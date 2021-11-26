After hosting Thanksgiving dinner, your kitchen floor has seen better days. It’s covered in gravy splatters, footprints and pie crust crumbs, so you need a heavy-duty tool to give it a deep clean. And if you’re looking for a cordless vacuum, steam mop or robot vacuum on a budget, you’re in luck. For Black Friday only, select Shark floor cleaning tools are up to 46% off.

Named after the toothy, carnivorous animal, these cleaning devices don’t step down from a challenge. For hardwood, carpet and tile alike, the Shark tools are here to make your floor extra clean. To make your cleaning as efficient as possible, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday Shark floor cleaner deals on Amazon.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Shark steam pocket mop hard floor cleaner (40% off)

Say goodbye to carting around the dirty bucket of mop water. For a mop and steam clean that’s quick and easy to store, look no further than the Shark steam pocket mop hard floor cleaner. With removable and interchangeable triangle and rectangle heads, this mop can get into hard spaces and keep your entire floor clean.

Shark anti-allergen pet power cordless stick vacuum (39% off)

This is a pet owner’s must. The tiny frame of this cordless vacuum gets under all your furniture, ensuring a deep clean. When you’re done with the floors, the barrel converts into a hand-held vacuum with an extender neck to get pet hair off your couches and beds and dust from mantels, window panes and other hard-to-reach areas.

Shark Rotator lift-away DuoClean Pro upright vacuum with self-cleaning brush roll (46% off)

For an all-in-one cleaning device, cue this Shark. With dual rollers, it’s sure to get everything off your floors and carpets. The “lift-away” function allows you to detach the canister for a better clean on stairs and furniture, and the self-cleaning brush roll lets you pick up pet hair like a breeze (read: no more yelling and picking out all the twisted hair that got stuck in the roll).

Shark Ion robot vacuum with Wi-Fi and Alexa control (33% off)