HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Amazon Tom’s Guide’s tech experts call the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds the “best wireless earbuds” and “best AirPod alternatives.”

Here’s an early Black Friday deal you’ll want to listen to.

If you’re looking for a deal on wireless headphones or earbuds, you might save more shopping early than waiting for Black Friday on Nov. 29. In fact, we’ve spotted a pair of top AirPod competitors on a huge markdown ahead of the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

The Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds “beat out AirPods on sound quality,” according to the gadget experts at CNET. Tom’s Guide’s tech experts call them the “best wireless earbuds” and “best AirPod alternatives.”

That’s good news for folks who are looking to save on a quality pair of headphones this season, because right now these top-rated wireless earbuds are more than 40% off on Amazon — for just $100. Normally these Bluetooth earbuds would set you back $170 full price, but we’ve spotted them for $70 off well before Black Friday. With more than 4,400 reviews on the site, they’re a deal too good to pass up.

Whether you’re getting ready to take a 3-hour commuter train to your mother-in-law’s house for Thanksgiving, or are prepping for a cross-country flight with the kiddos in tow, a good pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones are essential to passing the time.

If you’ve been curious about AirPods, but aren’t into the idea of splashing out $160 for them, these Jabra Elite 65t’s are a good compromise. They promise a quality audio sound that you can personalize using the Jabra Sound+ app. They also come with a charging case that fits perfectly in your pocket, so you can keep your headphones charged on the go.