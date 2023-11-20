ShoppingsalesBlack FridayI regret to inform you

I Regret To Inform You That These Splurgeworthy Black Friday Sales Are Worth Every Penny

Whether you're getting a head start on holiday shopping or want to treat yourself to a fancy gift-to-self, this year's deals are unmatched.
Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JVD78TT?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=654e3f5fe4b0373d70b1d955%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Breville Bambino Plus espresso machine" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="654e3f5fe4b0373d70b1d955" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JVD78TT?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=654e3f5fe4b0373d70b1d955%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Breville Bambino Plus espresso machine</a>, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=29069&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=654e3f5fe4b0373d70b1d955&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Felemis-pro-collagen-green-fig-cleansing-balm-100g%2F14844572.html&platform=pl" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Elemis Pro-Collagen green fig cleansing balm" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="654e3f5fe4b0373d70b1d955" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=29069&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=654e3f5fe4b0373d70b1d955&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Felemis-pro-collagen-green-fig-cleansing-balm-100g%2F14844572.html&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Elemis Pro-Collagen green fig cleansing balm</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08SP5GYJP?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=654e3f5fe4b0373d70b1d955%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="iRobot Roomba vacuum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="654e3f5fe4b0373d70b1d955" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08SP5GYJP?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=654e3f5fe4b0373d70b1d955%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">iRobot Roomba vacuum</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C4ZB3WT5?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=654e3f5fe4b0373d70b1d955%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Peloton exercise bike" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="654e3f5fe4b0373d70b1d955" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C4ZB3WT5?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=654e3f5fe4b0373d70b1d955%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Peloton exercise bike</a>.
As much as I love stocking up on everyday necessities during big sales events like Black Friday, there’s something extra thrilling about splurging on otherwise cost-prohibitive items while they’re seriously marked down. Whether it’s a fancy skin care device, a luxurious gift or a major home design upgrade like a chic new rug, that hit of serotonin is irresistible.

I regret to inform you that this year, some of our favorite luxury brands and retailers have outdone themselves, because these deals are worth every penny.

Below, you’ll find the very best Black Friday splurges that are absolutely worth spending your hard-earned money on. The list includes gorgeous cookware sets and kitchen appliances, wellness devices and even some delicious cashmere clothing to keep you swaddled in comfort all winter long. And be sure to check back — we’ll be updating this story with new sales daily.

1
Dermstore
NuFace Mini starter kit (25% off list price)
Get 25% off the cult-fave NuFace toning microcurrent device at Dermstore through Nov. 27 with code JOY. I live for mine and find it to be a wonderful investment. And if you gift it, the beauty devotee in your life will be delighted and forever grateful to finally have their hands on this luxury device that's been known to contour, tone and smooth facial muscles in just a few minutes a day.
$165 at Dermstore (regularly $220)
2
Tushy
Tushy Spa 3.0 bidet (30% off list price)
Join the legions of people who are now avid bidet users and get this easy-to-use, adjustable bidet for your own toilet. It's easy to install and offers both warm or cool water options that leave you feeling fresh as a daisy. Right now, you can get 30% off bidets and bundles with code EARLYTURD, and the same discount from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27 with code ADDTOFART. From Nov. 27 through Nov. 28, keep those same deals going plus the addition of a free ornament with code CYBERBUMDAY at checkout.
$111.30 at Tushy (regularly $159)
3
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 694 vacuum (42% off list price)
Through Dec. 2, you can save 42% on this multitasking robot vacuum. You'll be shocked at just how much easier life is with one of these popular vacuums. This model offers Roomba's signature dirt detection technology that allows the device to spot and suction dirt from the filthier regions of your home, along with sensors that allow it to seamlessly navigate the room and avoid falling down the stairs.
$159 at Amazon (regularly $245)
4
Amazon
A renewed Vitamix Explorian professional-grade blender (34% off list price)
If you need a large container, this 64-ounce blender gives you everything you love about the Explorian model with even more capacity. It has 10 variable speeds, a pulse feature, strong stainless steel blades and that self-cleaning function we know and love. Through Nov. 27, you can save 34% on this high-end blender so you can make the perfect soups, smoothies, salsas and more.
$229.95 at Amazon (regularly $349.95)
5
Amazon
TheraGun Prime massage device (37% off list price)
Give the gift of comfort with this popular and highly-rated percussive massage device. It comes with four attachments and can be operated at five different speeds, for a spa-like deep tissue massage from the comfort of home. It's available at Amazon for 37% off through Nov. 27.
$189 at Amazon (regularly $299)
6
Casper
Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress (20% off list price)
Get the best sleep of your life and invest in this highly-rated mattress from Casper. It's made to keep the bed cool and comfortable and support a good night's sleep. It's available in five different sizes. Through Nov. 30, get up to 25% off sitewide.
$2,476+ at Casper (regularly $3,095+)
7
Burrow
Burrow Union three-seat sofa ($500 off)
Available in four colors with two different leg finish options, this Burrow couch is a great option for anyone looking to upgrade their lounge room seating. It's plush, comfortable and looks great with a wide range of design aesthetics. If you're in the market, consider this your sign to take the leap. Through Nov. 21, you can get up to $1,000 off with code BF23.
$2,099+ at Burrow (regularly $2,599+)
8
Away
Away The Bigger Carry-On suitcase (20% off list price)
If you've been on the fence about jumping on the Away suitcase trend, now's the time to get on board. Dip your toes in with their wildly popular carry-on, now available in a shiny new chrome chrome color (though you can also purchase it in one of their classic hues). This is the brand's biggest sale of the year, and through Nov. 27 you can get 20% off all suitcases, in every style, size and color.
$236 at Away (regularly $295)
9
The Citizenry
The Citizenry stonewashed linen bedding bundle (20% off list price)
To give someone the gift of The Citizenry's beloved linen sheet set is to love them. I have it and it blows every other linen set clear out of the water. From through Nov. 28, they're offering up to 35% off sitewide, making it the perfect time to snag these beauties. Best of all, 100% of the proceeds from Nov. 24 sales will go to Education for All, an NGO that helps to advance young girls' education in rural Morocco.
$420+ at The Citizenry (regularly $647+)
10
Eighth Day
Eighth Day The Regenerative Serum (20% off list price)
When it comes to anti-aging skin care serums, this one from Eighth Day is considered among the cream of the crop, but it comes at quite the price. It's a wildly potent serum, made with a unique blend of peptides, growth factors and other skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide, glycolic acid and so much more. It has a very unique formula that can deliver real results with consistent use. Through Nov. 24, get 20% off all products and get a mini Regenerative Serum with any purchase over $200. From Nov. 25 through Nov. 28, get 20% off all products and get a travel-size Reparative Moisturizer with any purchase over $350.
$260 at Eighth Day (regularly $325)
11
Naadam
Naadam cashmere turtleneck dress (40% off list price)
Can you think of anything more luxurious than being ensconced in a cashmere dress? This beauty from Naadam has a cozy turtleneck and soft fabric throughout to keep you looking timeless and chic that is warm and comfortable. It's made with 100% Mongolian cashmere and is available in four colors in sizes XXS–3X. Through Nov. 26, Naadam is offering 40% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY.
$135 at Naadam (regularly $225)
12
Amazon
TheraFace Pro (20% off list price)
Therabody's TheraFace device uses the power of percussive therapy and much more to create an eight-in-one powerhouse beauty gadget. Gentle percussive massage relaxes the face, helping reduce jaw muscle discomfort. LED light therapy helps to minimize the look of fine lines, wrinkles and acne. A cold therapy ring decreases inflammation, while a hot ring eases pain and a cleansing ring helps to get a deeper clean for fresh, renewed skin. Use it in any number of different combinations to target skin issues or facial discomfort with ease. Through Nov. 27, save 20% on this popular device.
$319 at Amazon (regularly $399)
13
Amazon
Jackery Explorer 300 portable power station (29% off list price)
This gas-free portable power station uses a 293Wh lithium-ion battery pack to offer a safe and steady supply of energy to everything from laptops to fans. It features a perfectly compact and handled design and can be easily stored in your car, packed along with camping gear or kept safe in the event of a power outage. Even if you’re not an outdoors person or emergency preparedness enthusiast, you might find it useful to invest in this potentially lifesaving tool while it’s discounted. You can get it for 21% off on Nov. 27.
$199 at Amazon (regularly $279)
14
Amazon
Peloton exercise bike (24% off list price)
Now through Nov. 28, get 24% off this cult-fave stationary bike. It features a variety of unique features like a multi-touchscreen, stereo speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, a high-quality front-facing camera and built-in microphone. It’s a membership-based machine, so you’ll need to purchase that separately and then you’ll have unlimited access to a massive library of exercise content, including cycling, yoga and strength classes lead by expert instructors. It's got everything you need for a full body workout in a variety of different fitness genres.
$1,095 at Amazon (regularly $1,445)
15
Lyma
Lyma laser (20% off list price)
I very much regret to inform you that skin care devotees need this first-of-its-kind at-home laser. It’ll be an easy addition to a skin care regime, is lightweight and portable, and using it won’t feel like a heavy lift. Lyma promises its laser will give your skin all the benefits of an in-office treatment, including improving the appearance of wrinkles, skin elasticity, texture, tone and more. It uses a patented lens technology that diffuses micro-dots of invisible light over a large surface. The internal lens emits a cold beam of light that penetrates deeply through the layers of the skin, and promises to “reset” cells without causing irritation or redness. Through Nov. 30, you can get 20% off the Lyma laser starter kit, which adds up to major savings at this big price point.
$1,724 at Lyma (regularly $2,156)
16
Caraway
Caraway ceramic cookware set (20% off list price)
While on the extravagant side, a new cookware set is always an incredible gift. These gorgeous pots and pans from Caraway are as gorgeous as they are wonderfully functional and high-quality. It includes everything a home cook needs to make their fave meals and comes in a pretty wide range of lovely colors. Through December 31, they're offering tiered savings. Save 10% on orders over $85, 15% off orders over $425 and 20% off orders over $525.
$355.50 at Caraway Home (regularly $545)
17
Dermstore
Elemis Pro-Collagen green fig cleansing balm (25% off list price)
You've probably heard the hype about this cleansing balm, and I'm here to confirm that the rumors are true. It is exceptional. It melts away dirt, grime, makeup and more easily and quickly while leaving skin smooth and soft, with a delectable glow. It's a great gift for just about anybody and perfectly sized for a stocking. You can get it for 25% off at Dermstore through Nov. 27 with code JOY.
$51 at Dermstore (regularly $68)
18
Ruggable
Ruggable Morris & Co. Blackthorn forest green rug (25% off list price)
This whimsical rug is one of Ruggable's bestsellers and with good reason. it's available in seven sizes and in two color palettes, but there's something extra romantic about this darker color. From Nov. 22 through Nov. 29, get up to 25% off sitewide with code BF23.
$96.75+ at Ruggable (regularly $129+)
19
Courant
Courant Catch:3 charging station (20% off list price)
I cannot get enough of my Courant charging pads, and am excited to gift my favorite model, the Catch:3 to my friends. It's the perfect catchall-phone charger combo and couldn't be more chic. Courant is hosting its biggest sale of the season with 20% off linen-wrapped devices and 25% off leather options through Nov. 27. These wireless charging pads are as aesthetically pleasing as they are functional and easy to use.
$140 at Courant (regularly $175)
20
Parachute
Parachute Cloud Cotton robe (20% off list price)
There's nothing dreamier than a soft, plush robe, and this Cloud Cotton robe from Parachute has long been on my wishlist. It comes in a lovely array of muted colors in sizes XS–3X and during the brand's Black Friday sale, you can save 20% off your orders. Just head on over through Nov. 27 to save.
$87.20 at Parachute (regularly $109)
21
Crown Affair
Crown Affair set of three hair care products (30% off list price)
I always considered myself low maintenance about my hair, but since discovering Crown Affair products I'm all about the splurge. Treat yourself to a high-end hair care set that will leave you feeling like your most glamorous self. Get 30% off when you use the Build Your Ritual on-site bundling tool to buy three products from Nov. 21 through Nov. 27.
Shop the sale at Crown Affair
22
Eberjay
Eberjey Giselle tencel pajama set (25% off)
I love soft Eberjey pajamas and intimates, but the price point often keeps me away. That makes this the perfect time to splurge on these cuties. I'm especially eyeing this classic festively hued set. Through Nov. 27, get 25% off sitewide (excluding silk styles) with the code COZY25. From Nov. 24 through Nov. 27, get up to 40% off select styles.
$103.50 at Eberjey (regularly $138)

