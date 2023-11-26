HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Have you ever used a product so good that you feel compelled to bring it up in conversation or sing its praises online? For me, It Cosmetics’ multitasking, problem-solving CC+ Cream is that product — and it’s 30% off right now for Black Friday.
Like many people, I had seen the buzz surrounding the formula a few years ago. And as someone who has undergone a truly arduous quest to find the right foundation, I wanted to see if this option could address my cosmetic concerns ― mainly the keratosis pilaris (also known as KP) that has plagued my skin’s surface for my entire life.
KP is a skin condition characterized by bumpy texture, increased dryness and severe redness, and it never played nice with most of the foundations I tried. After applying traditional formulas, red patches would show though as the day progressed, texture would become exaggerated, and product would start to separate at the first sight of sweat. Or, in the instances when a product was able to effectively cover up the symptoms of KP, it sat heavily on my skin, appearing thick, cakey and far too obvious for comfort.
However, when I first used IT Cosmetics’ long-wearing foundation ― which claims to be designed to specifically work with many skin types and visibly correct conditions such as acne scarring, rosacea, and hyper-pigmentation ― it was the first time I felt like a formulation addressed my insecurities by becoming part of my skin, rather than just covering up my perceived imperfections. I found that it blurred enlarged pores, brightened my overall complexion and left a finish that was the perfect combination of natural and slightly luminous.
Although the product functions like a foundation, the cream actually takes the place of a primer, moisturizer, brightening concealer, sunscreen and a foundation all in one. CC is an acronym that stands for “color control” or “complexion corrector,” and the product is intended to work flexibly with your skin to diffuse imperfections, rather than just resting on top of it. CC creams also often contain mineral-based sunscreens ― one of the main and unfortunate reasons they can come in such limited shade ranges.
Beyond the broad spectrum SPF of 50+, the item is laden with a buffet of well-loved skin care ingredients that I feel enhance its performance and make my skin feel healthier and even slightly nourished. You’ll find niacinamide to brighten and reduce redness; skin-plumping peptides, which help minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by supporting natural collagen production; hyaluronic acid for improved elasticity and hydration; and antioxidants to help mitigate skin damage brought on environmental stressors.
My favorite way to apply the CC+ Cream is using a damp makeup sponge, like the Beauty Blender, over skin that has been hydrated with a lightweight moisturizer. Since this cream is so full-coverage, I use just one pump split between both sides of my face and, using a bouncing motion, blend the product into my skin until it looks airbrushed and fully incorporated. If I want to, I can easily blend powders, concealers and other cream products on top without experiencing any kind of product pulling or patchiness.
Admittedly, $42 is on the higher end for makeup, a reason that makes this Black Friday deal all the more sweeter. However, I also justify the price knowing that I have to use so little of it to get my desired results, and it doubles as a sunscreen. It is available in 12 flexible shades and three other formulations, including a mattifying version ideal for oily skin, an illuminating option for a more radiant finish, and a lightweight-coverage choice that has a more liquid texture and is offered in more shades (all of these are also on sale for Black Friday by the way).
You can keep scrolling to see why other people have permanently integrated this all-in-one product in their routine
“I’ve tried so many different foundations, cc creams, bb creams, skin tints, etc. this is by far my favorite. It has great coverage, blends perfectly, makes my skin look flawless, doesn’t feel heavy, stays all day, and never makes me break out like all other foundations. Been using for years and I haven’t found anything else that comes close to this.” ― leeeeeeeeesh
“I have found my forever foundation! I am just shy of 44 years old. I have age spots, LARGE pores, redness due to sun damage and 23 years of smoking cigarettes. I do not have flawless skin. This makes it look damn near flawless WITHOUT being cakey or looking over done! I have redness all over my cheeks and jaw area. I [also] have very oily skin. It was 80 degrees today, plus I became a bit sweaty today as I am pre-menopausal. The foundation stayed right where I put it! There was not any beading, no smeary, or running of the coverage!” ― ConsMom07
“I am NOT someone who writes reviews often. Around the time I turned 40, I started getting fine lines. My make-up either sinks into those lines and makes them more noticeable, OR it slides off my face in a few hours regardless of primers. I was on a mission to find something good for aging and this is PERFECT. It stays put ALL DAY and it looks very natural even though it is full coverage. It does not sink into my wrinkles at all, my skin looks even and absolutely flawless. I have gone 14 hours without needing to touch up. I am so thankful I found this. I was about to give up completely.” ― Mo0may
“The best I’ve found. I have rosacea so I need something that can cover my redness while still looking natural and doesn’t upset my skin. This does the trick. It’s not an opaque-coverage, but I wanted something that would blend well and help even out my skin tone in a natural-looking way while also giving sun protection. This is by far the best solution I’ve found. Thank you, It Cosmetics!” ― SvdP