24 Old School Cool Photos Of Black Couples Throughout The Years

Ronald Kent Holloway II

"This photo was taken around 1964-1965 when my father, Ronald Kent Holloway, Esq, originally enlisted in the US Air Force. My mom, Celeste Judith, and dad were high school sweethearts and later married in 1967.I love how cool they look. That may sound surface level, but I love the pose and the vibe they are giving. My mom has her eyes closed and I can only imagine what was on her mind. I lost my mom in 1989 and my dad in 2015, so when my uncle gave me this pic it just filled another unheard story that I missed out on because of their untimely passing. The pic was taken in the basement of my grandparents house on the westside of Detroit. My mom would go on and collect two masters degrees and work for Detroit public schools. My dad would earn his law degree and become General Counsel for MGM Grand Casino in Detroit. I miss them daily!" -- Ronald Kent Holloway II