Black Actors, Models Discuss Lack Of Stylists Who Can Do Black Hair

A number of black models, actors and actresses are having a continuing conversation on Twitter about black hair and the importance of working with hairstylists who know how to style and care for black hair textures.

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown shared on Sunday that, as a black woman in the industry, she has often had to bring her own hair and makeup items to the set as a response to stylists who don’t know how to work with black hair textures and darker skin tones.

“Most black actresses come to a new set w/ their hair done (me) or bring their wigs & clip-ins w/them,” Brown tweeted. “It’s either that or take a chance that you will look crazy on screen. Many of us also bring our own foundation. One too many times seeing no shade that matches you will learn ya!”

Most black actresses come to a new set w/ their hair done (me) or bring their wigs & clip-ins w/them. It’s either that or take a chance that you will look crazy on screen. Many of us also bring our own foundation. One too many times seeing no shade that matches you will learn ya! https://t.co/mGAzpuoKtb — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) March 11, 2019

The “Community” actress’ tweet garnered nearly 20,000 likes and sparked conversations among black actresses and actors who have had similar experiences.

The Twitter thread followed an Instagram post last week by model Olivia Anakwe, who, as Teen Vogue reported, frequently encounters professional hairstylists in the beauty industry who don’t know how to style black hair textures.

“Black models are still asking for just one hairstylist on every team no matter where your team is from to care for afro hair,” Anakwe wrote in part. “I was asked to get out of an empty chair followed by having hairstylists blatantly turning their backs to me when I would walk up to them, to get my hair done.”

Anakwe continued, “If I am asked to wear my natural hair to a show, the team should prepare the style just as they practice the look and demo for non-afro hair. I arrived backstage where they planned to do cornrows, but not one person on the team knew how to do them without admitting so.”

Anakwe also pointed out that working with black hair textures shouldn’t be considered a specialty — hair professionals within the industry should know how to work with all hair types, she argued.

“Black hairstylists are required to know how to do everyone’s hair, why does the same not apply to others?” she wrote before adding, “I was ignored, I was forgotten, and I felt that. Unfortunately I’m not alone, black models with afro texture hair continuously face these similar unfair and disheartening circumstances.”

The conversation about hair discrimination and black hair textures in the fashion industry and Hollywood continued throughout the week on Twitter, with many professionals in the field sharing their experiences:

Most Black actors get their hair cut or styled outside of set, often at their own expense because Hollywood hairstylists are one size fit all and that ‘all’ does not include Black hair. This has been my experience for the last 20 years in the business & it hasn’t changed at all. https://t.co/3kniFzAET5 — Verbal The Rapper (@malcolmbarrett) March 10, 2019

One time on set a woman literally said to me "I know better than to touch a black woman's hair" WHILE I WAS IN HER CHAIR!!!! Like ma'am, what did you think you got hired to do here today? — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) March 11, 2019

PSA: If you cast a POC— And thank you for doing so!—you also have to hire someone who knows how to do ethnic hair. Not someone who's "comfortable with it" but someone who actually knows how to style ethnic hair types.



Congratulations on advancing to the next level of inclusion! https://t.co/A1Q9ZpvXmH — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) March 11, 2019

to this day best haircut I ever got on a set was BET's Comic View. there were TEN black barbers backstage. the it was Hair/make-up Wakanda. https://t.co/SOJLK1natq — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) March 11, 2019

This exactly thing has happened to me on the set of a commercial.👇🏾 #ActingWhileBlack https://t.co/WTUSVn6Agt — Brittany Inge (@brittany__inge) March 12, 2019

Some people on social media also pointed out that a lack of education about how to properly care for various black hair textures could result in hair damage and hair loss.

In Anakwe’s post on Instagram, she said a stylist who apparently didn’t know how to properly care for black hair pulled her edges “relentlessly” while attempting to do cornrows.

Actress Gabrielle Union warned on Monday that not speaking up on the matter on set could result in hair damage.

“Listen, if u stay quiet, u WILL have bald spots, hair damage, look NUTS,” she wrote.

The pressure to "just be happy they picked you & you got a job, don't ask for the SAME things every other actor/model gets on GP..." Listen, if u stay quiet, u WILL have bald spots, hair damage, look NUTS (tho they will tell u its cuuuuuuuuute 🥴) https://t.co/vBMFla2cQ2 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) March 11, 2019

If they don’t have the budget to hire a black hairstylist for me, or won’t, I just get the director to agree that my character should have box braids or senegalese twist. — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) March 11, 2019

Conversations about black hair — discussing both the pride and the racist social and historical discrimination that surrounds it — continue to be significant.

In 2017, Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o notably criticized British magazine Grazia for cropping out her naturally coily hair on the magazine’s cover.

“I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Important Thread! 👇🏾 What alot of non-industry folks don't realize is that u can't just use ur normal hairstylists/barbers/makeup artists on a union job (most jobs are union) Those artists HAVE to be IN THE UNION & getting them in has NEVER been easy or smooth. Ever. Like never. https://t.co/vBMFla2cQ2 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) March 11, 2019

Many on Twitter also called attention to the importance of hiring black hairstylists, while noting that many jobs in Hollywood require stylists to be part of a union:

“Those artists HAVE to be IN THE UNION & getting them in has NEVER been easy or smooth,” Union wrote. “Ever. Like never.”

Ever. — Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) March 11, 2019

Yes, not only on movie sets but entertainment news shows. When I first came on my show, I fought hard to have hairstylists and makeup artists hired who were familiar with black hair and different skin tones. Many were not in the union and was a process to get them in. https://t.co/CWtn3eI3Ep — Shaun Robinson (@shaunrobinson) March 11, 2019

This thread highlights two issues that the industry will continue to ignore until there’s a documentary about it. More MUA’s and hairstylists w/ experience in Black hair/skin tones need access to unions in order to get on set. #blacktax #ActingWhileBlack — BKJ (@BombshellMonroe) March 11, 2019

Yes, you can! Sadly, if she isn’t in the union she can’t help us with this horrible situation. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) March 11, 2019

We need to get more black hair stylists in the union. — Kim Kimble (@KimbleHairCare) March 12, 2019