
For on-the-clock and off-the-clock hours, we rounded up all of the best headphone deals happening for Black Friday on everything from earbuds to over-the-ear headphones.
Take a look:
BLACK FRIDAY AIRPODS HEADPHONES DEALS
Wondering what the difference is between Apple AirPods and Apple AirPods Pro?
The Apple AirPods Pro is the latest model and includes features like water resistance, a personalized fit with different-sized earbud tips and a “transparency” mode to opt between noise cancellation and letting some sound in. The older Apple AirPods with wireless charging case are, of course, cheaper with up to five hours of listening time with one charge and a one-tab setup that automatically connects.
If you’re looking for all the bells and whistles, your best bet might be the Apple AirPods Pro, which are the cheapest we’ve ever seen them for $199. But the best deal we’ve seen is on the Apple AirPods with wired charging case on sale for $119 at Amazon.
- Get the Apple AirPods with wired charging case on sale for $119 (normally $160)
- Get the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case on sale for $150 (normally $200)
- Get the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $199 (normally $250)
BLACK FRIDAY BEATS HEADPHONES DEALS
When it comes to Beats, you have a couple of headphone pairs to pick from. The Powerbeats Pro are wireless earbuds meant for workouts and running. The Beats Solo Pro are noise-cancelling and have hands-free controls to talk to Siri. The Beats Solo3 offer Bluetooth connectivity and a feature called “Fast Fuel” to charge the headphones quickly.
Out of all the Beats headphones on sale for Black Friday, the best deal goes to these Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones on sale for $175 (normally $350) What’s noteworthy about these headphones is they have up to 22 hours of listening time and wirelessly connect to your phone, table or computer.
- Get the Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones on sale for $175 (normally $350)
- Get the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones on sale for $158 (normally $200)
BLACK FRIDAY BOSE HEADPHONES DEALS
Bose is probably best-known for its noise-cancelling headphones, including its QuietComfort headphones and earbuds (you can pre-order the latest pair).
Since Bose’s headphones are pricier, you’re best bet is to find a discount on them whenever you can. Luckily, there are a couple of markdowns on Bose headphones for Black Friday. The best deal is on the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II headphones on sale for $199 (normally $300).
- Get Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II headphones on sale for $199 (normally $300)
BLACK FRIDAY JABRA HEADPHONES DEALS
You might not think of Jabra right away when thinking of well-known headphone brands, but the company has lots of top-rated earbuds and headsets (we’re talking thousands of reviews) at Amazon.
Of course, a few of the brand’s bestsellers are on sale for Black Friday, including the Jabra Elite 65t on sale for $70 (normally $120).
- Get the Jabra Elite 65t on sale for $70 (normally $120)
- Get the Jabra Active 65t on sale for $100 (normally $140)
- Get the Jabra Elite 75t on sale for $140 (normally $180)
- Get the Jabra Active 75t on sale for $150 (normally $290)
- Get the Jabra Elite 85h on sale for $150 (normally $250)
MORE BLACK FRIDAY HEADPHONES DEALS
Those who want new headphones but don’t feel like spending too much can find plenty of affordable pairs as well. There are markdowns on Bluetooth earbuds for those who want to listen to music on their phone. You can find wireless headphones, too, if you need to be hands-free to focus when working from home.
- Get the JBL Tune 750 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones on sale for $100 (normally $130)
- Get the Skullcandy Push Ultra True Wireless Headphones on sale for $50 (normally $99)
- Get the JLab Studio Noise Canceling Headphones on sale for $40 (originally $60)
- Get the onn. True Wireless Earphones on sale for $17 (originally $20)