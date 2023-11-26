ShoppingsalesBlack Fridaykitchen

These Are Some Of The Highest Rated Amazon Items On Sale For Black Friday

Reviewers say these items are worth every penny — and they’re on sale for a limited time.
A Jackery portable power <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082TMBYR6?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=655e70c9e4b0c0333bee8796%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="station" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="655e70c9e4b0c0333bee8796" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082TMBYR6?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=655e70c9e4b0c0333bee8796%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">station</a>, TheraGun Mini massage <a href="https://www.amazon.com/TheraGun-Mini-Handheld-Electric-Massage/dp/B0B6RVQQG3?ref_=Oct_DLandingS_D_01a5aab0_9&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=655e70c9e4b0c0333bee8796%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="device" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="655e70c9e4b0c0333bee8796" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/TheraGun-Mini-Handheld-Electric-Massage/dp/B0B6RVQQG3?ref_=Oct_DLandingS_D_01a5aab0_9&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=655e70c9e4b0c0333bee8796%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">device</a> and Bissell Little Green upholstery <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0016HF5GK?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=655e70c9e4b0c0333bee8796%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cleaner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="655e70c9e4b0c0333bee8796" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0016HF5GK?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=655e70c9e4b0c0333bee8796%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">cleaner</a>
When the holiday season rolls around, you want to save the most on the best products. To save you time and get you everything you need, we rounded up the best Black Friday sales on Amazon’s top-rated items.

From food storage containers to motion-sensor night lights, they’re helpful and handy products, with sale prices you won’t be able to pass up on. Most items are under $50, though we slipped in some beloved bigger ticket items, too. Every item listed has at least a 4.5-star rating with thousands if not tens of thousands of reviews.

Whether you’re getting a head start on your holiday shopping or need to spruce things up around your house, we think you’ll love these deals, it seems like everyone else on Amazon did.

1
Amazon
Jackery's Explorer 300 portable power station (29% off list price)
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

If you're looking for a durable portable power bank that doesn't cost a million dollars or weigh a ton, the Jackery Explorer 300 is about the size of a small cooler and weighs less than seven pounds. It has four output ports and can charge a phone up to 24 times before needing to be plugged in again.
$199 at Amazon (regularly $279-$299)
2
Amazon
Waterpik Aquarius water flosser (50% off list price)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Make flossing a little more fun with this automatic water flosser. With 10 pressure settings, you can get every part of your mouth and keep your gums happy.
$49.99 at Amazon (regularly $79.99)
3
Amazon
An internet-beloved baby blanket for adults (50% off list price)
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

We love all "adult baby blankets" here at HuffPost, but these airy, muslin gauze babies really take the cake. They're incredibly lightweight and soft and promise to provide comfort without making you feel overheated.
$29.34 at Amazon (regularly $37)
4
Amazon
The TikTok-famous vacuum-mop buyers can't stop raving about (30% off list price)
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

The Tineco iFloor 3 Breeze Complete vacuum-mop is a cleaning machine for hard floors that is constantly going viral on TikTok. People cannot get enough of this cordless, lightweight and self-propelling mop that vacuums up dirt and the dirty water from the mopping process. Although often on sale, this mop-vac hasn't been offered at a listed price this low since a lightning deal in July.
$195.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $279.99)
5
Amazon
The Musical Rhymes Book (20% off list price)
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

With more than 40 songs, melodies, sounds and phrases this interactive baby book will keep little hands and ears busy for hours. It has exciting light-up buttons and other toggles to make reading fun.
$15.99 at Amazon (regularly $19.99)
6
Amazon
A set of 50 kids' velvet hangers (37% off list price)
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Keep your kiddo's closet organized with this set of 50 velvet hangers. They measure just under a foot long and are super thin to maximize your storage space. Some reviews say these even work for adult clothes in narrow closets.
$16.22 at Amazon (regularly $25.73)
7
Amazon
TheraGun mini massage gun (25% off list price)
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

A pocket-sized massage gun with three speed options, this little guy packs a big punch. It weighs less than 1.5 pounds and fits in the palm of your hand, helping you relieve tension and kinks.
$149 at Amazon (regularly $199)
8
Amazon
A KitchenAid five-quart stand mixer (24% list price)
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Whip, mix, shred, knead and more with this 10-speed professional KitchenAid stand mixer. It comes with three attachable heads and is compatible with many other KitchenAid add-ons, like pasta makers and ice cream machines.
$349.99 at Amazon (originally $459.99)
9
Amazon
A 60-minute version of Catan (50% off list price)
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Get the whole family into Catan with this perfect, one-hour starter game. It's perfect for kids or adults who have never played the full game before to get them into the basics and excited about the game.
$27.47 at Amazon (originally $54.99)
10
Amazon
Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner (27% off list price)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

If your furry friends or little ones bring snow or dirt into the house, fret not. The small but powerful Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner has over 33,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Revive your couch, pillows, car seats, carpet and rugs with this portable cleaner, which has a 48-ounce reservoir for soiled water and comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool to scrub messes and suck up stains.
$89.99 at Amazon (regularly $123.59)
11
Amazon
A portable car jump starter (33% off list price)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Drive with peace of mind with this portable car battery jumper. It works as a power bank to charge your phone or small electronics on the go and can restart a car battery without another car.
$52.99 at Amazon (regularly $79.99)
12
Amazon
Silicone bottles stoppers from a trusted wine brand
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

A small but extraordinarily handy thing to stock up on, this petite, cone-shaped silicone plug will preserve the half-opened wine bottles that tend to proliferate around the holidays. (They’re also great for oils and vinegars.) They’d make a useful stocking stuffer for the oenophile in your life or for your own kitchen.
$3.29 at Amazon (regularly $4.99)
13
Amazon
A viral kitchen helper (40% off list price)
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

It’s hard to overstate the popularity of this handy chopping tool. It comes with four distinct blade inserts that enable you to spiralize and dice produce in a single swift motion and deposit the results into a handy box that doubles as a storage container.
$23.95 at Amazon (regularly $36)
14
Amazon
A set of 20 Rubbermaid airtight food storage boxes (32% off list price)
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Upgrade your pantry with this set of 20 food storage containers with air-tight, snap-on lids. The containers and lids are odor- and stain-resistant and can go in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.
$129.99 at Amazon (regularly $189.99)
15
Amazon
A Kasa Smart Wi-Fi plug (30% off list price)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Turn any plug into a voice-control smart plug with this Wi-Fi-enabled smart plug. You can schedule your outlets to turn on and off at your leisure or put it on away mode if you're going out of town.
$6.99 at Amazon (regularly $9.99)
16
Amazon
A five-pack of printed Swedish Dishcloths (20% off list price)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Save some paper towels and elevate your kitchen with these chic reusable Swedish Dishcloths. One cloth lasts as long as 17 rolls of paper towels, helping you clean up around the house and kitchen. The fun black and white patterns will look great by your sink or on your counter.
$11.96 at Amazon (regularly $14.95)
17
Amazon
A BlueAir air purifier (30% off list price)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Inspired by Swedish design, this sleek air purifier is as useful as it is cool. With asthma plus allergy filters, it can eliminate 99.97% of particles of smog, smoke, pollen, dust, pet dander and household odors while operating super-quietly in rooms up to 912 square feet.
$118.99 at Amazon (regularly $169.99)
18
Amazon
A half-gallon Stasher bag (25% off list price)
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Stasher's reusable silicone bags are a kitchen game-changer. Not only can they go in the fridge, freezer, microwave and dishwasher, but they're effortless to use, super easy to take with you to school or work and have a tight seal to keep produce fresh. This one has a half-gallon capacity, so it's perfect for holding prepped fruits and veggies or taking car snacks on the go.
$16 at Amazon (regularly $21.99)
19
Amazon
Rubbermaid produce-saving containers (25% off list price)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

With an 18-cup container, an 11-cup container and two 4.6-cup medium containers, this set of produce containers will keep your various fruits and veggies fresh for longer. They have an elevated base that keeps produce from the moisture that collects at the bottom and a built-in vent filter on the top to keep everything crisp and fresh.
$29.99 at Amazon (regularly $39.99)
20
Amazon
Motion sensor nightlights (38% off list price)
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Never trip walking to the bathroom in the night again with this pair of motion sensor plug-in lights. You can keep them on all day or set them to turn on with movement, enjoying the three light modes from high to medium to low.
$7.49 at Amazon (regularly $12.99)
21
Amazon
A mini extra bright flashlight (50% off list price)
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

If the power goes out, you get a flat fire at night or you're spending time in the outdoors, you'll be happy to have this powerful flashlight that's only a little bigger than a tube of Chapstick. It runs on one AA battery, or you can recharge it for 1000 lumens of light with the touch of a button.
$19.99 at Amazon (regularly $29.99)
22
Amazon
Maybelline Sky High mascara (30% off list price)
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Rock long lashes all day without clumping or extra weight with this Maybelline Sky High washable mascara. It's made with bamboo fibers to get your lashes extra full and long, with a flex brush that will ensure every lash gets some love.
$8.98 at Amazon (regularly $12.99)

