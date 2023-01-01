Just 29 Stylish Black Leather Jackets Well Worth The Investment

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A versatile Quince black leather jacket designed with a conveniently removable hood
2
A super soft Lucky Brand black leather jacket
3
A quilted black leather jacket from The Jacket Maker
4
A lightweight Milwaukee Leather stand-up collar black jacket
5
A Quince leather motorcycle jacket
6
A very smooth Cole Haan black leather jacket that's super sleek
7
A chic Overland washed black leather jacket complete with a sleek neckline
8
A statement black leather jacket showcasing a short or long peplum hem
9
A bestselling AllSaints biker jacket crafted from supple leather that gets softer with each wear
10
A belted black leather jacket impeccably designed with multiple pockets
11
A textured black leather jacket styled with a removable hood
12
A luxe Rebecca Minkoff cropped patent leather jacket that's super shiny
13
An edgy Blanc Noir quilted leather and mesh moto jacket
14
A classy black leather jacket with clean lines
15
A Milwaukee Leather vented motorcycle jacket designed with two arm and back vents
16
An STS Ranchwear black leather jacket crafted with fringe
17
A classic collarless Jessica London black leather jacket that is no passing fad
18
A splurge-worthy cropped J.Crew black leather jacket requiring no introduction
19
A unique black leather jacket boasting a drape-like design
20
A top-rated Madewell washed leather motorcycle jacket
21
Or an A-line Jessica London black leather jacket
22
A very soft Banana Republic leather jacket boasting a luxurious tailored cut
23
A black leather jacket touting plenty of pockets and an asymmetrical zipper that's available in four styles
24
A reversible Overland leather jacket for those of us who are a tad indecisive
25
A leather jacket available in two black styles, both of which have helpful pockets
26
A splurge-worthy Free People croc leather bolero jacket showcasing gorgeous gold buttons
27
A peplum leather jacket from Angel Jackets
28
A White House Black Market leather motorcycle jacket created with ruffle details
29
And a bestselling Michael Kors black leather jacket featuring a cropped hem