Just 23 Black Friday Deals For Anyone Looking To Upgrade Their Home Office

A TP-Link Wi-Fi extender (33% off list price)
Promising review:
"My neighbor is gracious enough to share her Wi-Fi but I don't get a great signal throughout my place... This was the perfect fix and super easy to install. Almost plug-and-play. I downloaded the tether app and connected the network to the extender then logged on to the new network and now have full signal through my place on every device I have on the network. 👍 All you need is the password to the desired network OR access to the router and you're in." — Bradley Martinez
A PuroAir HEPA air purifier for 32% off list price
Promising review
: "My PuroAir really cleans the air in my room. I sleep and breathe better at night. I also wake up feeling great. The dust in my room isn't as bad as it was before. Even when I come home from work. The first thing I notice when I walk into my room is how fresh the air is. No more musty smells, no sneezing, coughing at night, and my sinuses are always clear so I can breathe through my nostrils instead of sleeping with my mouth open to breathe.
I'm loving my PuroAir." — Nilo Batimana
All sectionals at Floyd for 30% off list price (and 20% off everything else)
This stylish sectional combines memory foam and blown fiber cushions for extreme comfort.
A magnetic push-pin board for 25% off list price
This board incorporates both magnets and push pins for increased versatility.
A mid-century round clock for 30% off list price
This analog clock boasts a flipping display in a classic font that will pass muster with design nerds.
A rounded stoneware planter for 62% off list price
H&M customers have given this cool planter 4.8 out of 5 stars.
A Govee smart floor standing lamp for 40% off list price
Here's what BuzzFeed Editor Jenae Sitzes
has to say about it: "I have this standing floor lamp in silver (along with a bunch of other Govee lighting), and I love it so much for lighting up a dark corner in my living room!
It works flawlessly with the Govee app with all sorts of color customization settings. It looks fine sitting out on its own, but I have mine positioned behind my cat tree — you could also put it behind a potted plant, as shown above!"Promising review:
"Bought this light because I thought it was cool, but it is more than that! I use it every day, and it has many colors and patterns to choose from. The thing I love the most is you can set up times for it to come on and turn off. You can set how bright you want it, so I had it turned on with a dimmed light to help me wake up in early mornings." — Rueben Thao
A popular washable Jonathan Adler rug for 25% off list price
A West Elm task chair for 11% off list price
It has a rubberwood frame and linen-blend upholstery.
A Keurig K-Express for 33% off list price
Promising review: "
We've had three K-Cup Keurig Makers in a span of about 7 years. The first two were the standard machines. Those worked very well and no complaints but neither made 12oz cups so I hunted around and found this one. Now that I have it, I found that 12oz cups aren't that big a deal but the Bold cup button sure works great and makes a very strong cup of coffee. Great option. Also, the other two took a while to heat up before they gave a blue light for 'ready'. This one is instant. Place the K-cup in the holder and press what size cup you want. It goes from the off button to steaming hot instantly. No waiting. Very nice machine!!!!!
" — Retired
A Samsung Frame TV for 35% off list price
Promising review:
"After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame TV for our newly renovated kitchen and this did not disappoint! We mounted a media box behind the TV in the wall so everything is sleek and cordless. The picture quality is amazing and I simply adore the art subscription, there are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This tv is well worth the money." — Lindsey
A Wi-Fi-enabled iRobot Roomba 694 for 42% off list price
Promising review:
"I can’t live without my Roomba. It runs Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. Makes several trips back to empty then starts again until finished. I have a golden retriever and this handles the hair beautifully" — Milissa Kidwell
A WalkingPad S1 folding treadmill in yellow for $100 off list price
I bought this last year (for full price, alas), and I love it — was so easy to set up, and it's surprisingly quiet!Promising review:
"I am so happy with the size and how it folds up to be stored away. I’ve got limited space to store a treadmill, and this fits perfectly under my standing desk. I’ve been using it for the last week, and I’m so happy. I hit 20,000 steps today. It was easy for me to unbox and setup. Follow the picture instructions and when you set it up for the first time, make sure you have your gym shoes on. I did the setup with sandals and had to hop off because I lost my footing. After that hiccup, it was super easy to set up and get to walking. I’ve been doing 2 hours a day, and today I did a little over 2.5 and hit 20,000 steps.
It’s been years! Ever since covid and working from home, it’s been hard for me to get the energy to work out. It took me a couple of days to get used to working with it. But I love that I can do it while working and still be able to relax after work. Make sure to buy an ankle strap if you are using the Apple Watch. It makes it automatic and easy to track steps. This machine had me dripping in sweat; I highly recommend it to anyone looking to start moving.
" — Amazon Customer
A Boy Smells candle for 30% off list price
Hinoki Fantôme is inspired by Japanese cypress and jasmine petals.
An Amazon HD Fire TV stick for 50% off list price
Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.Promising review:
"We were a little hesitant about trying this but have a beautiful TV that was just a little too old to be a smart TV. We were connecting our laptop via USB cable and that was a pain with the cable running across the living room. After a friend suggested this we were still in debate...would it work? Could we figure it out? Would it be a pain to use? We are not tech experts so any changes are usually challenging. But it was so easy. We did it in 15 minutes and were already adding to our watchlist. Literally thousands of shows to choose from. Old favorites, new exclusives, and movies galore. Alexa is there to help. So happy with this purchase and much cheaper than buying a new TV.
Thank you Amazon for another great product." — Lucy
A Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker for 30% off list price
Promising review:
"Holy great cups of coffee! Mornings are so much better since buying this machine. I bought this on a Black Friday deal to try it out and I have never been so happy to start my day! I’ve had Keurigs since they came out and was dragging my heels to buy a replacement when my last Keurig gave out. When this popped up in my deals, I figured I’d give it a shot not really knowing what I was getting myself into. Holy smokes this is a morning-changer. I don’t think I’ve ever in my life had coffee this good at home.
Let alone pre-packaged, one-serving coffee. Usually it’s fine right? Just fine - morning coffee, job done, let’s get on with the day. This machine and every pod that I’ve tried so far has made morning coffee an experience. Something to look forward to. Something to (almost) make me want to get out of a warm bed during these cold months. This is the best thing I’ve bought for myself. I’m so happy.
I have been telling everyone about it. And if you’re on the fence, I say come over to this side ... it’s delicious!!" — mazw
A Barefoot Dreams for 33% off off list price
Here's what fellow BuzzFeeder Jessica Hall
has to say: "OK I know, these are expensive
, but let me tell you, the hype is real. I got one off my wedding registry and thought it was going to be my new favorite blanket. Little did I know my husband would soon discover it and claim it as his own. Because we couldn't decide who was more worthy of this amazingly soft and cuddly blanket, we GOT ANOTHER. Yes, that is how great they are, we had to get two so we wouldn't have to fight over it. This one is definitely worth the splurge.”
The new Beats Studio Pro headphones for 51% off list price
Promising review:
"My hair is on the "bigger" side, so headphones tend to become uncomfortable after an hour or two of usage. However, these are so comfortable and light that I often forget I've got them on
. I'm by no means an expert on this topic, but the sound quality these headphones provide is unreal. When listening to my favorite songs, I pick up on background instruments I was previously unable to. It's just so amazing to be able to listen to music like this. The noise cancellation is also top tier.
Even in a crowded room, nouse just disappears with the press of a button. Transparent mode works extremely well, too. I love being able to hold a conversation while still being able to hear my music. I HIGHLY recommend these headphones for anyone looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to more pricy competitors.
" — Shanae
Second-gen Apple AirPod Pros for $80 off list price
Promising review:
"The AirPods Pro are absolutely amazing! The sound quality is top-notch, with rich bass and crisp, clear audio. The active noise cancellation feature is a game-changer, blocking out background noise and immersing you in your music or calls. The transparency mode is great too, allowing you to hear your surroundings without taking your AirPods off.
The fit is incredibly comfortable, thanks to the customizable ear tips. They stay securely in place, even during workouts or when you're on the move. The sweat and water resistance make them perfect for any activity. The battery life is impressive, giving you hours of listening time on a single charge. The wireless charging case is super convenient and ensures that your AirPods are always ready to go. The integration with iOS devices is seamless. The automatic pairing and quick device switching make using them a breeze. And with Siri always at your command, you can control your music, make calls, or get directions without even reaching for your phone. Overall, the AirPods Pro are a fantastic investment. They deliver an exceptional audio experience, a comfortable fit, and convenient features
." — Joshua
A floral paper organizer for 35% off list price
Almost everything from Rifle Paper Co. is on sale.
A Moccamaster 10-cup coffee maker for 30% off list price
My husband, a coffee connoisseur, has assured me that in the "coffee community," this machine is regarded as one (if not THE) best drip coffee machines on the market. I mean, it does boast the ability to brew between a half or full carafe, a brew basket that automatically stops the flow of coffee when removing the carafe (no mess!), and a hotplate with an independent heating element to keep coffee at the perfect temperature. But for me? It's the color options. There are SO many to choose from — there's no doubt in my mind anyone would be able to find an option that would look great in their home. I actually do own one in my home (it's fabulous) and it does all that it says it will. It's certainly lived up to our expectations — and we drink a lot of coffee as parents of a 1-year-old.
A roll of Alpine Garden wallpaper for 20% off list price
Schoolhouse is offering 20% off its home goods and decor.
An obscenely comfortable Lovesac for 30% off list price
A few years ago my family and I chipped in and got my sister a Lovesac for her first apartment — it was quite literally her only request. When I say she's obsessed with this bubble of comfort that would be such an understatement. I never understood why she was so in love with it until I sat down in it myself. It feels like the biggest, most loving hug you have ever received in your life. The outside is so soft that you can't help but want to burrow in and sit in the chair forever.