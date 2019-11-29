FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change
Whether you’re looking for a sleek sound bar to upgrade movie night or just wish your Google Home or Amazon Alexa smart speaker had a bit more bass for dance parties, now’s the time to upgrade with all of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals on speakers, audio and even headphones deals for 2019.
We’ve spotted some serious savings this year on everything from surround sound systems to bookshelf speaker deals, including this Bose SoundTouch 10 wireless speaker for nearly 50% off that might be the best deal we’ve seen so far for Black Friday 2019. We’ve also spotted deals on speakers from brands like Bose, Sonos, JBL, Google and Amazon.
We’ve rounded up the best deals on speaker, audio and more below. Keep scrolling for deals on sound bar systems, too.