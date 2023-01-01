Just 29 Stylish Black Leather Jackets Well Worth The Investment

The Jacket Maker

A quilted black leather jacket from The Jacket Maker

I was gifted this to try out, and I can definitely confirm the quality is top-notch. The leather is suuuper soft, and the quilted accents make it stand out a little more than other black leather jackets. You also have the option of ordering a "made to measure" jacket (for $50 more) so you can feel confident knowing you're investing in something that's literally made for you.



Available in sizes XXS–3XL.