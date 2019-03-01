Don Lemon, Trevor Noah Break Down 'The Worst Black History Month Ever'

“CNN Tonight” and “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” tackled the numerous racist scandals that took place during this year’s Black History Month on Thursday night.

Both programs bid farewell to February 2019 by declaring it “the worst Black History Month ever” and cited multiple incidents to prove their points ― such as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) blackface yearbook controversy, Gucci’s racist balaclava knit top, pop star Katy Perry’s questionable shoes and “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s allegedly staged attack.

Check out “CNN Tonight” host Don Lemon’s take here: