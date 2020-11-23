HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Have you already mastered bread baking, focaccia decorating and sourdough starter-ing? If you want another culinary challenge, we might recommend snagging an Instant Pot on sale this Black Friday. It’s Instant Pot season, after all.

The thing is, there are several different sizes of Instant Pot on the market — and nearly all of them are on sale this Cyber Week. How do you know which Instant Pot size is best for your family?

An Instant Pot is a foolproof way to pull off a perfect meal with minimal effort. This kitchen hero does the work of seven different kitchen gadgets, and has the ability to slow cook, sauté, steam, stew, cook rice and keep your food warm like a chafing dish. It can even be used to make the famous Instant Pot cheesecake.

If you’re short on counter space and usually cooking for one, the Instant Pot Duo Mini (3-quart) is perfect for making small meals. It normally retails for $80, but is on sale for $60 right now.

The Instant Pot DUO60 6-quart, on the other hand, can feed up to six people and is perfect for serving up a family. Get it on sale for $79 (normally $100) at Walmart. It also features an air-fryer attachment for making crispy fried chicken and french fries with way less oil than traditional cooking.

The Instant Pot has a 4.7-star rating and nearly 100,000 reviews raving about easy meals and successful Instant Pot recipes. It has adjustable settings so you can toss in all of the ingredients in the morning and have your meal ready as soon as you’re ready for dinner. It’s also dishwasher safe, so you don’t have to stress about dirty dishes.