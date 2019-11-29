HuffPost Finds

The Best Black Friday PS4 Deals Of 2019

Don't wait up for the PS5 when deals on PS4, PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro and PSVR bundles are happening right now.

Gaming without the guilt&nbsp;&mdash; these are the best PlayStation deals for Black Friday 2019.
While the gamer in your life might be anxiously awaiting the arrival of the latest consoles and controllers, you might just trying to catch up and find the gift that’ll fill them with glee this holiday season.

It’s already hard enough to find something for guys who aren’t easy to shop for or women who seem to have everything. But gifts for gamers are sometimes harder to keep up with because of all the updates and latest tech out there, from Xbox and Nintendo to PS4. That’s where Black Friday’s best PS4 deals come in.

While the PS5 might not be coming out for awhile, that doesn’t mean that the gamer in your life has to wait long to upgrade their old console that has seen better days.

Luckily, we found some of the best deals on PS4, PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro, and PlayStation virtual reality bundles, games and accessories so you don’t have to keep guessing about what to get the gamer in your life.

Your gamer will thank you. If they ever get up from their screen, that is.

Check out the best PlayStation deals for Black Friday 2019:

1
PlayStation PS4 Console Bundle
Walmart
This bundle from Walmart includes a jet black PS4, matching wireless controller and three of the most celebrated PS4 games: "God of War," "The Last of Us Remastered" and "Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition." Originally $300, get it for $200 at Walmart.
2
PlayStation VR Bundle Five-Game Pack
Best Buy
While you'll have to buy a PlayStation 4 separately, this bundle comes with everything you need for an immersive gaming experience. The bundle includes a PlayStation VR headset, PlayStation camera, a demo disc and vouchers for five games. The games are "Astro Bot Rescue Mission," "Everybody's Golf VR," "PlayStation VR Worlds," "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR" and "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard." Originally $300, this bundle comes down to $200 at Best Buy.
3
PlayStation VR Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR Bundle
Best Buy
This PlayStation VR bundle is quite popular, with a 4.7-star rating and over 140 reviews. While this bundle doesn't include the PS4, it does include a PlayStation VR headset and move controllers, a PlayStation camera and a demo disc. Plus, it comes with a "Blood & Truth" disc and a game voucher for "Everybody's Golf VR." For Black Friday, Best Buy is offering $100 off PlayStation VR bundles like this one. Originally $350, get it for $250.
4
PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Console Bundle
Best Buy
This bundle includes a jet-black PlayStation 4 Pro console, matching DualShock 4 wireless controller and "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare." Originally $400, get it as a Black Friday deal for $300 at Best Buy. Best Buy is offering just the console, too, if you're not a big fan of "Call of Duty." But keep in mind that the console-only option is still the same price as it is with the "Call of Duty" add-on.
5
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Fortnite Neo Versa Bundle
Kohl's
For Black Friday, Kohl's is offering the PlayStation 4 Slim, a lighter version of the PS4, and includes exclusive Fortnite content like 2,000 V-Bucks, which gamers will surely need on their next adventure. Plus, if you're getting this bundle as a gift, you'll be able to get $60 in Kohl's Cash to use for yourself. Originally $300, get the bundle for $200 as a Black Friday deal.
6
Select Playstation 4 DualShock Wireless Controllers
Target
Target's having a sale on select colors on the Playstation 4 DualShock Wireless Controllers. The controllers have a touch pad and built-in speaker so that your gamer can play the day away. Originally $60, get them for $40 at Target.
7
BEBONCOOL PS4 Controller USB Charging Station Dock
Amazon
This charger will come in handy when you or the gamer you know want to charge two PlayStation 4 controllers at the same time. The charger is compatible with both DualShock PS4, PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro controllers. The deal on this charger starts on Nov. 25 and ends on Dec. 1, the day before Cyber Monday. Get it for $11 at Amazon .
8
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Standard Edition - PlayStation 4
Best Buy
While the latest "Call of Duty" might have only just been released on Oct. 25, it's now a steal as a Black Friday deal at Best Buy. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" challenges gamers and up to three friends to intense combat. Originally $60, get it now for $40 at Best Buy.
9
Red Dead Redemption 2 and other select PS4 games
Walmart
For Black Friday, Walmart's putting select video games on sale for $30, including games that can be played on PlayStation 4. So you'll be able to get titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, which is originally $40 for $10 off. But don't worry if that's not the right game for you, Walmart's got an entire page of $30 deals.
10
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and other select games
Walmart
For Black Friday, Walmart is offering some select PS4 games for $25, bringing this "Call of Duty: Black Ops" down from $35.
11
Logitech - G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4
Best Buy
For gamers who just can't get enough racing games, this racing wheel that's compatible with PS3 and PS4 might be the thing that takes their gaming to the next level. The wheel also comes with pedals and a power adapter. Originally $400, get it for $200 at Best Buy.
