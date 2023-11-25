Just 23 Black Friday Deals For Anyone Looking To Upgrade Their Home Office

Amazon

A Moccamaster 10-cup coffee maker for 30% off list price

My husband, a coffee connoisseur, has assured me that in the "coffee community," this machine is regarded as one (if not THE) best drip coffee machines on the market. I mean, it does boast the ability to brew between a half or full carafe, a brew basket that automatically stops the flow of coffee when removing the carafe (no mess!), and a hotplate with an independent heating element to keep coffee at the perfect temperature. But for me? It's the color options. There are SO many to choose from — there's no doubt in my mind anyone would be able to find an option that would look great in their home. I actually do own one in my home (it's fabulous) and it does all that it says it will. It's certainly lived up to our expectations — and we drink a lot of coffee as parents of a 1-year-old.