Black Friday 2020 Kitchen Deals: KitchenAid, Keurig, Instant Pot And More

Deals to get you cooking, including on air fryers, blenders, cookware, bread makers and pasta makers.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

This Black Friday, you can count on having tons of kitchen deals to choose from.&nbsp;
This Black Friday, you can count on having tons of kitchen deals to choose from. 

If you’ve been looking for the right set of cookware, a new Keurig coffee maker or the perfect Instant Pot, now’s the time to both splurge and save: Black Friday is here, and there are of plenty of kitchen deals you can’t miss.

Our shopping editors have been busy combing through the sales going on at places like Amazon, Walmart, Target and Macy’s to see what’s actually worth getting. So far, we’ve spotted deals on things like an onyx KitchenAid stand mixer that’s now under $200 and a Breville mini smart oven that can fit a small pizza.

There are plenty of kitchen deals that you don’t want to miss out on from big-name brands like Calphalon, KitchenAid, Keurig and Instant Pot, just to name a few. If you’ve been waiting to save on an air fryer for your French fries, a bread maker machine for homemade sourdough, a blender for smoothies, or even a pasta machine to master your penne, now’s your chance.

Out of all the kitchen deals we’ve seen so far for Black Friday, this Ninja Foodi pressure cooker and air fryer is probably the best one. Originally $315, you can get it now for $170 at Macy’s (BTW, the deal is live until Nov. 28).

In case you don’t know, you can find all of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage in one convenient place. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from Bose headphones to Parachute sheets and Buffy’s cult-favorite comforter.

Keep scrolling to check out all the best Black Friday kitchen deals we’ve seen so far, including on cookware, kitchen gadgets and small appliances. And check back soon, as we’ll be updating this deal with even more deals as we find them.

Take a look:

1
Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker 9-in-1
Amazon
Originally $120, get it now for $70 at Amazon.
2
Crux 3.7-Quart Touchscreen Electric Air Fryer
Macy's
Originally $100, get it now for $40 at Macy's.
3
Our Place's Always Pan
Our Place
Originally $145, get it now for $95 with code SUPERSALE at Our Place.
4
Breville Mini Smart Oven
Sur La Table
Originally $270, get it now for $128 at Sur La Table.
5
Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer, Roast & Bake
Walmart
Originally $199, get it now for $169 at Walmart.
6
Tools of the Trade 22-Pc. Cutlery Set
Macy's
Originally $65, get the set now for $20 at Macy's.
7
KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head 4.5 Quart Onyx Black Stand Mixer
Walmart
Originally $259, get it now for $189 at Walmart.
8
Ninja Kitchen System With Auto IQ Boost And 7-Speed Blender
Target
Originally $200, get it now for $100 at Target.
9
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Originally $100, get it now for $79 at Amazon.
10
Cuisinart SS-15 Combo Coffee Maker
Macy's
Originally $250, get it now for $140 at Macy's.
11
Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick 10-Pc. Cookware Set
Macy's
Originally $340, get the set now for $140 at Macy's.
12
Cuisinart 6-Pc. Ceramic Cutlery Set
Macy's
Originally $50, get the set now for $30 at Macy's.
13
Philips Pasta Maker
Williams-Sonoma
Originally $399, get it now for $250 at Williams-Sonoma.
14
Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11-in-1
Amazon
Originally $180, get it now for $130 at Amazon.
15
Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Walmart
Originally $99, get it now for $79 at Walmart.
16
Ninja Foodi 8-Qt. 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
Macy's
Originally $315, get it now for $170 at Macy's.
17
Calphalon Classic Nonstick 8" & 10" Fry Pan Combo Pack
Macy's
Originally $75, get the set now for $45 at Macy's.
18
Cuisinart Bread Maker
Amazon
Originally $185, get it now for $88 at Amazon.
19
Instant Pot 6qt Vortex Air Fryer
Target
Originally $100, get it now for $60 at Target.
20
Hamilton Beach Weston Deluxe Electric Pasta Machine
Macy's
Originally $175, get it now for $140 at Macy's.
21
Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7-in-1
Amazon
Originally $100, get it now for $50 at Amazon.
22
Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Hard-Anodized 14-Pc. Cookware Set
Macy's
Originally $335, get the set now for $160 at Macy's.
23
Nespresso by De'Longhi VertuoPlus
Walmart
Originally $149, get it now for $99 at Walmart.
24
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Target
Originally $200, get it now for $140 at Target.
25
NutriBullet 1200W Blender Combo With Single Serve Cups
Macy's
Originally $175, get it now for $140 at Macy's.
26
Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker
Target
Originally $100, get it now for $70 at Target.
27
KitchenAid Ultra Power 5-Speed Hand Mixer
Target
Originally $50, get it now for $35 at Target.
28
Calphalon Simply Nonstick 10-Pc. Cookware Set
Macy's
Originally $250, get the set now for $100 at Macy's.
29
Oster Expressbake Breadmaker
Amazon
Originally $90, get it now for $69 at Amazon.
30
Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker With Dishwasher-Safe Milk Frother
Amazon
Originally $200, get it now for $170 at Amazon.
shoppableshoppingFoodCommerceBest deals