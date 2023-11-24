36 TikTok Products That Are Worth The Hype And On Sale This Black Friday

Popular items from this list:
- A Kindle Paperwhite in a matte green for 26% off list price
- A heated eye massager for 62% off list price
- The legendary CeraVe Skin Renewing night cream for 32% off list price
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner for 28% off list price
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula
Promising review:
"Saw this thing all over TikTok and caved because my couch was looking BUSTED. This little green monster was super simple to put together out of the box, easy to wrap back up after use and the water that came after cleaning my couch was literally black... My couch is light blue so, definitely gets things CLEAN. Do it, you don't know you need it but you do." — KD Krane
A Kindle Paperwhite for 26% off list price
Check out a TikTok of the green Kindle
in action.Promising review:
"I am so happy to be reading more, and I find it easier to take around with me than carrying my book around. Easy to travel with, and battery life is amazing. I initially was skeptical because I love holding a physical book but ever since I received my new Paperwhite, everything has changed.
Lightweight, and so functional and easy to use. I love the option it can bounce off from your phone if you don't have time the capability. I have the free trial of Kindle Unlimited and its the best. I have been reading books and downloaded so much. LOVE LOVE LOVE THE GREEN COLOR it is so pretty." — eileeenie
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds for 53% off list price
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Katlyn D Arnold
A "holy grail" Coop Home Goods pillow for 20% off list price
Promising review:
"I hardly ever write reviews but I have to for this. I saw this pillow on TikTok and it got me curious so I immediately came to Amazon. OMG, it’s such a game changer. I’m a side sleeper and this pillow is heaven
. It’s some of the most comfortable sleep I have had in ages. I love it so much I bought a second one and have my eye on the body pillow. Obsessed! You need this in your bedroom." — MT
A heated eye massager for 62% off list price
Promising review
: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece.
The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" — Amazon Customer
BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer
The legendary CeraVe Skin Renewing night cream for 32% off list price
Promising review:
"I’ve been using the same cream for over 7 years. Every other cream would break me out, not moisturize my skin enough, or just make me too oily. I got this because I’ve been breaking out and I’ve been trying to find something to calm my skin down. The first night I used this my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" — Melody
"Yes yes yes! I recently found Cerave due to dermatologist reviews on TikTok and I am not disappointed! I’v
e always had oily, acne-prone skin and Cerave has shown me it was also super sensitive. These products are so gentle but work very well. I am still going through the purge (getting rid of all the gross stuff that was under the skin) but can already tell a big difference in my skin texture.
" — Alicia Reid
A Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker for 30% off list price
Promising review:
"I have always used drip coffee, French and Keurig. I decided to switch it up one day when I saw this machine on a Nespresso ad on TikTok. Man I’m glad I went with my gut. I love this thing. Coffee comes out perfect.
Stormio xCaffeine is our favorite. It brews a nice hot cup of coffee every time. I will say sometimes it does vibrate a lot, but from what I read that’s normal. We only use two pods a day so we’re definitely saving money! I recommend this machine 100%.
Also don’t forget to register is under your Nespresso account on their website for the warranty!" — Peatea
A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker for 39% off list price
Check out a TikTok of the retro Bluetooth speaker
in action.Promising review:
"Sound quality and durability is very good! I like the ability to change the artwork on the cover,
the ability to change the brightness of the image, the ability to change the volume of the startup/connect/disconnect, the auto-shutoff and auto-sleep mode toggles, and the ability to set multiple alarms (available on the app only, sadly, not out of the box). There's surprisingly a lot you can do with such a seemingly simple device, and it's made more than a great replacement alarm clock for me, which is initially what I bought it for.
Highly recommend if you've got the extra coin to spend on something cute, fun, and practical!" — Soul Breaker
A bottle of Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray for 30% off list price
Check out a TikTok of the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
in action.Promising review
: "I rarely — I don't think ever — rave about a hair product, but this is an exception. I got it to smooth out the frizzies in my hair and it performed above and beyond my expectations.
I'm not a fan of the price, but I'll keep buying it because it's worth it. I highly recommend this product!" — Amazon Customer
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen for 20% off list price
Promising review:
"I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work.
I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm.
I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and taste
s!" — Victoria Bravo
A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller for 37% off list price
Promising review:
"My cat sheds and I saw this on TikTok and very much thought of it as an impulsive purchase at first for its price tag. But no, this is a very very necessary item in my day to day life.
Does it pick up every single hair leaving everything completely hairless, not really, it can be difficult to pick up hair from difficult crevices/corners and hair that's trapped within woven fabrics/upholsteries — HOWEVER — it does a wayyy wayyy better dang job than a lint roller or other products that rival this. My mother picked up something from a competitor and it did not clean up the hair as well as this did. I keep getting these for my pet-having friends as gifts because it's truly a holy grail product. I like that it picks up human hair too because as a long hair haver I can shed about as much as my cat does.
It's a durable product too, I've had mine for about a year now and it still works like it used to and it's fairly easy to clean the inside." — Connie
Essence's Lash Princess mascara for 20% off list price
Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say about it
: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings.
It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."Promising review
: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara!
I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." — Kd
A longline sports bra for 32% off list price (in select colors)
Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say about it
: I own this in so many colors it's truly lawless. I'm a long-distance runner and these are my holy grail — supportive without being constrictive
, lightweight enough to withstand sweat, and miraculously I don't chafe like I do with other sports bras. I am a huge fan of the Lululemon Align and will continue to swear by them until I die, but can only justify buying one of those a year — at this price point I was able to buy enough of these that I wear them errand running and with cute high-waisted jeans without worrying about losing them to the laundry.
These also wash up beautifully and stand the test of timePromising review:
"I saw these tanks all over TikTok. I decided to purchase one and absolutely love it. The fit and style is exactly the same
. I will say the material is not as soft and is more like a bathing suit material but overall it’s a great purchase!" — M
A Renpho percussion massager for 33% off list price
Check out aTikTok of the massager
in action. Promising review: "I
have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, but nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, and I opened the box to find an UNUSED, BRAND NEW massage gun with all the attachments. I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well!
In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal.
It's worth the money if you have pain." — L Johnson
A pair of cult-fave Alo leggings for 30% off list price
Check out a TikTok of the leggings in action.
They’re available in women's sizes XXS–L and three colors.
Promising review
: "I love these! I live in the northeast and gave up on buying lined leggings because they never stretch and most brands make a terrible fit. These have plenty of stretch like normal yoga pants but have a thin, soft lining on the interior that adds substantial warmth. They look great on! I bought two more pairs :)." — Gwen
A laser hair removal system with cooling technology for 27% off list price
Check out a TikTok of the laser hair remover
in action. Promising review:
"I bought this specifically for my bikini area. I have only used this product on that area. I am now in my eighth week, and there is hardly any hair left. I am honestly shocked. I was, of course, hoping it would work when I bought it, but honestly was pretty skeptical. It did take twice a week for all of eight weeks but it did work. The hair in your bikini area is the most coarse and therefore, I thought it would take longer but it has gotten rid of almost all the hair. I
can’t imagine how well it will work in other areas where the hair isn’t as thick or course. Would definitely purchase again and recommend." —strawn
A slim organizer tray for your cutlery for 41% off list price
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about it:
"I'm a little embarrassed about how often I think about it.
For the first week we owned it, my boyfriend and I both commented daily on what a smart design it is, how much room it freed up in our drawer, and how we wished we knew about it sooner.
If you — like me — are at that stage in your late 20s where practical, problem-solving products put a ridiculously wide smile on your face, I'm sure you'll love it." Promising review
: "New way to organize your silverware that has a sleek design. TikTok made me buy this! It’s a perfect design to not have as much clutter in your drawer. Great for ADHD people to see exactly what silverware is in which slot with the tiny pictures indicating a knife a spoon a fork!" — Haley Lutz
A pair of cult-fave, TikTok-beloved biker shorts for 44% off list price
Promising review:
"Honestly the best biker shorts comfortable material and true to size I’m typically a size 6/8 in jeans and got a Medium and fits perfectly! I bought these because of TikTok and honestly will be purchasing more! Haven’t found any like these in stores!" — Kazandra
The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller for 45% off list price
Promising review:
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." — Kelsey B.
A SwitchBot Smart Switch for 30% off list price
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed! Promising review:
"This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning.
I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem
. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." — Alecia McLochlin
A Waterpik Aquarius water flosser for up to 50% off list price
Check out a TikTok of the Waterpik
in action.Promising review:
"I LOVE this Waterpik. I should have bought one years ago! I've always had trouble remembering to floss and even when I would consistently floss for weeks, my bleeding never stopped. Probably because I was doing it wrong, IDK. My bleeding stopped within a month of using this device and my gums are the healthy shade of pink you see on TV. (Ridiculous, I know but c'mon! How cool.)
I use this once a day, every day, and sometimes twice. It is a little noisy but who cares. Nobody complains. Not even my kids who love to come in while I'm drying my hair to yell at me about how loud the hair dryer is haha. Do this for your health! And please remember to drain the line after every use. Mine still looks new after three months of continuous use." — Sugarling
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper for 40% off list price
Fullstar
is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper
in action.Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container.
" — Amazon Customer
An all seasons milk frother for 33% off list price
Check out a TikTok of the milk frother
in action.Promising review:
"I have tried several at-home latte makers. I have found the specialty makers to be too large in my small kitchen, a pain to clean, and intimidating to use. I tried this inexpensive little frother after seeing its great reviews. I’m pleased to report it has outperformed all of them. It takes less than a minute to froth milk that comes out thick and creamy, just like at a coffee shop.
I have used it with almond milk and regular and they both come out beautifully. I pour it over a bit of very strong coffee from my French press mixed with some Trader Joe’s sipping chocolate. Just perfect. It’s the first at-home mocha that doesn’t leave me feeling deprived of my fancy coffee fix.
As a bonus, it’s very easy to use — plug and play, really —s mall to store, and it cleans up like a breeze
. I would recommend cleaning right after use though, ask milk tends to stick to surfaces quickly and become difficult to remove. I highly recommend this product, without reservation. Enjoy!" — Placeholder
An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges for up to 45% off list price
Promising review
: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges
for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price.
I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." — chris
A short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit for 56% off list price
Select your size to see Black Friday pricing.
Promising review:
"TikTok did not steer me wrong! Ordering this again in another color and size!" —Jesse
"I bought this in black and I love it. The material is soft and stretchy and super comfortable.
Not see through at all. Doesn’t crotch you like other body suits. Snaps are super easy." — Reagan Knarr
A book-shaped flower vase for 48% off list price
Check out a TikTok of the book vase
in action.Promising review
: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." — kayla
A rechargeable mini USB fridge deodorizer for 26% off list price
Check out a TikTok of the deodorizer
in action. Promising review:
"I love how little space this deodorizer takes up. I’ve had a few different brands and types, but all were fairly bulky. This charged fast, and I love I only need to recharge monthly. My fridge hasn’t smelled once since I’ve started using." — Amazon Customer
A sleek LED alarm clock for 44% off list price
Plus, it has two USB outlets, which means you can use it to charge your phone (and AirPods) while you sleep.Promising review:
"This is what I have been looking for. I had seen this clock on TikTok many times and decided to bite the bullet.
Set up was easy and to get it to my perfect setting took me about two to three days of readjusting. I started with the automatic dim and changed it to have the display bright from 7 a.m. to midnight. When I wake up in the middle of the night, it's dimmed so it doesn't hurt my eyes. Instructions were a little tough, but I managed. Definitely recommend this clock to everybody." — Joshy S
A set of energy-restoring shower steamers for 33% off list price
Body Restore
is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free bath products made with natural essentials. Promising review:
"I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" — Merry
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser body scrub for 25% off list price
First Aid Beauty
is a US-based small business that specializes in clean, fragrance-free, cruelty-free personal care products.Promising review:
"I saw a dermatologist recommend this on TikTok and I figured I’d give it a try. I have had red bumps on the back of my arms for as long as I can remember and have tried multiple things, so I didn’t have very high expectations.
After one use, I could already see a difference! It says to use 1–2 times a week but I use it usually every other day, and I use Cerave rough and bumpy lotion after and now my red bumps are almost nonexistent. This product has truly been life changing and I would recommend to anyone struggling with red bumps! 10/10!" — Sydney
A cult-fave Mario Badescu Facial Spray for 30% off list price
Promising review:
"So, I purchased this product after seeing it on TikTok. This spray works VERY well with not sensitive skin. For me, I have not experienced ANY breakouts, nor have I experienced any rashes. Overall, it's AMAZING and I use on the daily." — GoodLife7
A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker for 34% off list price
Promising review:
"I saw one of these in action at a friends house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life.
I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever.
It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY
A set of "floating" kitchen knives e for 20% off list price
Each set comes with 13 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage stage knife sharpener, and an acrylic knife stand.Promising review:
"I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." — Emily S.
A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount for 47% off list price
Perilogics
is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on-the-go. Promising review:
"I got it, because like most of us, I saw it on TikTok. Wasn't sure if this will be worth the hype, but omg it is so awesome. It will not only be extremely useful on the plane, but when recording content almost anywhere,
so now we can carry this little light holder instead of entire tripod. Great purchase. Worth the hype." — Maja
A magnetic folding pill organizer for 33% off list price
Promising review:
"I purchased this because I saw them all over TikTok. As someone with chronic illness I honestly carry around like 10 different pill bottles for 'just in case' situations. This little pill box is a great size, I love that it’s magnetic and each little compartment fits a good amount of pills
. It won’t fit a ton of tums if that’s what you’re looking for, but the amount of space this has saved in my bag is amazing!" — Jasmin Salas
A nourishing yuzu-scented foaming hand soap for 20% off list price
BuzzFeed editor Emma Lord says:
"I've been using this soap, and not only is it super hydrating for my hands (LOL @ constantly handwashing now and forever!), the yuzu scent is just calming and lovely, and I'm obsessed with how light and frothy the foaming suds are from the soap. The best part is that the bottle is totally reusable; you buy the dispenser once, and then you can get refills of the foaming soap
for $14.99
from then on out." Promising review
: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and did an impulse buy and I love it. You do have to give it a few pumps at the beginning of the first use to get the soap up. But it does make a cute little flower on your hand.
Super cute and I love the fact that you can get refills so it's not a one use kind of deal." — Christina Hansen