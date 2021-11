28 Splurge-Worthy Things To Buy On Black Friday

The Mirror you can seamlessly add to your wall to bring interactive workout classes right into your apartment while giving you the ability to check your form as you go.

Use codeat checkout.The Mirror brings a fitness studio right into your home. It comes with a wall-mount and stand as well as a companion app. Plus, you can sync the heart-rate monitor or Apple Watch to help you track your workout in real-time. There are more than 20 different types of workouts on the device, including boxing, Pilates, weights, and more. It also tracks your progress so you can try and beat yourself to improve."The thing that makes The Mirror a game-changer a combination of the convenience of working out at home and the awesome personal trainers who guide you through your workouts. I can workout whenever I want. and I don’t have to leave the house, and I can take any class I want whether it be focused on cardio, arms, abs, core, legs, etc. There are also tons of classes to give you a lot of variety so you don’t get bored, which is a factor for me so I like that you can change it up. I also prefer instructional workouts and the trainers on The Mirror always come with awesome workouts. I like working out with dumbbells but there is a variety of equipment such as resistance bands, kettlebells, or body weight.Overall, the mirror has been a game-changer for me because I use it way more than any gym I used to go to. I see actual results. It helps keep me motivated, and I feel great." — Shawn