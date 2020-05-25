White Woman Calls Cops On Black Man Over Dog Leash Dispute In Viral Footage

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm

A white woman called the police and accused a Black man of threatening her and her dog in New York City’s Central Park, as seen in now-viral footage posted to social media on Monday. The man said the confrontation began when he asked her to put her dog on a leash.

The footage was published on Facebook by the man, Christian Cooper, and on Twitter by his sister, Melody Cooper. The video was viewed on Twitter more than 10 million times by late Monday night and sparked widespread outrage.

It begins with the dog walker, later identified as Amy Cooper, dragging her dog by the collar toward the man and demanding that he stop filming.

“Please don’t come close to me,” the man is heard repeatedly saying as she approaches.

She asks him to stop filming several times and then threatens to call the police. “I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life,” she says.

“Please tell them whatever you like,” he responds.

Then, on her phone, the dog walker says: “I’m in the Ramble and there is a man ― African American, he has a bicycle helmet ― he is recording me and threatening me and my dog.”

A New York Police Department spokesperson said the NYPD was called to the Central Park Ramble for a report of an assault just after 8 a.m. Monday. On arrival, they determined two people had engaged in a verbal dispute. There was no crime and no arrests, the spokesperson said.

According to the Central Park website, dogs must be leashed at all times in the Ramble. The woman is also seen repeatedly dragging her struggling dog by its collar during the video and later attaches the leash.

Melody Cooper said her brother is an avid birder and had politely requested that the woman put her dog on a leash, in accordance with signs in the park. Christian Cooper said the dog was “tearing through the plantings in the Ramble” when he asked the woman to leash her pet. He also said he had pulled out dog treats which he carries for these situations.

The incident was met with swift backlash on social media.

I'm a birder too, but also a dog owner. I've seen that woman, and her dog offleash in The Ramble many, many times. I always ask nicely to have owners put their dog on a leash&most ignore me. Sorry, this happened to him. Happy to bird with him anytime. — Gloria (@Lucent508) May 25, 2020

This is serious. Happened today in Manhattan. As a public defender for over a decade, I have tried cases where the Manhattan DA uses a "hysterical 911 call" as categorical evidence of guilt. Usually there's no video like this to refute it. (1/4) https://t.co/rvRE8QFT5N — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) May 25, 2020

This woman needs to be arrested. Now. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 25, 2020

This is terrifying. She abused 911 and intentionally made herself sound like she was in distress. Anything could have happened to your brother. Thank God it didn’t. He should escalate this. She should at least be banned from the park. — Yes. It has two “k’s”. (@erikka2ks08) May 25, 2020

I’m glad to learn that your brother is safe. That this woman was willing to hurt her own dog in order to put him in jeopardy makes this even more pathological. Thank you for calling attention to the fact that calling the cops on black folks can constitute a threat on our lives. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) May 25, 2020

Christian Cooper told NBC New York Monday night that he continued filming because he wasn’t going to be intimidated.

“We live in an age of Ahmaud Arbery where Black men are gunned down because of assumptions people make about Black men, Black people, and I’m just not going to participate in that,” he said.

Amy Cooper told NBC New York she overreacted but claimed that Christian was screaming and that she felt threatened because she didn’t know what was in the dog treats.

“I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially to that man, his family,” she told the news station in a phone call. “It was unacceptable and I humbly and fully apologize to everyone who’s seen that video, everyone that’s been offended … everyone who thinks of me in a lower light and I understand why they do.”

Investment management company Franklin Templeton, which social media users identified as Amy Cooper’s employer, issued a statement late on Monday night that an employee had been put on administrative leave while an incident was being investigated.

In response to an incident involving an employee on May 25th, Franklin Templeton issued the following statement. pic.twitter.com/8f2lMwK0r5 — Franklin Templeton (@FTI_US) May 26, 2020

A New York dog rescue organization, the Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, Inc., said the dog in question had been voluntarily surrendered while the matter was being addressed.

Thank you to the concerned public for reaching out to us about a video involving a dog that was adopted from our rescue a few years ago. As of this evening, the owner has voluntarily surrendered the dog in question to our rescue while this matter is being addressed. 1/2 — Abandoned Angels (@NYCockerRescue) May 26, 2020

This story has been updated with additional details.