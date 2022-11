20 Things Under $50 You'll Probably Want To Buy From Target's Black Friday Sale

A cozy knitted pullover crewneck sweater

"Quality is great! No need to wear a cami underneath. I like that it is majority cotton—acrylic makes me itchy and this has some in but it was not itchy upon trying on. We will see how it goes wearing all day! I would say go with your normal size if you want an oversized fit, size down one if you want a closer fit, and size up one if you want more length." — AddictedToTarget