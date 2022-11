Satisfyer Pro 2 air-pulse clitoris stimulator

With tens of thousands of positive reviews, the Satisfyer Pro 2 is tried and true. Using no-contact pressure-wave technology (a fancy way of saying air), the Satisfyer Pro 2 stimulates the feeling of oral sex with the push of a button. It's waterproof and has 11 intensities to help you find your perfect flow."This review may be a little different because we have been married 50 years. I have always looked for ways to keep our sex life exciting instead of falling into a dull boring routine. We've used a lot of toys through the years but nothing that compares to this one. My wife 'lites up' almost immediately upon use. It is FANTASTIC. I've nicknamed my wife 'firecracker' and she nicknamed this new toy 'junior'. Last night firecracker and junior were getting started while I took a shower in another room. I could hear them over the sound of the shower. Buy this thing. The only issue might be how much you entertain the neighbors. This thing works wonders." — Amazon customer