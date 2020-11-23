HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Vadym Pastukh via Getty Images This Black Friday, you can count on having tons of kitchen deals to choose from.

If you’ve been looking for the right set of cookware, a new Keurig coffee maker or the perfect Instant Pot, now’s the time to both splurge and save: Black Friday is here, and there are of plenty of kitchen deals you can’t miss.

Our shopping editors have been busy combing through the sales going on at places like Amazon, Walmart, Target and Macy’s to see what’s actually worth getting. So far, we’ve spotted deals on things like an onyx KitchenAid stand mixer that’s now under $200 and a Breville mini smart oven that can fit a small pizza.

There are plenty of kitchen deals that you don’t want to miss out on from big-name brands like Calphalon, KitchenAid, Keurig and Instant Pot, just to name a few. If you’ve been waiting to save on an air fryer for your French fries, a bread maker machine for homemade sourdough, a blender for smoothies, or even a pasta machine to master your penne, now’s your chance.

Out of all the kitchen deals we’ve seen so far for Black Friday, this Ninja Foodi pressure cooker and air fryer is probably the best one. Originally $315, you can get it now for $170 at Macy’s (BTW, the deal is live until Nov. 28).

In case you don’t know, you can find all of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage in one convenient place. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from Bose headphones to Parachute sheets and Buffy’s cult-favorite comforter. Keep scrolling to check out all the best Black Friday kitchen deals we’ve seen so far, including on cookware, kitchen gadgets and small appliances. And check back soon, as we’ll be updating this deal with even more deals as we find them.