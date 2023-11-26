“I’ve tried so many different foundations, cc creams, bb creams, skin tints, etc. this is by far my favorite. It has great coverage, blends perfectly, makes my skin look flawless, doesn’t feel heavy, stays all day, and never makes me break out like all other foundations. Been using for years and I haven’t found anything else that comes close to this.” ― leeeeeeeeesh

“I have found my forever foundation! I am just shy of 44 years old. I have age spots, LARGE pores, redness due to sun damage and 23 years of smoking cigarettes. I do not have flawless skin. This makes it look damn near flawless WITHOUT being cakey or looking over done! I have redness all over my cheeks and jaw area. I [also] have very oily skin. It was 80 degrees today, plus I became a bit sweaty today as I am pre-menopausal. The foundation stayed right where I put it! There was not any beading, no smeary, or running of the coverage!” ― ConsMom07

“I am NOT someone who writes reviews often. Around the time I turned 40, I started getting fine lines. My make-up either sinks into those lines and makes them more noticeable, OR it slides off my face in a few hours regardless of primers. I was on a mission to find something good for aging and this is PERFECT. It stays put ALL DAY and it looks very natural even though it is full coverage. It does not sink into my wrinkles at all, my skin looks even and absolutely flawless. I have gone 14 hours without needing to touch up. I am so thankful I found this. I was about to give up completely.” ― Mo0may

“The best I’ve found. I have rosacea so I need something that can cover my redness while still looking natural and doesn’t upset my skin. This does the trick. It’s not an opaque-coverage, but I wanted something that would blend well and help even out my skin tone in a natural-looking way while also giving sun protection. This is by far the best solution I’ve found. Thank you, It Cosmetics!” ― SvdP