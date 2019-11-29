HuffPost Finds

Black Friday 2019 Speaker Deals: Portable Speakers, Sound Bars And Wireless Speakers

The best Black Friday deals on speakers from Bose, Sonos, JBL, Apple, Google and Amazon.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change

From deals on sound bars to bookshelf speaker deals, we've found everything you need to step up your audio system without breaking the bank.
Whether you’re looking for a sleek sound bar to upgrade movie night or just wish your Google Home or Amazon Alexa smart speaker had a bit more bass for dance parties, now’s the time to upgrade with all of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals on speakers, audio and even headphones deals for 2019.

We’ve spotted some serious savings this year on everything from surround sound systems to bookshelf speaker deals, including this Bose SoundTouch 10 wireless speaker for nearly 50% off that might be the best deal we’ve seen so far for Black Friday 2019. We’ve also spotted deals on speakers from brands like Bose, Sonos, JBL, Google and Amazon.

We’ve rounded up the best deals on speaker, audio and more below. Keep scrolling for deals on sound bar systems, too.

The Best Black Friday Speaker Deals Of 2019

1
Q Acoustics 3020i Bookshelf Speaker Pair
Amazon
Normally $315, get them on sale for $268 on Amazon.
2
Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker
Amazon
Normally $200, get it on sale for $99 on Amazon.
3
JBL Flip 3 Stealth Bluetooth Speaker
Walmart
Get it on sale for $50 at Walmart.
4
Sonos Beam
Sonos
Normally $399, get it on sale for $319 at Sonos.
5
Google Home Max
Walmart
Normally $399, get it on sale for $299 at Walmart.
6
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker
Target
Normally $70, get it on sale for $40 at Target.
7
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable & Long-Lasting Bluetooth 360 Speaker
Amazon
Normally $299, get it on sale for $239 on Amazon.
8
Sonos Wireless Subwoofer
Sonos
Normally $699, get it on sale for $559 at Sonos.
9
Bose SoundTouch 30 Wireless Speaker
Amazon
Normally $499, get it on sale for $299 on Amazon.
10
Sony XB41 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Target
Normally $250, get it on sale for $125 at Target.
11
Sonos Playbar
Sonos
Normally $699, get it on sale for $559 at Sonos.
12
Aisuo Table Lamp With Bluetooth, Speaker And Alarm
Amazon
Normally $49, get it on sale for $30 on Amazon.
13
JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
Target
Normally $180, get it on sale for $100 at Target.
14
Bose SoundTouch 20 Wireless Speaker
Amazon
Normally $349, get it on sale for $199 on Amazon.
15
Sonos Playbase
Sonos
Normally $699, get it on sale for $559 at Sonos.

The Best Black Friday Sound Bar Deals Of 2019

1
TCL Alto Home Theater Sound Bar
Target
Normally $150, get it on sale for $100 at Target.
2
Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar
Amazon
Normally $699, get it on sale for $399 on Amazon.
3
Samsung Sound Bar
Target
Normally $170, get it on sale for $130 at Target.
4
VIZIO 20" 2.0 Sound Bar
Walmart
Normally $78, get it on sale for $49 at Walmart.
5
Samsung 3.1 R60M Soundbar
Walmart
Normally $300, get it on sale for $189 at Walmart.
