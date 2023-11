36 TikTok Products That Are Worth The Hype And On Sale This Black Friday

A nourishing yuzu-scented foaming hand soap for 20% off list price

"I've been using this soap, and not only is it super hydrating for my hands (LOL @ constantly handwashing now and forever!), the yuzu scent is just calming and lovely, and I'm obsessed with how light and frothy the foaming suds are from the soap. The best part is that the bottle is totally reusable; you buy the dispenser once, and then you can get refills of the foaming soap for $14.99 from then on out.": "I saw someone on TikTok with this and did an impulse buy and I love it. You do have to give it a few pumps at the beginning of the first use to get the soap up.Super cute and I love the fact that you can get refills so it's not a one use kind of deal." — Christina Hansen