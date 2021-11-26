28 Splurge-Worthy Things To Buy On Black Friday

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is here.
We waded through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the week to see our latest updates as the deals change!
1
A Samsung frame TV specifically designed to look like it's an actual piece of art when it's not in use so you don't have a black rectangle eyesore in the middle of the wall. Plus, it has 4K ultra HD, works with Alexa, and has amazing picture and sound quality.
2
A pair of AirPod Pros with noise cancellation so clear, you'll be able to focus on your work and not the barking dogs and noisy neighbors (or roommates) around you. Plus, if you don't want to miss all the noise around you, there's transparency mode, which means you won't miss the pilot telling you that you're landing 30 minutes early (Score!).
3
The Golden State Capsule set from Brightland, which includes the brand's entire collection of olive oils and vinegar sourced from family farms in California that will make any home-cooked meal taste even better than you thought possible.
4
Breville sous vide that'll basically be the ~sous~ chef you didn't know that you needed. Attach this to any pot, put the food in, and then it will cook it to perfection using the built-in controls in the app. The future is now.
5
An Athleta jacket providing warmth without bulk, because it's made with recycled Thinsulate insulation so you don't feel like Ralphie from A Christmas Story when you head outside to enjoy the first snow of the year.
6
A Le Creuset cast-iron pot designed to distribute heat better and keep it hot — meaning your casseroles, soups, and other holiday side dishes taste better because they'll have more flavor and moisture.
7
A NordicTrack exercise bike ready to bring you a hardcore workout without you ever having to leave your home. And with the cold temperature knocking at our door, this will be the perfect motivation to keep moving. Plus, you get a 30-day iFIT membership to stream live and on-demand workouts.
8
An Always pan designed to replace eight pieces of cookware, and look good while doing it. This means you can have a decluttered cabinet and yet still make all the different kinds of food you want.
9
A cordless Dyson V10 vacuum that'll revolutionize the way you vacuum. Suddenly, one of your least favorite chores will become your favorite. You may even spill more just to clean it up.
10
A 23andMe test pefect for anyone who wants to know more about themselves and their family history.
11
And a dog DNA kit so you can also find out exactly what your dog's history is and what breeds make up your lovable mutt.
12
The Mirror you can seamlessly add to your wall to bring interactive workout classes right into your apartment while giving you the ability to check your form as you go.
13
A pair of Spanx faux leather leggings that look so real, your friends might not believe they're not actual leather and have to feel your legs to make sure.
14
An Instant Pot that takes this already stellar gift and makes it even better because it AIR FRIES. Yes, that's right, so now in addition to pressure cooking, sautéing, steaming, slow cooking, sous vide–ing, warming, roasting, baking, broiling, *and* dehydrating it will also whip up some delicious fries in minutes. Talk about a revolutionary kitchen gadget everyone needs in their kitchen.
15
A Cricut perfect for anyone who wants to take their crafting hobby to the next level. It cuts through vinyl, faux leather, paper, poster board, adhesive foils, and more so you can create whatever your little heart desires.
16
An "I'm a luxury" sweater made famous by the one-and-only style icon Princess Diana. And I can't be the only one who's wanted to emulate her style since I was a little girl, so this sweater is the perfect tribute to the forever royal.
17
An iRobot Roomba i3+ vacuum because we only have so much time during the day and an ever-growing to-do list where vacuuming might just be at the bottom of said list... That's okay. This handy gadget will help you check that right off your to-do list and leave your floors spotless. You can control it with your phone *and* it empties itself. How ~neat~ is that?
18
The Foreo Luna Mini 2 – an amazing face-cleaning brush that vibrates to remove makeup, dirt, and oil, so you'll have amazing skin in as little as 60 seconds.
19
A Barefoot Dreams throw blanket with a cult following that includes Chrissy Teigen and the Kardashians. You'll feel like royalty when you snuggle up under this ultra-soft and cozy blanket and catch up on The Crown.
20
QuietComfort noise-canceling earbuds you'll probably be talking everyone's ~ear~ off about, because these headphones are worth their weight and more. Even though they're small, they have great noise cancellation, a transparency mode that lets you decide how much outside noise you want to let in, touch controls, noise-rejecting microphones, and a long battery life. These earbuds give a new meaning to the phrase "small but mighty".
21
A Shark air purifier providing both clean air (in rooms up to 1,200 square feet) and six high-speed fans to evenly distribute fresh air around the room. Plus, it has a Clean Sense IQ that auto-adjusts the power to maintain the air's purity.
22
A Madewell large leather transport tote perfect for everyday use because the simple style holds a lot while still looking professional.
23
A super-chic Bandolier phone case with a wallet and a strap to keep all your essentials close and with you at all times. Trust me, this may be one of the most useful things you own — I've been using mine every day for almost two years now.
24
A two-door accent cabinet destined to be a showstopping piece in your home that's also super useful because you can store all the extra stuff you don't have place for right now.
25
A Simple Human trash can with two spaces — one for trash and one for recycling — so you can keep everything neat and tidy as you dash around the kitchen trying to complete all the steps on your recipe for dinner.
26
A pair of thick-rimmed Ray-Bans here to help you step out of your fashion comfort zone without going too far. These glasses mix a classic and trendy style into one great pair of glasses you can wear all the time.
27
A handwoven throw blanket featuring original artwork for a fun and bright addition to your bedroom or living room you'll love to cozy up under.
28
A Dagne Dover duffle bag made out of neoprene and mesh for a super soft bag you'll be able to fit SO much stuff in that you'll never travel without it again.
