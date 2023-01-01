Shopping
FashionStylejackets

Just 29 Stylish Black Leather Jackets Well Worth The Investment

Faux fur collars, peplum hems, belts, removable hoods and more black leather jackets that'll last you years and years.
Brittany Gibson

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

1
Quince
A versatile Quince black leather jacket designed with a conveniently removable hood
Promising review: "This leather jacket is the jacket of my dreams. It's such high quality — I can't believe it only cost $150. The detachable hoodie is such an unexpected bonus. Now I don't know what to do with my other leather jackets. I'll probably end up selling them because this is the only one I need." —Sabrina A.

Available in sizes XS–XL.
$149.90 at Quince
2
Lucky Brand
A super soft Lucky Brand black leather jacket
Promising review: "Comfy! I've been waiting for years to find the perfect leather jacket, and I finally did! It will never go out of style, and it fits perfectly!!!" —Cristina

Originally $449; available in sizes XS–2XL.
$224.50 at Lucky Brand
3
The Jacket Maker
A quilted black leather jacket from The Jacket Maker
I was gifted this to try out, and I can definitely confirm the quality is top-notch. The leather is suuuper soft, and the quilted accents make it stand out a little more than other black leather jackets. You also have the option of ordering a "made to measure" jacket (for $50 more) so you can feel confident knowing you're investing in something that's literally made for you.

Available in sizes XXS–3XL.
$300+ at The Jacket Maker
4
Amazon
A lightweight Milwaukee Leather stand-up collar black jacket
Note: Some reviewers suggest ordering one to two sizes up.

Promising review: "This is the perfect riding jacket for spring and summer. Lightweight leather, so it’s not too hot, but I feel there is good protection. The fit is great." —April Bennett

Another promising review: "The jacket arrived today, and I am incredibly impressed. Excellent quality leather without an overwhelming smell. I had to buy and return a number of leather jackets before finding this one (because of poor quality, sizing, etc.), so I would advise you to save yourself some time and purchase this one without worry." —CP

Available in sizes S–5XL.
$118.20+ at Amazon
5
Quince
A Quince leather motorcycle jacket
Promising review: "I already have this moto jacket in two other colors because I love the style so much and the price can't be beat. I continue to be really happy with all of these jackets, as they work well with everything in my wardrobe." —Liane P.

Another promising review: "I am so pleased with the soft buttery leather of this coat! I will definitely be looking at other styles as well! So happy to have found this brand — truly wonderful quality and unbelievable price. I sized up for a looser fit, and it’s perfect." —Lauren U.

Available in sizes XS–XL.
$149.90 at Quince
6
Amazon
A very smooth Cole Haan black leather jacket that's super sleek
FYI, this jacket is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you’re a member!

Promising review: "I am so unexpectedly pleased with this jacket. It is great quality for the price and fits exactly as I had hoped. This jacket is lamb's leather, which is softer than cow hide and also feels more supple to the touch." —Froggy Bottom

Available in sizes XS–XXL.
$269+ at Amazon
7
Overland
A chic Overland washed black leather jacket complete with a sleek neckline
Promising review: "This supple leather jacket exceeded my expectations. I ordered it with the hope it was 'the one' I'd been looking for. It is and then some! The lightweight buttery leather jacket hangs perfectly. It's slightly tailored and hits just above the waist. The collar can be worn up or folded down for two separate looks. I absolutely love it! If you're on the fence about ordering it online, pull the trigger. You won't regret it." —Alison

Available in sizes XXXS–XXL.
$299 at Overland
8
www.amazon.com
A statement black leather jacket showcasing a short or long peplum hem
Promising review: "WOW! After seeing the high-end designer version of this jacket, I went bananas for it. But I couldn’t justify the price for what is — truly speaking, a novelty piece. After seeing this piece and reading the reviews, I decided to give it a go! So HAPPY I did. The company followed up with measurement requests and confirmed again after receipt. When I received the jacket, I was THRILLED. So much so I wore it around the house with my pajama bottoms. It did need a little pressing, which I did by laying a T-shirt over it with a temp-sensitive iron. Worked like a charm. The fit, the softness, the service, and price all made this my new favorite piece!!! Can’t wait to debut it." —The Style Bits

Available in sizes XS–3XL and two black styles.
$149.98+ at Amazon
9
AllSaints
A bestselling AllSaints biker jacket crafted from supple leather that gets softer with each wear
Crafted from 100% sheep leather and recycled polyester, this gorgeous jacket is features metal hardware, zip pockets, a belted hem, and epaulette shoulder details that'll have the rest of your outerwear collection green with envy.

Available in sizes 00–10.
$529 at AllSaints
10
Amazon
A belted black leather jacket impeccably designed with multiple pockets
Promising review: "I love this jacket! I’ve gotten many compliments when wearing it! The leather and workmanship are very nice, good-quality, genuine leather. It looks just like what is pictured. The zipper is high quality and heavy, so I’m not worried it will break. I like how it fits and how it looks when I wear it. I would highly recommend this jacket." —TravelMom

Available in sizes XS–3XL.
$187+ at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A textured black leather jacket styled with a removable hood
Promising review: "This jacket is high quality! It came packaged well and also in its own garnet bag! It came packaged as if it had come from a high-end store! I am so in love with it!!!" —Amazon Customer

Available in sizes XS–3XL and two black styles.
$187+ at Amazon
12
Rebecca Minkoff
A luxe Rebecca Minkoff cropped patent leather jacket that's super shiny
Available in sizes XS–L.
$548 at Rebecca Minkoff
13
Neiman Marcus
An edgy Blanc Noir quilted leather and mesh moto jacket
Promising review: "I love my jacket without reservation. There’s nothing not to like! It’s a fall weather jacket with quilted leather sections and stretchy mesh fabric that seem to modify my temperature enough so I don’t take it off during the warmer hours of the day. It’s unique (which I love) so EVERYONE doesn’t have one, and it’s genuine leather. It’s edgy, so if you don’t want attention this jacket isn’t for you. Otherwise it’s true to size but does stretch for heavier garments so it can be layered. It returns to size right away, and the underarms haven’t beaded up. I’ve worn it every day since I bought it. I am very happy." —Alithia T.

Available in sizes XS–L.
$299 at Neiman Marcus
14
Amazon
A classy black leather jacket with clean lines
Note: Some reviewers say the sleeves run long.

Promising review: "The fit is perfect. I love the softer comfortable feel of the leather. Feels and fits like a glove. I am happy with my new leather jacket! It is well made." —Julie Rose

Available in regular sizes XXS–3X and petite sizes M–3X.
$299.99+ at Amazon
15
Amazon
A Milwaukee Leather vented motorcycle jacket designed with two arm and back vents
Note: Some reviewers suggest ordering one to two sizes up.

Promising review: "I've been searching for several months for a quality, moto-style women's leather jacket that is stylish and not overly clunky with buckles. The wait was worth it when I found this leather jacket by Milwaukee Leather. The jacket is beautiful...and functional...everything I had been looking for...and at a reasonable price. Hallelujah! Also important to note: Measure yourself, read the size chart, and order accordingly. I could not be happier. Excellent quality item that should last a lifetime." —kd

Available in sizes XS–5XL.
$179.99+ at Amazon
16
Boot Barn
An STS Ranchwear black leather jacket crafted with fringe
Promising review: "This is the best jacket ever! You can’t go wrong with STS, but dang they outdid themselves. The quality is amazing, and the fringe is so fun and edgy! It is meant to be a fitted jacket. I normally wear a medium but sized up to a large so I can wear layers under it and have a looser more casual feel. Love this jacket and am so glad I bought it. Would highly recommend." —MountainMama

Available in sizes XS–XL.
$289.99 at Boot Barn
17
Amazon
A classic collarless Jessica London black leather jacket that is no passing fad
Promising review: "These jackets are an eye catcher. I immediately get noticed. I thought the price was terrific. The jacket I love and ordered a few more. Goes well with jeans. I love the look." —Karen P Anderson Cance

Available in plus sizes 12–32.
$140.25+ at Amazon
18
J Crew
A splurge-worthy cropped J.Crew black leather jacket requiring no introduction
Note: The product description says this jacket runs large.

Promising review: "When I saw this in store, I had to try it on straight away. I fell in love with it immediately! It is so soft and well made. It fit true to size. I will get so much wear out of this, even in the dead of winter. I can wear this like a blazer and wear a warmer coat over top. Classic and modern. LOVE. ❤️" —Fabi

Originally $598; available in sizes 00–16.
$598 at J.Crew
19
Amazon
A unique black leather jacket boasting a drape-like design
Promising review: "Gorgeous, perfect, awesome jacket. It looks and fits exactly as pictured; the lambskin leather is buttery soft and smells soooo good. The lining is throughout, and the fabric detailing along the bottom seam of the sleeves gives it stretch to fit my muscular upper arms nicely. Ordering based my exact body measurements gave me the just right fit. Overall, I love this jacket, and can't wait till it's cool enough here to wear this out. This jacket is very well made and will likely last a lifetime." —Island Girl

Available in regular sizes S–3X and petite sizes M–3X.
$299.99+ at Amazon
20
Madewell
A top-rated Madewell washed leather motorcycle jacket
Note: Some reviewers say this jacket runs a size small.

Promising review: "This jacket is my child. I've had this leather jacket for a year now, and believe me when I say I wear it literally every day that it's below 75 degrees. It's almost cropped and is a little higher in the back. The bottom of the sleeves get so soft over time that I literally just touch them even when I'm not wearing the jacket. This jacket is worth the money. I wear it almost every day, get constant compliments, and it'll last forever." —GR8NYC

Available in sizes XXS–XXL.
$525 at Madewell
21
Amazon
Or an A-line Jessica London black leather jacket
Promising review: "The leather is so soft and beautiful! This jacket is very stylish and has a very good feel to it. Not binding at all. A very good fit." —Betty Chadwick

Available in plus sizes 12–26.
$200.22+ at Amazon
22
Banana Republic
A very soft Banana Republic leather jacket boasting a luxurious tailored cut
Available in sizes XXS–XXL.
$500 at Banana Republic
23
Amazon
A black leather jacket touting plenty of pockets and an asymmetrical zipper that's available in four styles
Promising review: "I don't do Amazon reviews often, but I had to for this. It's really good quality, and the thickness is what you'd expect with a leather jacket. It's also super cute and fashionable, and I'm sure it'll keep me warm for most of the Denver, Colorado winter, especially since I can put thicker clothing beneath it. For later summer into fall and early winter with something warmer underneath, this jacket should treat you well!" —samantha

Available in sizes XS–3XL.
$187+ at Amazon
24
Overland
A reversible Overland leather jacket for those of us who are a tad indecisive
Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about this jacket. I liked it when I saw it online but the pictures didn't do justice for the actual item. The leather is feathery soft, the workmanship is superb, and the style is chic. I love both sides of the jacket; imagine getting two jackets in one! It will be great for any occasion, dressing up or down, and especially perfect for fall or spring travel." —Lafayette

Available in sizes XXS–XL.
$395 at Overland
25
Amazon
A leather jacket available in two black styles, both of which have helpful pockets
Promising review: "All I can say is wow! I received the jacket weeks ahead of the estimated date and it looks amazing! The jacket is extremely well made and definitely worth every penny spent!" —Jennifer Purvis

Available in sizes XS–3XL.
$187+ at Amazon
26
Free People
A splurge-worthy Free People croc leather bolero jacket showcasing gorgeous gold buttons
Available in sizes XS–XL.
$499.95 (originally $698) at Free People
27
Angel Jackets
A peplum leather jacket from Angel Jackets
Promising review: "I absolutely love this leather jacket! The material is soft and comfortable. It's real leather so for me that's a plus, considering that I've never owned any leather clothing in my entire existence. It fits well, and I even have some space if I want to wear a sweater underneath. The jacket is beautifully made and is easily one of the most attractive pieces of clothing I own. I love this leather jacket so much. If you are looking for a real leather jacket for a reasonable price I recommend this one." —Nicole

Originally $260; available in sizes XS–3XL.
$199 at Angel Jackets
28
White House Black Market
A White House Black Market leather motorcycle jacket created with ruffle details
Promising review: "This leather jacket is nice overall. Five stars for packaging! It came very nicely packaged. I give 5 stars for being true to size. The overall fit and feel of the jacket is a relaxed fit, and that's why you can wear a thin sweater under this. The ruffles on the shoulder gives the shoulders an overall square look. Also, the cut of the sleeves are more wide than narrow and the sleeves are puffed out a little bit at the top of the sleeves. When you wear this jacket, the jacket looks somewhat oversized on you because of the ruffles on the shoulders and because of the wide cut of the sleeves. Overall, this is a nice leather jacket. The leather is super soft." —Parisgirl23

Available in sizes XXS–XL.
$499 at White House Black Market
29
Neiman Marcus
And a bestselling Michael Kors black leather jacket featuring a cropped hem
Promising review: "After looking for a moto jacket for years, this is the one! I like that the hardware is understated and sort of dark silver. The leather is soft and the collar lays well both unzipped and zipped. It looks great with dresses for going to and from work which is what I wanted it for." —Mari V.

Available in sizes 1X–3X.
$260 at Neiman Marcus
