24 Old School Cool Photos Of Black Couples Throughout The Years

Nothing beats paging through old photo albums and reminiscing about how much the people in our lives loved each other and in the process, taught us how to love.
With that in mind ― and in honor of Black History Month ― we asked our readers to share their favorite old-school pictures of their parents and grandparents through the years. They did not disappoint. See what they had to share and say below.
Note: Some readers requested that we use only their first names to protect their privacy. Submissions have been edited for style and clarity.
2
Michaela Poitevien
3
Faber Andrés Vergara
4
Risa Colander
7
Kyra
9
LaNia
10
Ronald Kent Holloway II
14
Toni Foster
16
Kosa Akaraiwe
17
Melody Hence
19
Anisah Ali
21
Justyn Gottlieb
22
Helena Hamilton