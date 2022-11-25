Between hosting dinner or traveling and seeing your mother-in-law, the holidays are a time of maximum stress. You’re probably looking for healthy, sustainable ways to center your own wellbeing and blow off some steam, and we’ve got good news for you. From today through Nov. 28, sexual wellness brand Satisfyer is offering up to 60% off their favorite items. Find air pulse clitoral stimulators, rabbit vibrators, anal beads, penis strokes, couples toys and more — all at prices that will give you even more pleasure.

Advertisement

If you’ve never played with sex toys, Satisfyer’s affordable and easy-to-use products are a great place to start. In her review, Amazon customer Midwestern Lady said had never previously orgasmed until purchasing herself the internet-famous Satisfyer Pro 2.

“I feel like I just opened a whole new door to my sex life and I’m so excited and grateful for this device,” the review reads. “If you’re debating taking the step, just do it. A middle-aged accountant from the Midwest who doesn’t take risks and gets nervous about new things did it, and you can too.”

If you’re looking to spruce up your solo play or hope to being some extra vibes during partner sex, check out Satisfyer’s Black Friday sale through Nov. 28.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.