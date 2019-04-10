Jokes About The Black Hole Photo Will Make You Forget We're All Going To Die One Day

Selfies and pictures of your brunch are cool, but have you ever seen a black hole?

On the heels of scientists from a global collaboration of telescopes announcing that they have the first-ever photograph of a black hole, Twitter users went wild with the jokes.

The black hole photograph has been years in the making and captures a mass that is “about seven billion times more massive than the sun is unleashing a violent jet of energy some 5,000 light years into space,” according to The New York Times.