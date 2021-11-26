28 Splurge-Worthy Things To Buy On Black Friday

An iRobot Roomba i3+ vacuum because we only have so much time during the day and an ever-growing to-do list where vacuuming might just be at the bottom of said list... That's okay. This handy gadget will help you check that right off your to-do list and leave your floors spotless. You can control it with your phone *and* it empties itself. How ~neat~ is that?

Promising review: "Best roomba I’ve ever owned. I love that I can use Alexa/Google to start the vacuum and I love that I can use it over and over and over again without ever touching it or needing to empty the bin. I have a 1,000-square-foot open floor plan with tons of furniture and different rugs and the navigation system is fantastic. I love the straight line vacuuming and even better is when it returns to its dock." —Get it from Amazon for $399 (originally $599). "Best roomba I’ve ever owned. I love that I can use Alexa/Google to start the vacuum and I love that I can use it over and over and over again without ever touching it or needing to empty the bin. I have a 1,000-square-foot open floor plan with tons of furniture and different rugs and the navigation system is fantastic. I love the straight line vacuuming and even better is when it returns to its dock." — miradu



