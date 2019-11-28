FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change

After gobbling down plates of turkey and mashed potatoes, you’re probably not thinking about your next meal. Future you, however, is going to want to feast your eyes on this Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal on the now-famous Instant Pot.

If you still haven’t joined the Instant Pot gang, here’s what the hype is all about. It has a 4.6-star rating and over 37,000 reviews on Amazon, where the 6-quart model normally retails for $100. This year’s Black Friday Instant Pot deal, however, is for just $49 at Walmart — the cheapest we’ve seen it.

siims via Getty Images The Instant Pot is also a good gift for the person who just wants an easy way to get dinner on the table quickly.

The Instant Pot does the work of several different kitchen gadgets because it has the ability to slow cook, sauté, steam, stew, cook rice and keep your food warm — all in the same chamber. It can even make yogurt or cheesecake, though a bit controversially.