Amazon A Jackery portable power station, TheraGun Mini massage device and Bissell Little Green upholstery cleaner

When the holiday season rolls around, you want to save the most on the best products. To save you time and get you everything you need, we rounded up the best Black Friday sales on Amazon’s top-rated items.

From food storage containers to motion-sensor night lights, they’re helpful and handy products, with sale prices you won’t be able to pass up on. Most items are under $50, though we slipped in some beloved bigger ticket items, too. Every item listed has at least a 4.5-star rating with thousands if not tens of thousands of reviews.

Advertisement

Whether you’re getting a head start on your holiday shopping or need to spruce things up around your house, we think you’ll love these deals, it seems like everyone else on Amazon did.