20 Things Under $50 You'll Probably Want To Buy From Target's Black Friday Sale

Whether you're shopping for gifts or looking to treat yourself, you don't want to miss these deals.
Mika Robinson

Long gone are the days of waking up at the crack of dawn on Black Friday to score amazing deals on items that you’ve been eyeing throughout the year. Target’s Black Friday sale has officially started and the best part is you can shop early from the comfort of your home. You can save up to 50% on everything from kitchen appliances to smart home devices right now so buckle up and check out some of the best deals under $50 below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A cozy knitted pullover crewneck sweater
Promising review: "Quality is great! No need to wear a cami underneath. I like that it is majority cotton—acrylic makes me itchy and this has some in but it was not itchy upon trying on. We will see how it goes wearing all day! I would say go with your normal size if you want an oversized fit, size down one if you want a closer fit, and size up one if you want more length." — AddictedToTarget
$12 at Target (originally $25)
2
Target
A pack of teeth whitening strips
Promising review: "These are awesome! They're easy to use and work extremely well. I noticed a friend's white teeth, and she said this is what she used. They are much cheaper than the $750 my dentist would charge. I have sensitive teeth and they really haven't bothered me. I know one reviewer mentioned the taste was bad — honestly, I have yet to have a taste from them. They're easy to wear for 30 minutes at a time. I will keep using it!"MJ
$33.74 at Target (originally $44.99)
3
Target
An elevated queen sized air mattress
Promising review: "I’m so confused as to how this mattress could get anything less than 5 stars! Set up is beyond easy and convenient (took maybe less than 7 minutes to get blown up), comfort is GREAT, deflation an even easier process that takes less than 5 minutes. Absolutely a great buy." — Emma
$49.99 at Target (originally $69.99)
4
Target
A 5 quart, 12 function air fryer
Promising review: "My expensive air fryer went out and trying to get it replaced with the warranty was a waste of time. I’m single so I didn’t need a huge one. This was perfect 5 normal sized whole wings fit no problem not those injected things some places are selling. I love that it has a pre heat and turn feature without being super complicated. The food comes out great. I got the paper baskets to go inside for easy clean up. I would highly recommend." — Oddiezworld
$39.99 at Target (originally $74.99)
5
Target
A 2-in-1 hand and stand mixer
Promising review: "Great mixer! I’ve had it since 2010 with no issues! I love that I can use it as a hand mixer or a stand mixer." — Dunk
$39.99 at Target (originally $49.99)
6
Target
A 4K Ultra HD Amazon Fire TV Stick
Promising review: "Purchased several for my home use. Great item, extremely easy to use, and at the reduced price, you can't beat it. Great Christmas present for family and friends, so I will be buying and giving them to Family members for presents." — Don
$24.99 at Target (originally $49.99)
7
Target
A Google Nest Mini
Promising review: "The Google mini is a great addition, especially if you already are using a Google-based system in your house. Easy to control with simple buttons on the device and the app is easy to use and control the device with as well. The only negative is that the cord is quite short so make sure there's an outlet within 2 feet of where you want to place it." — Kelly C
$19.99 at Target (originally $49)
8
Target
A non-stick flip waffle maker
Promising review: "This waffle maker is perfect for making those huge Belgian waffles! So easy to clean and easy to use! I love it so much and got it at such a great price I’m buying another one as a housewarming gift!" — lovesmydaughter
$24.99 at Target (originally $44.99)
9
Target
A pair of wireless on-ear Bluetooth headphones
Promising review: "I bought these for my daughter as a birthday present and she absolutely LOVES them! The sound quality is great, they’re easy to pair and use, and they hold a charge really well. Highly recommend!" — AlexandraMarie
$24.99 at Target (originally $49.99)
10
Target
A Ring wireless indoor security camera
Promising review: "Compatible with my ring doorbell. I live in an apartment complex and I've heard alot of car break-ins within a three mile radius. I need extra reassurance especially for car insurance evidence and for police. You can never be too careful nowadays. I just plug it in, wait to set up and I placed it In my bedroom window facing my car. Great vision at night and the day plus no drilling—just a bit of heavy duty tape to help position it perfectly." — Mommyof1
$44.99 at Target (originally $59.99)
11
Target
A stainless steel, two-bread toaster
Promising review: "I was skeptical at how well this toaster would work because of how affordable it was but it works and looks great! The stainless steel makes it look expensive. I l love how easy the crumb tray is to pull out and clean. The bagel button is a plus." — AH
$11.99 at Target (originally $24.99)
12
Target
An easy-to-install full-range TV mount
Promising review: "This was the easiest mounting system I have ever used. I bought this for my guest room TV and mounted it myself in less than 10 minutes in a stud. You do need a couple more tools than it mentions but I happened to have them. The instructions were easy to follow and it is a great quality product. I bought a second one for my living room TV." — 1234
$20.99 at Target (originally $29.99)
13
Target
A quick, wireless Apple iPhone charger
Promising review: "I have had 12 pro max since it came out. I didn’t get this big deal about MagSafe products. I now understand the big deal this charger is small and I love that I just hover my phone and the magnet locks into place with no worries if my phone is charging. I would invest in a 20 watt cube so you can get the fastest charging." — Dill
$29.99 at Target (originally $39.99)
14
Target
An iPhone case with a MagSafe magnet attached
Promising review: "Perfect! Works great. Just what I needed for long day out and about." — Nana to 22 mo old girl
$37.49 at Target (originally $49.99)
15
Target
A cordless, portable water flosser
Promising review: "I bought this as recommended by my dentist. I love the pink color, and it is easy to take on travels. One fill-up is good for a quick floss/rinse all around the mouth, but twice would be more thorough. With it filled up, it is not too heavy." — Kat
$39.99 at Target (originally $49.99)
16
Target
A cozy set of holiday flannel pajamas
Promising review: "Comfortable and wasn’t too thick of a material. Very lightweight and breathable." — Best Game Ever
$15 at Target (originally $25)
17
Target
A woven natural rattan basket with leather handles
Promising review: "It's exactly what I wanted and saw on a YouTube video review. Love it. The leather top really makes it look nice." — Tweetpea
$31.50 at Target (originally $45)
18
Target
A double-walled, insulated water bottle
Promising review: "This bottle fits perfectly in the cup holder of my treadmill. After receiving one as a gift a while back and loving it, I decided to replace it and purchased the yellow (happy) color. 18 ounces is the right amount for me for my 60-minute fitness class, so this was exactly what I needed." — MidwestShopper
$17.99 at Target (originally $23.99)
19
Target
An Amazon Fire HD tablet
Promising review: "A very reasonably priced tablet with HD resolution and lots of available apps for a good price. Purchased for a tech newby mother-in-law who will only play games and do Facebook. Easy to use, especially with the cover that folds into a stand. Has Alexa which she loves and makes it even easier to use." — LK Online
$44.99 at Target (originally $89.99)
20
Target
A supportive, cooling gel memory foam pillow
Promising review: "I have a bad neck and always tried expensive pillows with no luck. I saw this pillow out of the blue and saw how inexpensive it was and gave it a shot. THE BEST PILLOW I EVER USED! I slept an extra 2 hours the first night I used it. It’s absolutely amazing. Have been recommending it to everyone!" — Catherine Fox
$7.49 at Target (originally $14.99)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

6' white slim pencil tree

Artificial Christmas Trees From Target

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

How Long To Cook A Turkey Per Pound

Wellness

‘Junk Sleep’ Could Explain Why You’re Tired After A Full Night’s Rest

Relationships

Twitter May Be A Hopeless Place, But These People Found Their Spouses On It

Travel

16 Travel Hacks That Actually Save Money

Home & Living

This Fantasy Adventure Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Relationships

The Truth About The ‘Three-Date Rule’

Wellness

What To Do If You Feel Guilty After Setting Boundaries

Shopping

Don't Miss These Huge Deals On Popular Sex Toys For Black Friday

Home & Living

This German Period Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Don't Miss Cole Haan’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale On Comfortable Footwear

Food & Drink

Americans' Thanksgiving Side Dish Preferences, Broken Down By State

Travel

8 Little Ways To Sneak In Self-Care On A Flight

Shopping

Save Up To 50% At Sephora's Black Friday Beauty Sale

Shopping

13 Black Friday Bedding Sales You Shouldn't Sleep On

Parenting

9 Things You Should Never Say To Kids At Mealtime

Wellness

More And More People Are 'Kidulting.' Maybe You Should, Too.

Food & Drink

FYI, We've All Been Making Mashed Potatoes Wrong. Here Are 5 Game-Changing Tips.

Shopping

These Are The Best Black Friday Fashion Deals

Relationships

7 Boundaries Adult Children Should Consider Setting With Their Parents

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

What Our Shopping Editors Are Buying From Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale

Shopping

For Black Friday Week, Target Is Pulling Out All The Stops

Shopping

These Walmart Stocking Stuffers Are Surprisingly Tasteful

Shopping

All The Best Black Friday Sales On Expensive Baby Gear

Shopping

The Best Black Friday And Cyber Monday Beauty Deals For 2022

Parenting

11 Ways Parents Make Their Kids Feel Guilty Without Realizing It

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

9 Parenting Practices From Around The World That May Totally Surprise You

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You These Black Friday Splurges Are Worth Every Penny

Shopping

The Most Practical Things To Buy On Black Friday

Parenting

There's A Reason Parents Are More Creative With Girl Names Than Boy Names

Shopping

All The Best Deals From Target’s Black Friday Sale

Shopping

The Best Black Friday Deals On Cookware And Kitchen Appliances

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Powerful Vitamin C Serum Turned Back Time On My Skin

Wellness

When Did 'Hip Dips' Become A Thing To Get Rid Of?

Shopping

The Best Black Friday Sales on Big, Expensive Appliances

Shopping

These TikTok Cult Favorites Are On Sale For Black Friday

Shopping

The Best Black Friday Furniture Sales 2022

Food & Drink

Mouthwatering Photos From Delaware's Fall Apple Scrapple Festival

Home & Living

A New Halloween Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now