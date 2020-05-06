2020 Is So Bad That 'Black Mirror' Is Now A Non-Essential Business

Who needs a new season of “Black Mirror” when you’ve already got 2020?

The “Black Mirror” series creator, Charlie Brooker, isn’t too interested in churning out Season 6 for Netflix, he told Radio Times in an interview published this week. Brooker said he believes reality is a little too grim for a new season of the dystopian science fiction show, adding that he’s currently busy doing other non-disaster projects.

“At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

The fifth season of “Black Mirror” debuted in June 2019 and consisted of only three episodes, so it’s understandable why some fans might not be thrilled. Streaming shows have been surging as a safe source of entertainment for those quarantining at home.

But really, how could new “Black Mirror” episodes even compete? Between the Australian bushfires, murder hornets and a coronavirus pandemic that limits any physical interaction to Zoom calls where people turn themselves into potatoes, real life is already the weirdest “Black Mirror” episode ever.

You could even say this season is packing in way too many villains. Hasn’t anyone learned from “Spider-Man 3”?

Though there’s no “Black Mirror” coming anytime soon, Brooker is set to return for an “Antiviral Wipe” special May 14 on BBC Two.