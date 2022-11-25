Shopping
The Best Black Friday 2022 Sex Toy Deals From Satisfyer

Whether you’re splurging on a new vibrator or picking out a sexy stocking stuffer for your partner, these deals are too hot to miss.

Between hosting dinner or traveling and seeing your mother-in-law, the holidays are a time of maximum stress. You’re probably looking for healthy, sustainable ways to center your own wellbeing and blow off some steam, and we’ve got good news for you. From today through Nov. 28, sexual wellness brand Satisfyer is offering up to 60% off their favorite items. Find air pulse clitoral stimulators, rabbit vibrators, anal beads, penis strokes, couples toys and more — all at prices that will give you even more pleasure.

Shop Satisfyer's sale

If you’ve never played with sex toys, Satisfyer’s affordable and easy-to-use products are a great place to start. In her review, Amazon customer Midwestern Lady said had never previously orgasmed until purchasing herself the internet-famous Satisfyer Pro 2.

“I feel like I just opened a whole new door to my sex life and I’m so excited and grateful for this device,” the review reads. “If you’re debating taking the step, just do it. A middle-aged accountant from the Midwest who doesn’t take risks and gets nervous about new things did it, and you can too.”

If you’re looking to spruce up your solo play or hope to being some extra vibes during partner sex, check out Satisfyer’s Black Friday sale through Nov. 28.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Satisfyer Pro 2 air-pulse clitoris stimulator
With tens of thousands of positive reviews, the Satisfyer Pro 2 is tried and true. Using no-contact pressure-wave technology (a fancy way of saying air), the Satisfyer Pro 2 stimulates the feeling of oral sex with the push of a button. It's waterproof and has 11 intensities to help you find your perfect flow.

Promising review: "This review may be a little different because we have been married 50 years. I have always looked for ways to keep our sex life exciting instead of falling into a dull boring routine. We've used a lot of toys through the years but nothing that compares to this one. My wife 'lites up' almost immediately upon use. It is FANTASTIC. I've nicknamed my wife 'firecracker' and she nicknamed this new toy 'junior'. Last night firecracker and junior were getting started while I took a shower in another room. I could hear them over the sound of the shower. Buy this thing. The only issue might be how much you entertain the neighbors. This thing works wonders." — Amazon customer
On sale at Amazon (originally $49.95)
2
Amazon
Satisfyer Penguin air-pulse clitoris stimulator
Similar to the Pro 2, the Penguin is an air pulse toy that gives feelings of suction and pulsations directly to your clit. The rounded bottom makes it easy to hold, so it's an ideal toy for beginners.

Promising review: "I take medication that lowers the drive. It is hard to get off truly and many times I give up. I have no lover so it is a loner thing for me.
This? Wow It got me in less then one minute. Mind you it takes an hour or more and many times nothing at all. This did me in in less then a minute.
It is my new mate for life. Can in tux and he don’t care I am not all dressed up. Truly a must for those that have a really hard time reaching climax." — Samanta
On sale at Amazon (originally $$42.95)
3
Amazon
Satisfyer Curvy 2+
An air-pulse toy and a classic vibrator all in one, the Satisfyer Curvy 2+ will give your clit the suction and pulsing attention it deserves, while also vibrating. It connects to the Satisfyer app, so you can control this toy with your phone, and it's waterproof so you can take it in the shower.

Promising review: "I have never had something get the job done as good as this. Not even a man. It’s actually unhealthy how addictive I’ve become to this toy. I literally crave it every day. I have such a low sex drive but this toy has turned that completely around. Ladiessss - GET IT. I originally found it at Adam & Eve. A woman recommended it but Amazon sold it for MUCH cheaper.
Buy it but it buy ittt. I may even start handing these out for Christmas gifts, that’s how much I recommend it." — Mackenzie
On sale at Amazon (originally $$42.95)
4
Amazon
Satisfyer anal plugs 3-piece set
If you've been interested in engaging your backside, this beloved set of anal beads is great for beginners. The three toys have increasing diameters, so you can build your way up.

Promising review: "These were great for my entry into anal play, I think the material and size were great with not having much experience. The purple one felt incredible for both my partner and I when he was penetrating me vaginally at the same time. All in all led to a very fun night." — Paige
On sale at Amazon (originally $$19.95)
5
Amazon
Satisfyer Mr. Rabbit vibrator
Hit your G-spot and your clit at the same time with this Satisfyer rabbit toy. It has 12 different speeds and settings and can be used in the shower or bath.

Promising review: "So easy to use and great fun for a newbie. Love the variety of settings. Highly recommend." — Kyra
On sale at Amazon (originally $39.90)
6
Amazon
Satisfyer vibrating cock ring
Enhance your erection and give your partner some extra sensation with this vibrating cock ring. It's aimed to keep you lasting longer and give you more tingles during solo play or to add some vibes with a partner.

Promising review: "I enjoy this with my wife several times a week. We have been married for 17 years and have incorporated vibes so our sessions are efficient and effective. Everyone reaches climax and we then are able to go about our days working or dealing with kids." — Brandon
On sale at Amazon (originally $32.95)
7
Amazon
Satisfyer Double Plus couples vibrator
Bring penetrative partner sex to a new level with this remote control couples vibrator. It's meant to be worn by the receiving partner to give extra sensation to both parties, yet the options are truly endless.

Promising review: "While it takes a bit of work to keep in place, this little [device] is amazing. My husband and I are both enjoying it!" — Molly
On sale at Amazon (originally $27.95)
