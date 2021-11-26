Shopping

28 Splurge-Worthy Things To Buy On Black Friday

If you've had a Dyson cordless vacuum, AirPod Pros or Samsung frame TV on your wishlist, now's the perfect time to buy.
Abby Kass, Buzzfeed Shopping

Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is here.

We waded through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

1
A Samsung frame TV specifically designed to look like it's an actual piece of art when it's not in use so you don't have a black rectangle eyesore in the middle of the wall. Plus, it has 4K ultra HD, works with Alexa, and has amazing picture and sound quality.
Promising review: "I’m loving my new TV! I’m an artist and graphic designer, so I loved the idea of having a TV that doesn’t look like a TV when it’s not in use. I’ve had fun choosing different art to showcase in my living room. I love that I can even create my own art and load it on the TV. I think the picture and sound are great too, but I hadn’t had a new TV in 12 years, so I can’t speak to how it compares to other TVs that are less expensive. Of course, I know that a lot of the cost for this TV has to do with its design and the extra features that make it more than just a TV. It’s an art piece, and for me, that makes it totally worth it!" —Yva Lovee'

Get it from Amazon for $797.99+ (originally $999.99+; available in six sizes).
2
A pair of AirPod Pros with noise cancellation so clear, you'll be able to focus on your work and not the barking dogs and noisy neighbors (or roommates) around you. Plus, if you don't want to miss all the noise around you, there's transparency mode, which means you won't miss the pilot telling you that you're landing 30 minutes early (Score!).
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
Promising review: "These little things pack one hell of a punch! Apple’s new noise cancellation and transparency modes lay the groundwork for a new generation of wireless headphones. Yes, others may have used similar technology before, but Apple’s simplistic UI made for the AirPods Pro make the experience so much better than what other companies offer. Coming from the first generation AirPods, the experience is like night and day. Even though the AirPods themselves are heavier, they feel lighter in the ears and much more comfortable. The audio quality is so good, and this quality is only amplified by Apple’s new spatial audio. I definitely recommend these." —Diane G

Get them from Amazon for $159 (originally $249).
3
The Golden State Capsule set from Brightland, which includes the brand's entire collection of olive oils and vinegar sourced from family farms in California that will make any home-cooked meal taste even better than you thought possible.
Brightland
Brightland Co. is a WOC–owned small business.The set includes AWAKE and ALIVE extra virgin olive oils, ROSETTE garlic, LUCID lemon, ARDOR chili, and ARISE basil-infused olive oils, PARASOL and RAPTURE vinegars, and a spout for easy pouring.

Promising review: "I kept seeing Brightland ads on Instagram and decided to give it a try, mainly drawn by the beautiful design of the bottles (which are glass). I went all in and purchased the set that came with 5 oils and 2 vinegars. I LOVE THEM SO MUCH. It is wonderful to have different flavor oils depending on what I'm cooking. I love the basil oil for salads and the chili oil for Asian dishes. I couldn't be happier with the purchase and will be a customer for life. The vinegars are also wonderful." —Emily

Get it from Brightland for $199 (originally $270).
4
Breville sous vide that'll basically be the ~sous~ chef you didn't know that you needed. Attach this to any pot, put the food in, and then it will cook it to perfection using the built-in controls in the app. The future is now.
This unit is pretty small compared to other sous vide machines and lightweight. Plus, it can connect to Wi-Fi via Bluetooth so you can keep tabs on what's cooking (and how long you have left) in an app.

Promising review: "Love it. I've made creme brûlée, egg bites, and a couple rib roasts. I'm saving so much money on NOT buying Starbucks egg bites it was worth it for that alone. I can't compare it to other sous vide units, but it heats quickly, the depth works well (I use my big old All-Clad lobster pot and clip it on the side, but before I pulled the lobster pot out I set it down in my Dutch oven and I loved the magnet that stood it up). The app is okay. It does its job. I like being able to check on the timer from wherever. I would buy again." —erin johnson

Get it from Amazon for $159.95 (originally $199.95).
5
An Athleta jacket providing warmth without bulk, because it's made with recycled Thinsulate insulation so you don't feel like Ralphie from A Christmas Story when you head outside to enjoy the first snow of the year.
Athleta
Promising review: "This gem of a jacket is beautiful and offers just the right degree of warmth whilst being truly fashionable. I feel hip and youthful in this style, that is well thought out, as the cut offers greater mobility with its shortened front." —anonymous

Get it from Athleta for $159.20 (originally $199; available in women's sizes XXS–3X, tall, petite, and in four colors).
6
A Le Creuset cast-iron pot designed to distribute heat better and keep it hot — meaning your casseroles, soups, and other holiday side dishes taste better because they'll have more flavor and moisture.
Amazon
Promising review: "This is the dutch oven you need. It serves every purpose we need. Frying? ✅ Baking? ✅ General Cooking? ✅ It's wonderful! I've bought other brands and they don't hold the heat as well and the enamel has chipped on a few after several washes. This is a great mid-size pot for two to three people, and it's not too large. If you're looking to start your dutch oven collection or expand it, a Le Creuset is the way to go. They are a bit pricy but I promise, you won't regret having a quality enamel cast-iron dutch oven." —Wingznut

Get it from Amazon for $179.95+ (originally $300; available in 10 colors).
7
A NordicTrack exercise bike ready to bring you a hardcore workout without you ever having to leave your home. And with the cold temperature knocking at our door, this will be the perfect motivation to keep moving. Plus, you get a 30-day iFIT membership to stream live and on-demand workouts.
Promising review: "My wife and I have been in the market for a stationary bike for well over a year. After spending time reading many reviews between the Peloton and the NordicTrack, I finally pulled the trigger on the NordicTrack and couldn't be happier. The bike was easy to install, taking about 30 minutes total for me. Once installed, I was anxious to see how the training programs worked and how realistic it compared to being in front of a real trainer. I'm not in great shape so opted for a 'beginner' series. I've always loved Moab and there is a beginning series with a trainer named Nicole with various rides in the Moab area. Not only are the rides fantastic and a great workout, but Nicole is also a motivator who keeps you going even when you feel you're at your max. I would STRONGLY recommend the beginner Moab series for anybody first starting out on a stationary bike. Beyond that, the bike performs excellent, is easy to use, has great features including a 4 stage fan that really gives you a full immersion experience, and is very sturdy even with my 235-pound frame. Needless to say, we are thrilled with the purchase and look forward to plenty of use." —Buzz

Get it from Amazon for $1,499 (originally $2,199).
8
An Always pan designed to replace eight pieces of cookware, and look good while doing it. This means you can have a decluttered cabinet and yet still make all the different kinds of food you want.
Our Place
When I added this pan to my wish list last year, my mom decided she wanted one, too. Now the both of us have been consistently using the pan over the past year and love them so much. The pan is so easy to cook on and easy to clean, as well. You can braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, and more with this pan. It does the same job as a fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. The spatula is designed with an integrated spoon rest. Plus, the pan is dishwasher safe and only weighs three pounds.

Promising review: "My Always Pan is going to be my new favorite cooking ware. It's super versatile and absolutely beautiful. I love the functionality that it possesses and the versatility range, someone really thought about all the best way to cook with this! Safe, easy to clean, and beautiful to look at! Makes you want to cook more delicious meals all day long!" —Celyn V.

Get it from Our Place for $99 (originally $145; available in six colors).
9
A cordless Dyson V10 vacuum that'll revolutionize the way you vacuum. Suddenly, one of your least favorite chores will become your favorite. You may even spill more just to clean it up.
Target
Promising review: "This thing is almost TOO good. We got the V10 after almost getting the V8. We tried a V8 from a friend and found the dust bin filled up SO fast and was a pain to empty (had to use hands to get it all out, and felt like for $$$$ I shouldn’t have to touch that haha). The $100 difference for the V10 was so worth it. Makes keeping our house clean way easier, and actually clean!" —kg

Get it from Target for $399.99 (originally $499.99).
10
A 23andMe test pefect for anyone who wants to know more about themselves and their family history.
Amazon
Promising review: "Ordered on the Black Friday sale for $99 with free one day shipping. Arrived in the mail Saturday morning. I spit in the tube, and put the tube in the prepaid package the same day. Saturday it was picked up by USPS and was delivered to their lab Monday. Tuesday they began DNA extraction. Wednesday they began DNA analysis and Friday they finished their quality review and began generating my reports. On Sunday I got my results. Expected time to ship your DNA to the lab is 2-4 weeks. Mine got there in 2 days. I expected to wait 6-8 weeks before getting my results, but got them 8 days after shipping the package. It was very exciting getting my ancestry and health results back, as I'm adopted and wasn't sure of my nationality or any health risks. I was connected with over 1000 DNA relatives, but only one was a close relative (2nd cousin). Overall I found this experience very enjoyable. 10/10." —K. Leclercq

Get it from Amazon for $99 (originally $199).
11
And a dog DNA kit so you can also find out exactly what your dog's history is and what breeds make up your lovable mutt.
Amazon
Promising review: "Very cool. My dog is a rescue and I was told he was a border collie mix. His personality lead me to do a test because he just didn’t have the personality a border collie. Come to find out he’s a Shih Tzu-pitbull mix, which makes way more sense." —dede123

Get it from Amazon for $135 (originally $199)
12
The Mirror you can seamlessly add to your wall to bring interactive workout classes right into your apartment while giving you the ability to check your form as you go.
The Mirror brings a fitness studio right into your home. It comes with a wall-mount and stand as well as a companion app. Plus, you can sync the heart-rate monitor or Apple Watch to help you track your workout in real-time. There are more than 20 different types of workouts on the device, including boxing, Pilates, weights, and more. It also tracks your progress so you can try and beat yourself to improve.

Promising review: "The thing that makes The Mirror a game-changer a combination of the convenience of working out at home and the awesome personal trainers who guide you through your workouts. I can workout whenever I want. and I don’t have to leave the house, and I can take any class I want whether it be focused on cardio, arms, abs, core, legs, etc. There are also tons of classes to give you a lot of variety so you don’t get bored, which is a factor for me so I like that you can change it up. I also prefer instructional workouts and the trainers on The Mirror always come with awesome workouts. I like working out with dumbbells but there is a variety of equipment such as resistance bands, kettlebells, or body weight. The instructors are like personal trainers and are very motivating. They know exactly how to make you move your body with said equipment to get a great workout. Overall, the mirror has been a game-changer for me because I use it way more than any gym I used to go to. I see actual results. It helps keep me motivated, and I feel great." —Shawn

Get it from The Mirror for $995 (originally $1,495).
13
A pair of Spanx faux leather leggings that look so real, your friends might not believe they're not actual leather and have to feel your legs to make sure.
https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=blackfridaysplurges-KristenAiken-112621-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fspanx-faux-leather-leggings-regular-petite%2F3828364
Promising review: "I have these faux leather leggings in every color offered — they are THE BEST and a staple for my fall and winter closet. I'm currently pregnant and sized up for the fall to be able to continue to wear! I 100% recommend everyone get a pair. They make you look and feel amazing." —aadams10

Get them from Nordstrom for $78.40 (originally $98; available in women's sizes XS-XL, XS-XL Petite and 1X-3X).
14
An Instant Pot that takes this already stellar gift and makes it even better because it AIR FRIES. Yes, that's right, so now in addition to pressure cooking, sautéing, steaming, slow cooking, sous vide–ing, warming, roasting, baking, broiling, *and* dehydrating it will also whip up some delicious fries in minutes. Talk about a revolutionary kitchen gadget everyone needs in their kitchen.
Amazon
Promising review: "What else can you say about this product? It will replace three appliances that I use on a regular basis — rice cooker, air fryer, and pressure cooker. That's important to me because at this point kitchen space is at a premium. The packaging is great, the instructions are very clear and well written and it works very well. The first use was to make chicken bone broth using the pressure cooker feature. It worked flawlessly. Two-hour cook time. 10 min prep, 30 min to cool off. Three hours later I had homemade bone broth in the refrigerator. And the whole house didn't smell for 24 hours like it would with an open pot method. Anyway, the instant pot is a huge kitchen innovation IMO. Just get one, and use it." —Josh Brainard

Get it from Amazon for $119.95 (originally $199.99).
15
A Cricut perfect for anyone who wants to take their crafting hobby to the next level. It cuts through vinyl, faux leather, paper, poster board, adhesive foils, and more so you can create whatever your little heart desires.
Amazon
Promising review: "I love my Cricut Maker! I waited too long to get this. If you’re on the fence just get it because it’s awesome. I’ve made a number of personalized cards and gifts, and my family and friends absolutely love them. I also label things for my 2-year-old (at home and for school) and decorated my house! Love love love!!! I get ideas on Pinterest and there’s lots of Facebook groups you can join for even more ideas. Worth the money and works way better than I thought it would. It makes tiny little cuts for detailed pieces. Did I already mention how much I love it? Also they come out with new tools, which makes your potential projects limitless!" —Stephanie N.

Get it from Amazon for $229+ (originally $369; available in four colors).
16
An "I'm a luxury" sweater made famous by the one-and-only style icon Princess Diana. And I can't be the only one who's wanted to emulate her style since I was a little girl, so this sweater is the perfect tribute to the forever royal.
Rowing Blazers
This sweater was created in a collaboration between Gyles & George (the original creator) and Rowing Blazers (the original creator of the iconic sheep sweater, also worn by Diana). Not only is the message totally on-brand (the back says "few can afford") but the colors are amazing. I recently treated myself to this sweater as an early birthday present (my birthday is a week before Christmas), and it's just as great in person as it looks online. It's made of wool, so it's super cozy, and I know I'll be wearing it a lot this winter (and the winter after that, too).

Get it from Rowing Blazer for $221 (originally $295; available in women's sizes XS-XXL and men's sizes XS-XXL, both in three colors).
17
An iRobot Roomba i3+ vacuum because we only have so much time during the day and an ever-growing to-do list where vacuuming might just be at the bottom of said list... That's okay. This handy gadget will help you check that right off your to-do list and leave your floors spotless. You can control it with your phone *and* it empties itself. How ~neat~ is that?
Promising review: "Best roomba I’ve ever owned. I love that I can use Alexa/Google to start the vacuum and I love that I can use it over and over and over again without ever touching it or needing to empty the bin. I have a 1,000-square-foot open floor plan with tons of furniture and different rugs and the navigation system is fantastic. I love the straight line vacuuming and even better is when it returns to its dock." —miradu

Get it from Amazon for $399 (originally $599).
18
The Foreo Luna Mini 2 – an amazing face-cleaning brush that vibrates to remove makeup, dirt, and oil, so you'll have amazing skin in as little as 60 seconds.
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
Promising review: "I bought this about a month ago after seeing all the hype it got on BuzzFeed. I have oily, sensitive, acne-prone skin, and have always been wary of chemical exfoliants — most just tend to irritate my skin and make me break out more. The first thing that drew me to the Luna Mini 2 was that I'd never need to buy replacement heads. I was a little concerned about the price tag, but I reminded myself that the upfront cost would be one-and done since there's no brush heads to buy. And honestly, this brush has been worth every penny! After the first use, my skin felt the smoothest it has ever felt! The only (minor) drawback, was that the first week or two, I did see a temporary 'purge' of gunk from my pores that resulted in a temporary spike in breakouts, which other reviewers have mentioned, but this was thankfully short-lived. Now after a nearly a month of use, my skin is more radiant, softer/smoother, breaking out less, and even I'm starting to see a reduction in the size of my huge pores, which no product has ever given me before-. I also have a better oil balance in my skin. So for me, the results have taken a little time have totally been worth the wait! Needless to say, I'm very pleased with this product and have been recommending it to all of my friends. Thanks, Foreo!" —Knonymously

Get it from Amazon for $89.25 (originally $119; available in five colors).

Read one BuzzFeeder's full review of the Foreo Luna Mini 2.
19
A Barefoot Dreams throw blanket with a cult following that includes Chrissy Teigen and the Kardashians. You'll feel like royalty when you snuggle up under this ultra-soft and cozy blanket and catch up on The Crown.
https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=blackfridaysplurges-KristenAiken-112621-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbarefoot-dreams-in-the-wild-throw-blanket%2F3362118%3Fsiteid%3DyPKHhJU2qBg-_wvql4a0j4bwD2VRo6khZw%26utm_source%3Drakuten%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_campaign%3DyPKHhJU2qBg%26utm_content%3D1%26utm_term%3D772849%26utm_channel%3Dlow_nd_affiliates%26sp_source%3Drakuten%26sp_campaign%3DyPKHhJU2qBg
The blanket is made from 100% polyester microfiber blend that makes it SUPER soft. It can be washed on cold and tumbled dry on low.

Promising review: "I love and enjoy these throws so much that I invested in two of them so far! They are extremely soft and very calming when sick! They also wash well and hold up for a long time! If anyone is on the fence! Jump off — it’s so worth it, in my opinion!" —Michael A. Roman

Get it from Nordstrom for $144 (originally $180).
20
QuietComfort noise-canceling earbuds you'll probably be talking everyone's ~ear~ off about, because these headphones are worth their weight and more. Even though they're small, they have great noise cancellation, a transparency mode that lets you decide how much outside noise you want to let in, touch controls, noise-rejecting microphones, and a long battery life. These earbuds give a new meaning to the phrase "small but mighty".
Plus, they're weather and sweat-resistant, meaning they can go anywhere with you. The battery is made to last up to six hours in a single charge and the charging case gives you an additional 12 hours. You also get three sizes of eartips so you can customize them to fit perfectly.

Promising review: "I don’t often do product reviews but these earbuds are by far the best I have ever owned. The music sounds crisp and clear. The base is just perfect. Very comfortable as well as super easy to hook up to your phone. I love those but usually prefer over the ear headphones. These are my current favorite — they stay put and sound phenomenal." —debra carlsen

Get them from Amazon for $199 (originally $279; available in four colors).
21
A Shark air purifier providing both clean air (in rooms up to 1,200 square feet) and six high-speed fans to evenly distribute fresh air around the room. Plus, it has a Clean Sense IQ that auto-adjusts the power to maintain the air's purity.
Promising review: "I love this air purifier! You can actually see it working. Mine is in my bedroom, which is so helpful to my allergies! If I’m cooking something in the kitchen, you can see when the smell of the food reaches my bedroom door. When set on auto, the air quality number drops below 100% (how far it drops depends on the food smell) and the fan turn up and starts cleaning the air. Even with something like burned toast or popcorn, the air is cleaned and the smell is gone very quickly. Where burned popcorn otherwise lasts for hours. I’m very pleased with this product. I would definitely recommend it!" —Donanne Bisbee

Get it from Amazon for $249.99 (originally $449.99).
22
A Madewell large leather transport tote perfect for everyday use because the simple style holds a lot while still looking professional.
Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Rachel Dunkel says, "Random canvas totes may come and go, but nothing beats having a permanent, go-to bag. I've had this since college when I used it to carry my heavy load of books, my laptop, and other English major paraphernalia, but it's transitioned flawlessly into my adult life where — OK — I still use it to carry books and my computer. The leather is getting a lovely patina and the structure of the bag is as strong as the day I got it. It has one zippered interior pocket which is perfect for keys, cards, or any other tiny necessities. I received this as a gift, so I can confirm that it makes a good one! My bag is even monogrammed, which made the gift all the more special. (You can add monogramming to almost any Madewell leather or denim item for $10 or for free if you're a Madewell Insider!)"

Get it from Madewell for $124.60 (originally $178; available in three colors).
23
A super-chic Bandolier phone case with a wallet and a strap to keep all your essentials close and with you at all times. Trust me, this may be one of the most useful things you own — I've been using mine every day for almost two years now.
Bandolier
Promising review: "The Bandolier crossbody phone and wallet are perfect for me! No worries about dropping the phone or having it fall out of a pocket, and the added card space provides me with only having to carry one small item! I highly recommend the Bandolier solution!" —Teresa F.

Get it from Bandolier for $73.50+ (originally $105; available in 14 phone styles and 10 colors).
24
A two-door accent cabinet destined to be a showstopping piece in your home that's also super useful because you can store all the extra stuff you don't have place for right now.
Amazon
Promising review: "I have been looking for a cabinet to store all of my vinyl and headphone gear for a while now. Stumbled on this and and fell in love, There is plenty of space for all of my stuff and room to grow. It was easy to set up and feels sturdy enough as well." —timothy

Get it from Amazon for $122.53 (originally $319).
25
A Simple Human trash can with two spaces — one for trash and one for recycling — so you can keep everything neat and tidy as you dash around the kitchen trying to complete all the steps on your recipe for dinner.
Amazon
Promising review: "I did not want to pay this much for a trash can and was a little upset after the initial purchase because I kept thinking there were so many other better things I could have spent the money on. I can honestly say after having it for 6 months, I now feel this was one of the smarter purchases I've ever made. My wife and I went through numerous disappointments trying to save money by going for the less expensive trashcans. But, that also meant less quality and cost us more money in the long run by not initially buying this trashcan like we now wish we would have. Don't make the same mistake we did. Don't look at this as an expensive purchase. You're making an investment in your home and kitchen that's worth the cost and peace of mind that'll follow soon afterwards." —Matt J

Get it from Amazon for $150 (originally $199).
26
A pair of thick-rimmed Ray-Bans here to help you step out of your fashion comfort zone without going too far. These glasses mix a classic and trendy style into one great pair of glasses you can wear all the time.
Ray-Bans
Promising review: "I finally found a pair of sunglasses that fit me so perfectly, and I didn't even need adjustments. They're definitely a different look for me, but I'm not opposed considering how wonderfully they fit me. 10/10 would recommend, especially if you have a hard time finding glasses that fit you well" —bbysunflowerr

Get them from Sunglass Hut for $120.40 (originally $172; available in five colors).
27
A handwoven throw blanket featuring original artwork for a fun and bright addition to your bedroom or living room you'll love to cozy up under.
The Little Avocado / Etsy
This LA-based woman-owned shop has been creating fun macrame home decor and blankets, as well as other stickers and magnets to add joy to homes since 2013! This throw is made from 100% cotton and can be washed. Plus, the shop has a ready-to-ship section in case you need something ASAP.

Promising review: "I love this blanket so much! It's exactly what I wanted for my room, and it got here so fast!" —SarahGet it from The Little Avocado on Etsy for $131.20 (originally $164).
28
A Dagne Dover duffle bag made out of neoprene and mesh for a super soft bag you'll be able to fit SO much stuff in that you'll never travel without it again.
Dagne Dover
I've had this duffle for years now, and it's one of my favorite things I own. I'm not exaggerating when I say it is the PERFECT carry-on bag. The neoprene fabric makes it so it can fit so much and slide perfectly under the seat in front of you. The pockets inside make sure everything has a place and stays organized. And one of the coolest features is the small outside pocket that fits your phone perfectly. It's also a great bag for a weekend trip as a duffle. I let my mom borrow mine when she traveled across Europe a couple of months ago, and now I have to get her own for Christmas because she's joined the #TeamDagneDover travel team.

Get it from Dagne Dover for $88+ (originally $110+; available in five sizes and seven colors).
Black Friday Sales 2021
